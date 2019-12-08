You are here

  • Home
  • China’s trade with US sinks in November

China’s trade with US sinks in November

Weaker Chinese demand has global repercussions, depressing demand for industrial raw materials from other Asian economies and oil from Brazil and Australia. (AFP/File)
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

China’s trade with US sinks in November

  • The dispute has disrupted global trade in goods from soybeans to medical equipment and threatens to depress economic growth
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

BEIJING: China’s trade with the US sank again in November as negotiators worked on the first stage of a possible deal to end a tariff war.

Exports to the US fell 23 percent from a year earlier to $35.6 billion, customs data showed Sunday. 

Imports of American goods were off 2.8 percent at $11 billion, giving China a surplus with the US of $24.6 billion.

Exports to some other countries including France rose, helping to offset the loss.

China’s global exports were off 1.1 percent from a year earlier at $221.7 billion despite weakening worldwide demand. Imports were up 0.3 percent at $183 billion, giving China a global surplus of $38.7 billion.

Hopes for a settlement to the fight over Beijing’s technology ambitions and trade surplus rose after President Donald Trump’s announcement of a “Phase 1” agreement following talks in October. But there has been no sign of agreement on details nearly two months later.

The dispute has disrupted global trade in goods from soybeans to medical equipment and threatens to depress economic growth.

Trump put off a tariff increase in October but penalties already imposed by both sides on billions of dollars of imports stayed in place. Another US increase is due on Sunday on $160 billion of Chinese goods. That would extend penalties to almost everything Americans buy from China.

Chinese spokespeople have expressed hope for a settlement “as soon as possible,” but Trump spooked financial markets last week by saying he might be willing to wait until after the US presidential election late next year.

Financial markets have repeatedly risen on optimism about the talks only to fall back when no progress is announced.

The “Phase 1” agreement doesn’t cover contentious issues including US complaints that Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology. Economists warn tensions could rise again next year and the bulk of tariff hikes are likely to stay in place for some time.

For the first 11 months of 2019, China’s total global exports were off 0.3 percent at $2.3 trillion despite the tariff war. Imports were down 4.5 percent at $1.8 trillion, adding to signs Chinese domestic demand is cooling.

China’s exporters have been hurt by the US tariff hikes but its overall economy has been unexpectedly resilient. Growth in the world’s second-largest economy slipped to 6 percent over a year earlier in the three months ending in September, down from the previous quarter’s 6.2 percent but still among the world’s strongest.

Weaker Chinese demand has global repercussions, depressing demand for industrial raw materials and components from other Asian economies and oil, iron ore and other commodities from Brazil, Australia and other suppliers.

The Ministry of Finance announced Friday that China was waiving punitive import duties on US soybeans, keeping a promise announced in September.

A sticking point is Beijing’s insistence that Washington roll back its most recent penalties on Chinese goods as part of the “Phase 1” deal. Beijing said last month the US side agreed, but Trump dismissed that.

A Chinese spokesman repeated Thursday that Beijing expects such a move in a “Phase 1” agreement.

Topics: China-US US-China trade

Related

Business & Economy
Global shares advance amid hopes for US-China deal

IMF and Ukraine reach tentative $5.5bn deal

Updated 16 min 31 sec ago
AFP

IMF and Ukraine reach tentative $5.5bn deal

  • The IMF and other international donors have repeatedly pressed Kiev to attract much-needed investment by addressing pervasive corruption
Updated 16 min 31 sec ago
AFP

KIEV: The International Monetary Fund said it had reached a “staff-level” agreement with Ukraine on a new $5.5 billion, three-year aid program for the war-scarred country.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she was “pleased to note that IMF staff has reached agreement with the authorities” on the deal, adding it was “subject to IMF management approval.”

Georgieva said she spoke by telephone on Saturday to President Volodymyr Zelensky and commended him on “impressive progress” on reforms and “sound economic policies.”

“The president and I agreed that Ukraine’s economic success depends crucially on strengthening the rule of law, enhancing the integrity of the judiciary, and reducing the role of vested interests,” she said.

She added that it was “paramount to safeguard the gains made in cleaning up the banking system and recover the large costs to the taxpayers from bank resolutions.”

The IMF and other international donors have repeatedly pressed Kiev to attract much-needed investment by addressing pervasive corruption and reducing the power of oligarchs. But bankers and analysts said they fear the current authorities are targeting former bankers who have helped clean up the market instead of the oligarch owners of banks that go bankrupt.

At his inauguration in May, the president urged people with Ukrainian heritage to return home.

The country is in the spotlight due to the impeachment proceedings against US President Donald Trump.

Trump is accused of abusing his office by pressuring Ukraine to find dirt on former US Vice President Joe Biden, his potential challenger in the 2020 election.

The White House maintains Trump was simply encouraging the new government of Ukraine to rein in corruption.

More than 13,000 people have been killed in Ukraine’s conflict with Russian-backed separatists in the industrial east which broke out shortly after Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014.

Topics: IMF Ukraine Kristalina Georgieva

Related

World
Ukraine protesters demand no ‘capitulation’ to Russia

Latest updates

China’s trade with US sinks in November
IMF and Ukraine reach tentative $5.5bn deal
US debate on internet liability spills over to global trade deals
Saudi jewelry designers reach sales worth SR10m via online shopping
WTO faces crisis over disputes settlement

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.