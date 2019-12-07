Priyanka Chopra honored at the Marrakech Film Festival

DUBAI: Shortly after Priyanka Chopra was bestowed with UNICEF’s Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award in New York last week, the Bollywood star flew to Morocco where she was honored at the 2019 Marrakech Film Festival on Thursday for her outstanding contributions to cinema.

The Indian star took to Instagram to share the exciting news, uploading a photograph of herself on the red carpet wearing a golden-hued, crystal embellished sari by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla paired with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and proudly brandishing her new accolade.

“To think that my career started nearly 20 years ago is surreal. I am honored and proud to be recognized tonight at the Marrakesh Film Festival,” she wrote alongside the image. “Thank you, truly, to everyone who came out to Jemaa Al- Fna Square,”the 37-year-old added alongside a #grateful hashtag.







Chopra was feted alongside iconic Hollywood actor Robert Redford as well as French filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier of “Let Joy Reign Supreme” fame. AFP



Two of the actresses’ hit movies, the 2013 superhero film “Krrish 3” and 2015’s “Bajirao Mastani,” are being screened at the event.

It’s been an awards-filled week for Chopra, who collected the Humanitarian award at Tuesday evening’s 15th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York for her philanthropic work with the charitable organization over the years.

The former “Quantico” star has been a Goodwill Ambassador for more than a decade, traveling to support the organization's work in her native India and other developing nations.

Ahead of her red carpet appearance in Marrakech, the Bollywood beauty swung by the “Conversation with” series wearing a sleek white Prabal Gurung trouser suit that featured floral embossing. She elevated the classic look with a pair of cream-colored pumps and a swipe of hot pink lipstick.

Moroccan actress Mouna Fettou, who served as the host of the annual film festival in 2006, is also being celebrated at this year's edition.

Also at the star-studded event in the North African nation’s historic Jemaa El-Fna Square in Marrakech’s old town were actresses Tilda Swinton, who is head of the competition jury, and Marion Cotillard.

British actress Naomi Watts, who celebrated her milestone 50th birthday in Morocco last year, also made a special guest appearance on the red carpet on the opening night of the 18th edition of the cinematic event.