What We Are Reading Today: Disney’s Land by Richard Snow

Updated 02 December 2019
What We Are Reading Today: Disney’s Land by Richard Snow

Disney’s Land is an interesting and informative book.

It is a propulsive history “chronicling the conception and creation of Disneyland, the masterpiece California theme park, as told like never before by popular historian Richard Snow,” said a review in goodreads.com

On July 17, 1955, Disneyland opened its gates. Eight hundred million visitors have flocked to the park since then. 

In Disney’s Land, Snow “brilliantly presents the entire spectacular story, a wild ride from vision to realization, and an epic of innovation and error that reflects the uniqueness of the man determined to build ‘the happiest place on earth’ with a watchmaker’s precision, an artist’s conviction, and the desperate, high-hearted recklessness of a riverboat gambler,” the review added.

Tom Zoellner said in a review for The New York Times: “This is primarily a construction saga, albeit a highly readable one set in an anxious nation that didn’t know it needed Disneyland until Walt provided it.”

“The clockwork of the park — and to some extent, the personality of the man who created it — receives an expert inspection in Disney’s Land,” said Zoellner.

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Told Again by Walter de la Mare

Updated 01 December 2019
What We Are Reading Today: Told Again by Walter de la Mare

Originally published in 1927, Told Again is a beautiful collection of elegant fairy tales, showcasing the formidable talents of Walter de la Mare, one of the most celebrated writers of children’s literature during the first half of the 20th century. 

His abundant literary gifts can be savored once more in this beautiful new edition. 

Nineteen adapted classics, including “Rapunzel,” “Little Red Riding-Hood,” “Rumplestiltskin,” and “The Sleeping Beauty,” are made new by de la Mare’s poetic insights and graceful prose, making these tales appropriate for younger readers. 

With marvelous black and white illustrations by A. H. Watson, this volume also presents a splendid introduction by Philip Pullman, the contemporary master of fantasy literature, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.

An English poet, short story writer, and novelist, Walter Mare is best remembered for his poem “The Listeners,” and for a highly acclaimed selection of subtle psychological horror stories, among them “Seaton’s Aunt” and “All Hallows.”

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

