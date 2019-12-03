Kendall Jenner launches spinoff series about ‘twin brother’

DUBAI: There’s a new member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to keep up with.

Mobile video platform Quibi has announced that Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner are executive producing a new series entitled “Kirby Jenner” that chronicles the life of the superstar model’s “fraternal twin brother,” Kirby.

Kirby runs a popular Instagram parody account that has amassed more than 1.2 million followers after Photoshopping himself into the family’s photos and videos over the years, and posing as Kendall’s twin brother. Now, he’s stepping in front of the camera and into the spotlight for the very first time.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” spin-off is set to premiere on Quibi in 2020.

“I’m thrilled that Quibi viewers will get an inside look at the life of my twin brother and he’ll finally have the opportunity to shine in this series,” Kendall said in a press release.

“Thanks, Mom,” Kirby coyly added in the release, addressing the Kardashian matriarch, who beyond producing the short-form series will also feature in it alongside Kendall.