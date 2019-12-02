You are here

  • Home
  • Facebook removes Conservative Party ad with BBC presenters

Facebook removes Conservative Party ad with BBC presenters

Political parties are pushing the boundaries of the Internet campaigning. (Reuters)
Updated 1 min ago
AP

Facebook removes Conservative Party ad with BBC presenters

  • The BBC had complained about the ad last week
Updated 1 min ago
AP

LONDON: Facebook says it has removed a Conservative Party ad that used BBC news footage on the grounds that it infringed on intellectual property rights.
The BBC had complained about the ad last week, arguing material involving some of its well-known presenters was taken out of context and could damage its impartiality.
Facebook said Monday that whenever it receives “valid IP claims against content on the platform, in advertising or elsewhere,’’ it will “act in accordance with our policies and take action as required.”
Britain’s election laws were written for a time when campaigns pushed mass-produced leaflets through mail slots, rather than flooding Facebook and Twitter accounts with individually targeted messages. As a consequence, political parties are pushing the boundaries of the Internet campaigning in the upcoming general election.

Topics: Facebook UK elections 2019

Related

Media
Facebook issues first correction notice at Singapore’s request
Media
From toast of town to toxic: Facebook CEO on outs with Dems

Trump campaign won’t allow Bloomberg reporters at events

Updated 02 December 2019
AP

Trump campaign won’t allow Bloomberg reporters at events

  • Parscale said Monday that Bloomberg has “formalized preferential reporting policies.”
  • Bloomberg’s Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait says that’s not true
Updated 02 December 2019
AP

NEW YORK: President Donald Trump’s campaign says it will no longer give passes to Bloomberg News reporters to cover its rallies and other campaign events.
Campaign spokesman Brad Parscale said Monday that Bloomberg, in the wake of founder Michael Bloomberg’s own Democratic presidential bid, has “formalized preferential reporting policies.” Bloomberg’s Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait says that’s not true.
When Bloomberg announced his candidacy, Micklethwait said his news organization would not investigate the boss or other Democratic candidates. But he said the Trump administration would continue to be covered.
Some critics said that has put Bloomberg reporters in a difficult position, made more so by the Trump campaign’s announcement on Monday.

Topics: Trump Bloomberg media

Latest updates

Amateur golfer wins national tourney, qualifies for Saudi International
Putin, Xi launch ‘historic’ Russian gas pipeline to China
India fully digitizes Hajj process
Facebook removes Conservative Party ad with BBC presenters
Trump to restore tariffs on Brazil, Argentina

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.