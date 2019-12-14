You are here

Saudi authorities react to smokers’ complaints about cigarette quality

Saudi Food and Drug Authority examines all shipments arriving in the Kingdom to ensure they adhere to regulations. (Shutterstock/File)
Updated 14 December 2019
Fatima Muhammad

  • Lab tests underway to check for ‘manipulation of ingredients’
JEDDAH: Since the implementation of the law regarding “plain packaging” on cigarettes in Saudi Arabia on August 23 this year, a number of smokers have reportedly complained to the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) about a perceived difference in the quality of the cigarettes inside that packaging.

The complaints have been filed despite the manufacturers’ insistence that there has been no change to their actual cigarettes, only to the packaging, and the SFDA’s confirmation that it examines all shipments arriving in the Kingdom to ensure they adhere to regulations.

The SFDA and the Ministry of Commerce have contacted cigarette companies and requested an explanation for the complaints. 

The companies say they have only changed the packaging to abide by new regulations set by the World Health Organization, which have been implemented by Saudi Arabia.

The SFDA and the Ministry of Commerce have asked tobacco companies to provide information about the ingredients of their cigarettes, the origin of the ingredients and the countries in which they are produced and packed.

The companies have also been ordered to conduct taste tests and to provide an explanation to consumers about the alleged change in taste.

The SFDA has sent seven samples to product-testing lab Eurofins to see if there has been any change in the quality of cigarettes over the past two years. The results will be released once received. If there has been any “manipulation of ingredients,” authorities say, the companies will face disciplinary measures.

Tobacco giant Philip Morris International released a statement on its Twitter account, saying: “Our cigarettes distributed in Saudi Arabia are authentic and in line with the Saudi plain packaging regulation.”

Similarly, British American Tobacco in Middle East noted that it complies with all laws, regulations and standards within all countries in which it sells its products. 

Haifa Esshi, a consultant who helps smokers quit the habit, said that smoking is on the increase in Saudi Arabia. 

Around 20 percent of the Kingdom’s male population smoke, she said, adding that while there are no official figures available, she believes that more women are smoking in Saudi Arabia than ever before.

Topics: smoking Cigarettes Saudi Food and Drug Authority

Saudi youth join world interfaith conference on peace, sustainable development

VIENNA, Austria: Twenty young Saudis have traveled to Europe to represent the Kingdom at a world interfaith conference aimed at promoting peace and sustainable development.

The group of male and female graduates from the first two rounds of the country’s Salam for Cultural Communication program joined hundreds of high-profile delegates in the Austrian capital Vienna for the gathering organized by the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID).

The event, running under the title “Dialogue for Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” was inaugurated on Wednesday in the city’s Platinum Hall and will continue until next Sunday.

More than 220 invitees, including diplomats, religious leaders, and representatives of civil society organizations from various countries around the globe, are taking part in the conference.

The meeting aims to raise awareness about the importance of interfaith and intercultural dialogue in achieving sustainable development goals, promoting global peace, and emphasizing the importance of involving women in decision-making processes.

A peace delegation participated in the graduation ceremony for the fifth batch of the International Fellowship Program, which offers training applications to enhance intercultural dialogue, coexistence and peace, and help build bridges of communication between various societies throughout the world.

In addition, a program of cultural visits prepared by KAICIID employees, included a number of Vienna landmarks.

The program aims to monitor the Kingdom’s image and track reports published by international organizations and research centers. It also has integrated databases on key international influencers and organizations interested in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia, and issues in-depth research and studies on issues related to the Kingdom.

Another major function of the program is to provide a platform for dialogue, open communication, and positive understanding between Saudis and other societies, in a bid to promote global understanding and awareness of different cultures.

 

Topics: KAICIID Salam for Cultural Communication interfaith dialogue religious tolerance

