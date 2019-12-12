The 9th Saudi Arabia Smart Grid Conference (SASG 2019) began in Jeddah on Tuesday. It offers experts in the field of science and technology a unique platform to share their views on emerging technologies and discuss sustainable solutions to mankind’s ever-increasing energy needs.

Bandar Allaf is the chairman of SASG. Speaking at the opening ceremony of the conference, he said that more than 204 scientific papers from around 25 countries of the world have been submitted at the conference this year.

Allaf is the CEO of Juffali Energy and Utilities. An engineer by profession, he received his bachelor’s from King Abdul Aziz University, Jeddah in 1999. After his graduation, he joined the Saudi Electric Co. as a senior transmission engineer. During his 12-year tenure at the utility company, he served in several key positions until 2011.

He went to the US for higher studies and did his master’s at New York University from 2008 to 2009.

In October 2011, he joined the ACWA Power International as a senior manager for business development. ACWA is a developer of independent water and power projects. Subsequently, Allaf joined Juffali Solar as CEO. He worked in this capacity until March 2015. He has been the CEO of Juffali Energy and Utilities for the last six years.

Allaf also served as the chairman of the Saudi Council of Engineers for two terms — 2013 to 2019.

SASG is considered an important event that focuses on smart solutions to energy issues. Leading companies also get a chance to showcase their latest products and technology to stakeholders.