Suhail Abanmi, governor of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Zakat and Tax

Suhail Abanmi has been governor of the General Authority of Zakat and Tax since June 2017.

Abanmi obtained his bachelor’s degree in computer science with honors from King Saud University in 2000, and his master’s degree in computer engineering from the University of New South Wales in Australia in 2007, followed by a master’s of business in accounting and finance in 2014 from Alfaisal University.

He began his career as a project manager for MeduNet from 2000 to 2004 before becoming a service planning manager at Alinma Bank in 2007. In 2009, he joined the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) as head of business development and manager of the Tadawulaty program. He then headed the business excellence and corporate strategy and planning group with Al-Rajhi Bank.

Abanmi became an adviser to the Minister of Commerce and Investment in 2013 while acting as director-general of the Qawaem program for the ministry. Three years later, he became deputy minister for internal trade.

Between 2016 and 2017, Abanmi sat on the board of many organizations, including the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants, the General Authority for Statistics and the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority.

He was chairman of Bayan Credit Bureau and sat on the advisory committee for the Capital Market Authority until March 2019. He is currently a member of the board of Tadawul. On the fifth anniversary of King Salman’s ascension to the throne, Abanmi congratulated the king, and praised the progress and development taking place in the Kingdom.

“We have every right to take pride in what has been achieved on this path of renewal paved by King Salman, and we should recall the gigantic developments we are witnessing,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Who's Who

RIYADH: Ten Saudi and Arab writers will gather in locations around the Kingdom to share their literary experiences and hold discussion workshops as part of a writing retreat organized by the Ministry of Culture.
The seven-day retreat, the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia, was launched on Wednesday in Unayzah, with short story writing as the focus of the opening session.
Each session will deal with a specific genre of writing as the retreat moves to different areas of Saudi Arabia.
The ministry hopes the retreat will support creative writing, and allow authors to meet and share their experiences.
It comes as part of activities organized by the literary and publishing sector, managed by Mohammed Hasan Alwan.
The ministry aims to support Saudi creative literature, and encourage talents in the field to contribute to the progress and diversification of the nation’s literary output.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Art Saudi literature

