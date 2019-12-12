You are here

  Bandar Allaf, chairman of the Saudi Arabia Smart Grid Conference

Bandar Allaf, chairman of the Saudi Arabia Smart Grid Conference

Bandar Allaf
Updated 12 December 2019
Arab News

Bandar Allaf, chairman of the Saudi Arabia Smart Grid Conference

  • Allaf is the CEO of Juffali Energy and Utilities
  • He went to the US for higher studies and did his master’s at New York University from 2008 to 2009
Updated 12 December 2019
Arab News

The 9th Saudi Arabia Smart Grid Conference (SASG 2019) began in Jeddah on Tuesday. It offers experts in the field of science and technology a unique platform to share their views on emerging technologies and discuss sustainable solutions to mankind’s ever-increasing energy needs.

Bandar Allaf is the chairman of SASG. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the conference, he said that more than 204 scientific papers from around 25 countries of the world have been submitted at the conference this year.

Allaf is the CEO of Juffali Energy and Utilities.  An engineer by profession, he received his bachelor’s from King Abdul Aziz University, Jeddah in 1999. After his graduation, he joined the Saudi Electric Co. as a senior transmission engineer. During his 12-year tenure at the utility company, he served in several key positions until 2011.

He went to the US for higher studies and did his master’s at New York University from 2008 to 2009.

In October 2011, he joined the ACWA Power International as a senior manager for business development. ACWA is a developer of independent water and power projects. Subsequently, Allaf joined Juffali Solar as CEO. He worked in this capacity until March 2015. He has been the CEO of Juffali Energy and Utilities for the last six years.

Allaf also served as the chairman of the Saudi Council of Engineers for two terms — 2013 to 2019. 

SASG is considered an important event that focuses on smart solutions to energy issues. Leading companies also get a chance to showcase their latest products and technology to stakeholders. 

Fifth Jeddah International Book Fair opened by Makkah governor

Updated 12 December 2019
SPA

Fifth Jeddah International Book Fair opened by Makkah governor

Updated 12 December 2019
SPA

JEDDAH: Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, the governor of Makkah, officially opened the fifth edition of the Jeddah International Book Fair on Wednesday.

The prince toured the event, at which 400 publishing houses from 40 countries are taking part, and honored three renowned figures from the local literature and media scenes: Dr. Hashem Abdo Hashem, the former editor in chief of Okaz newspaper; writer Abdel Fattah Abu Madian; and writer Meshaal bin Muhammad Al-Sudairy.

Prince Mishaal bin Majed, the governor of Jeddah and chairman of the exhibition’s Higher Committee, thanked Price Khalid for his support of the fair since it was founded. He also expressed his gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their great support.

He added that the success of the event is the result of the hard work of a number of organizations. In particular, he wished the Ministry of Culture continued success in organizing the fair as part of its efforts to develop culture in the Kingdom as one of the pillars of Saudi Vision 2030.

Other VIP guests and dignitaries at the inauguration of the fair included Prince Badr bin Sultan, the deputy governor of Makkah; Prince Saud bin Abdullah, adviser to the governor of Makkah; and Prince Khalid bin Mishaal, deputy governor of Jeddah.

The book fair continues at Land of Events in South Abhur until Dec. 21.
 

