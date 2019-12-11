You are here

  • Home
  • New Zealand volcano vents steam, death toll now at 16

New Zealand volcano vents steam, death toll now at 16

This handout photo taken and released by the Royal Australian Air Force on December 11, 2019 shows No 3 Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron personnel at RAAF Richmond prepare medical equipment to load onto a C-130J Hercules prior to a mission to repatriate Australians who have been injured from the White Island volcanic eruption, at the Royal Airforce Base in Richmond. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z8xux

Updated 37 sec ago
AP

New Zealand volcano vents steam, death toll now at 16

  • Volcanic tremors on White Island were intensifying to a level not seen since an eruption in 2016
Updated 37 sec ago
AP

WHAKATANE: As a New Zealand island volcano vented more steam and mud, authorities delayed plans to recover the bodies of victims from a deadly eruption two days ago and announced Thursday that the death toll rose after two people who had been hospitalized died.
Volcanic tremors on White Island were intensifying to a level not seen since an eruption in 2016, the GeoNet seismic monitoring agency said, calculating a 40% to 60% chance of another eruption within the next 24 hours.
The deaths of the two came after authorities said they had confirmed that six people died and and that the bodies of eight other people are believed to remain on the ash covered island. Many of those who survived the initial volcanic blast suffered horrific burns. Another 28 people remain hospitalized, including 23 in critical condition
Meanwhile, Australia was sending a military plane to bring some of the Australians injured in the eruption to Australia for specialist medical care. Authorities expected to transport 10 injured patients to New South Wales and Victoria states, beginning Thursday.
Monday’s eruption sent a tower of steam and ash an estimated 12,000 feet (3,660 meters) into the air. Many of the injured suffered severe burns, were in critical condition and were being treated at hospital burn units around New Zealand.
GeoNet said in an early evening update that shallow magma within the volcano appeared to be driving the increased activity. It also said there was a low risk to the mainland. The volcano is about 50 kilometers (30 miles) off New Zealand’s main North Island.
Police believe 47 visitors were on the island at the time of the eruption, 24 of them Australian, nine Americans, five New Zealanders and others from Germany, Britain, China and Malaysia. Many were passengers aboard the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Ovation of the Seas.
Survivors ran into the sea to escape the scalding steam and ash and emerged covered in burns, said those who first helped them. Geoff Hopkins watched the eruption from a boat after visiting the island and told the New Zealand Herald the eruption quickly turned menacing.
He told the paper that injured people transported on their boat were horrifically burned on their exposed skin and even under their clothes.
The first confirmed death was of a local man, Hayden Marshall-Inman, a guide who had shown tourists around the island. Former Whakatane Mayor Tony Bonne said Marshall-Inman was a keen fisherman and well-liked.
In the town touted as the gateway to White Island, the volcano has an almost mystical significance, its regular puffing a feature of the landscape. Whether the island, also known by its Maori name Whakaari, will ever host tourists again remains uncertain.
Many people were questioning why tourists were allowed to visit the island after seismic monitoring experts raised the volcano’s alert level last month.
The island had been mined for sulfur until a 1914 accident in which at least 10 people were killed, and a landslide destroyed the miners’ village and the mine itself. The island became a private scenic reserve in 1953.
Daily tours allow more than 10,000 people to visit every year.

Topics: New Zealand volcano

Denmark: Police foil suspected extremist terror attack plans

Updated 11 December 2019
Reuters

Denmark: Police foil suspected extremist terror attack plans

  • Police did not give an exact number for the arrests
  • “We now have the situation under control.”, said chief of police Skov
Updated 11 December 2019
Reuters

COPENHAGEN: Danish police have arrested “some 20 people” suspected of involvement in extremist terrorism in a series of raids across the country, authorities said Wednesday.
Flemming Drejer, the operative head of the Denmark’s Security and Intelligence Service, said the suspects were “driven by a militant, Islamist motive.”
Copenhagen Police Chief Inspector Joergen Bergen Skov said some of them would be charged under the Scandinavian country’s terror laws on Thursday behind closed doors.
“Some had have procured things to make explosives and have tried to acquire weapons,” Bergen Skov told a joint press conference with the domestic intelligence service.
Drejer, the intelligence chief, said the arrests won’t change Denmark’s terror threat assessment, which “remains serious.”
“We look with great severity on a case like this one because it unfortunately confirms that there are people that have the intention and capacity to commit terror (attacks) in Denmark,” Drejer said.
Bergen Skov said police raided about 20 addresses in Denmark and six police departments across the country were involved. The raids and arrests were coordinated by the Copenhagen police.
No details were given as to what the target was or when an attack would take place.
Danish authorities have reported foiling several extremist attacks in recent years, including ones linked to the 2005 publication in a newspaper of 12 cartoons by various artists depicting the Prophet Muhammad.
A Danish court earlier this year gave a Syrian asylum seeker in Sweden a 12-year prison sentence for planning to explode one or more bombs in Copenhagen and stabbing random people with kitchen knives. Moyed Al Zoebi, 32, acted on behalf of the Daesh group, according to the Copenhagen City Court.
Al Zoebi had an accomplice, Dieab Khadigah, who was sentenced in Germany in July 2017 to a prison term of six-and-a-half years.
On Feb. 14, 2015, lone gunman Omar Abdel Hamid El-Hussein killed two people in separate shootings in Copenhagen, before being shot dead by police.

Topics: Denmark police attack

Related

World
Denmark police prosecute 14 over sharing Morocco hikers ‘murder video’
World
Denmark to deprive militants’ children of citizenship

Latest updates

Turkey uses air base as a leverage against Washington 
Egyptian civilian triggers discovery of ancient temple
What We Are Reading Today: A Wonder to Behold
Hajj Ministry announces insurance for pilgrims
UN experts: Libya is new focus of Daesh extremists

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.