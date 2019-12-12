You are here

Fifth Jeddah International Book Fair opened by Makkah governor

 Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, the governor of Makkah, officially opened the fair on Wednesday. (AN Photo/Ali Khamg)
 Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, the governor of Makkah, officially opened the fair on Wednesday. (SPA)
 Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, the governor of Makkah, officially opened the fair on Wednesday. (SPA)
 Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, the governor of Makkah, officially opened the fair on Wednesday. (SPA)
 Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, the governor of Makkah, officially opened the fair on Wednesday. (SPA)
 Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, the governor of Makkah, officially opened the fair on Wednesday. (SPA)
Updated 12 December 2019
JEDDAH: Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, the governor of Makkah, officially opened the fifth edition of the Jeddah International Book Fair on Wednesday.

The prince toured the event, at which 400 publishing houses from 40 countries are taking part, and honored three renowned figures from the local literature and media scenes: Dr. Hashem Abdo Hashem, the former editor in chief of Okaz newspaper; writer Abdel Fattah Abu Madian; and writer Meshaal bin Muhammad Al-Sudairy.

Prince Mishaal bin Majed, the governor of Jeddah and chairman of the exhibition’s Higher Committee, thanked Price Khalid for his support of the fair since it was founded. He also expressed his gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their great support.

He added that the success of the event is the result of the hard work of a number of organizations. In particular, he wished the Ministry of Culture continued success in organizing the fair as part of its efforts to develop culture in the Kingdom as one of the pillars of Saudi Vision 2030.

Other VIP guests and dignitaries at the inauguration of the fair included Prince Badr bin Sultan, the deputy governor of Makkah; Prince Saud bin Abdullah, adviser to the governor of Makkah; and Prince Khalid bin Mishaal, deputy governor of Jeddah.

The book fair continues at Land of Events in South Abhur until Dec. 21.
 

