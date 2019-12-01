‘China wants US tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal’

You are here

The signing of a phase one agreement may not take place until the new year as Beijing has pressed for more extensive rollbacks of tariffs. (Reuters/File)
  • Continued uncertainty on whether the two sides can strike an agreement grips investors
WASHINGTON: Beijing is insisting US tariffs must be rolled back as part of any phase one trade deal with Washington, China’s Global Times newspaper said on Sunday citing unnamed sources, amid continued uncertainty on whether the two sides can strike a deal.

“A US pledge to scrap tariffs scheduled for December 15 cannot replace the rollbacks of tariffs,” the newspaper said in a tweet, referring to an additional round of tariffs on Chinese imports to be implemented in the absence of a trade deal.

The Global Times is published by the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said Washington was in the “final throes” of a deal aimed at defusing a 16-month trade war with China, a few days after Chinese President Xi Jinping had expressed his desire for a trade agreement. Top trade negotiators for both countries also spoke again and agreed to continue working on the remaining issues.

Trade experts and people close to the White House told Reuters last month, however, that signing of a phase one agreement may not take place until the new year as China pressed for more extensive rollbacks of tariffs. An agreement was initially expected to be completed by the end of November.

Chuck Grassley, chairman of the US Senate finance committee, told reporters on Tuesday that China invited US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for in-person talks in Beijing.

Grassley said Lighthizer and Mnuchin were willing to go if they saw “a real chance of getting a final agreement.”

A source familiar with the trade talks also told Reuters that US officials could travel to China after Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday in the US.

Topics: China US tariffs US-China trade

Next crisis tough to predict, says top investor

  • Steve Eisman says a less severe crisis is still possible in the near-term, although such a slowdown is not a given
NEW YORK: Could it be the trade war? What about next year’s US presidential election? For famed investor Steve Eisman, the cause of the next recession is up in the air.

“It’s too hard to predict at this point,” said Eisman, who anticipated the 2008 financial crisis and served as the basis for Steve Carell’s character in “The Big Short.”

“What happened in 2007, 2008, 2009 was a systemic crisis,” said Eisman, who was one of the earliest investors to correctly read the subprime mortgage problem and invest accordingly.

“Planet Earth almost burned,” he told AFP. “And that was because of too much leverage in the banks, and a very large asset class subprime that blew up.”

“That risk doesn’t exist anymore. Leverage in the US and in Europe is much lower. The banks are better regulated.”

Eisman, a senior portfolio manager who manages the Absolute Alpha fund at Neuberger Berman, said a less severe crisis was still possible in the near-term, although such a slowdown is not a given.

“We’ll know more, maybe in 6 months, whether a recession is on the horizon or not, or whether it’s just continued slow growth,” he said. If a crisis hit, Eisman isn’t worried about households, saying credit quality today is “very good” in the US, especially on the consumer side.

“The biggest pain” will be felt in the corporate bond markets, in part because of post-crisis restrictions on banks that will limit their ability to provide liquidity if the bond market comes under pressure.

Eisman criticized the easy-money policies of central banks, saying that “one hundred percent, it’s a mistake.”

He said the first round of US quantitative easing in March 2009 succeeded in bringing more liquidity to fixed income markets, but there was less benefit to the overall economy from subsequent rounds of stimulus.

“All that really happened, in my view, is that the money went into the stock markets and it gave companies liquidity to buy back stock,” he said.

“It makes rich people richer because they own securities,” he said. “I kind of nickname quantitative easing ‘monetary policy for rich people.’” 

Eisman, who prides himself on having read the entirety of Thomas Piketty’s dense economics tome, “Capital in the Twenty-First Century,” attributes the debacle of 2008 to a concentration of wealth that began in the 1980s.

Inequality has worsened, but “rather than deal with that problem head on, the policymakers consciously or unconsciously decided that they would democratize credit, meaning people who before couldn’t get credit, would now get credit,” Eisman said.

“To deal with that, leverage in the banking system had to go up a lot. At the end of the day, I think that’s what caused the financial crisis.”

Topics: New York financial crisis

