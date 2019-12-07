Priyanka Chopra honored at the Marrakech Film Festival

You are here

Priyanka Chopra was honored at the 2019 Marrakech Film Festival for her outstanding contributions to cinema. AFP
  • It’s been an awards-filled week for Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra
  • Shortly after she was bestowed with UNICEF’s Humanitarian Award, the star flew to Morocco where she was honored at the 2019 Marrakech Film Festival
DUBAI: Shortly after Priyanka Chopra was bestowed with UNICEF’s Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award in New York last week, the Bollywood star flew to Morocco where she was honored at the 2019 Marrakech Film Festival on Thursday for her outstanding contributions to cinema.

The Indian star took to Instagram to share the exciting news, uploading a photograph of herself on the red carpet wearing a golden-hued, crystal embellished sari by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and proudly brandishing her new accolade.

“To think that my career started nearly 20 years ago is surreal. I am honored and proud to be recognized tonight at the Marrakesh Film Festival,” she wrote alongside the image. “Thank you, truly, to everyone who came out to Jemaa Al- Fna Square,”the 37-year-old added alongside a #grateful hashtag.  




Chopra was feted alongside iconic Hollywood actor Robert Redford as well as French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier of “Let Joy Reign Supreme” fame. AFP

Two of the actresses’ hit movies, the 2013 superhero film “Krrish 3” and 2015’s “Bajirao Mastani,” are being screened at the event.

It’s been an awards-filled week for Chopra, who collected the Humanitarian award at Tuesday evening’s 15th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York for her philanthropic work with the charitable organization over the years.

The former “Quantico” star has been a Goodwill Ambassador for more than a decade, traveling to support the organization's work in her native India and other developing nations.

Ahead of her red carpet appearance in Marrakech, the Bollywood beauty swung by the “Conversation with” series wearing a sleek white Prabal Gurung trouser suit that featured floral embossing. She elevated the classic look with a pair of cream-colored pumps and a swipe of hot pink lipstick.

Chopra was feted alongside iconic Hollywood actor Robert Redford as well as French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier of “Let Joy Reign Supreme” fame.

Moroccan actress Mouna Fettou, who served as the host of the annual film festival in 2006, is also being celebrated at this year's edition.

Also at the star-studded event in the North African nation’s historic Jemaa El-Fna Square in Marrakech’s old town were actresses Tilda Swinton, who is head of the competition jury, and Marion Cotillard.

British actress Naomi Watts, who celebrated her milestone 50th birthday in Morocco last year, also made a special guest appearance on the red carpet on the opening night of the 18th edition of the cinematic event.

What We Are Reading Today: Presidents of War by Michael Beschloss

  • It said the book “chronicles the wars of the US from the war of 1812 to the Vietnam War
Author Michael Beschloss has spent nearly 10 years in preparing Presidents of War for publication by reviewing diaries and declassified documents, which is quite apparent in the historical sweep and scope of the book. 

This historical narrative begins in 1807 with the assault on the USS Chesapeake and the measures taken by former President Thomas Jefferson to avoid war through the Bush administration and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. 

“This was a magnificent book that captured, not only history, but the humanity and struggles of our war presidents,” said a review in goodreads.com.

Presidents of War “is an extraordinary work, so extraordinary that it should be required reading for anyone seeking the presidency, vice presidency, a Senate seat, a congressional seat or any Cabinet positions in the US government,” said the review.

It said the book “chronicles the wars of the US from the war of 1812 to the Vietnam War. The author explores the reasons for the wars and often what the leaders did to circumvent Congress to enter the war without congressional approval.”

