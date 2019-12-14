You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi youth join world interfaith conference on peace, sustainable development

Saudi youth join world interfaith conference on peace, sustainable development

1 / 2
The Saudi students attending the dialogue are graduates from the first two rounds of the country’s Salam for Cultural Communication program. (SPA)
2 / 2
The Saudi students attending the dialogue are graduates from the first two rounds of the country’s Salam for Cultural Communication program. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cm23h

Updated 14 December 2019
SPA

Saudi youth join world interfaith conference on peace, sustainable development

  • More than 220 diplomats, religious leaders and representatives of civil society organizations from various countries, are taking part in the conference
Updated 14 December 2019
SPA

VIENNA, Austria: Twenty young Saudis have traveled to Europe to represent the Kingdom at a world interfaith conference aimed at promoting peace and sustainable development.

The group of male and female graduates from the first two rounds of the country’s Salam for Cultural Communication program joined hundreds of high-profile delegates in the Austrian capital Vienna for the gathering organized by the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Center for Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID).

The event, running under the title “Dialogue for Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” was inaugurated on Wednesday in the city’s Platinum Hall and will continue until next Sunday.

More than 220 invitees, including diplomats, religious leaders, and representatives of civil society organizations from various countries around the globe, are taking part in the conference.

The meeting aims to raise awareness about the importance of interfaith and intercultural dialogue in achieving sustainable development goals, promoting global peace, and emphasizing the importance of involving women in decision-making processes.

A peace delegation participated in the graduation ceremony for the fifth batch of the International Fellowship Program, which offers training applications to enhance intercultural dialogue, coexistence and peace, and help build bridges of communication between various societies throughout the world.

In addition, a program of cultural visits prepared by KAICIID employees, included a number of Vienna landmarks.

The program aims to monitor the Kingdom’s image and track reports published by international organizations and research centers. It also has integrated databases on key international influencers and organizations interested in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia, and issues in-depth research and studies on issues related to the Kingdom.

Another major function of the program is to provide a platform for dialogue, open communication, and positive understanding between Saudis and other societies, in a bid to promote global understanding and awareness of different cultures.

 

Topics: KAICIID Salam for Cultural Communication interfaith dialogue religious tolerance

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi interfaith center allocates $1.7 million for initiatives to counter hate speech
Saudi Arabia
Saudi chief of Vienna-based interfaith center calls for peaceful coexistence

New board of directors for Saudi Arabia’s Qiddiya Investment Co.

Updated 14 December 2019
Arab News

New board of directors for Saudi Arabia’s Qiddiya Investment Co.

  • The PIF launched the Qiddiya project as an entertainment, sports and arts destination with more than 300 facilities
Updated 14 December 2019
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) has approved a new board of directors for Qiddiya Investment Co. (QIC).

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will head the new board. 

It consists of Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Prince Turki bin Hathloul bin Abdul Aziz, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khatib, Eng. Ibrahim bin Mohammed Al-Sultan, Fahd bin Abdulmohsen Al-Rasheed, Eng. Faisal Bafarat, and Dr. Rakan Al-Harthy.

The PIF launched the Qiddiya project as an entertainment, sports and arts destination with more than 300 facilities particularly aimed at Saudi youth. 

It will occupy an area of 334 square kilometers west of Riyadh. 

The PIF hopes it will contribute to diversifying the Saudi economy, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

In 2017, the PIF announced its 2018-2020 program —  one of 12 programs designed to help achieve Saudi Vision 2030 —  outlining its plans to contribute to the diversification of the economy and transform the Kingdom into a hub for international investment by next year. 

The goal was to raise the value of its managed assets to over $400 billion by 2020.

The PIF is the Kingdom’s main investment arm, and its goal is to become one of the largest and most influential sovereign wealth funds in the world. 

To achieve that, it is, according to a statement, “working to establish a diversified portfolio in accordance with the highest international standards by investing in attractive and long-term opportunities in various sectors and assets locally and internationally.”

It invests in four main areas: Saudi companies, real estate, Saudi mega-projects, and “promising sectors.”

Topics: Qiddiya Investment Co. Saudi Arabia Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Vision 2030

Related

Business & Economy
Six Flags names chief of Qiddiya theme park project, outside Riyadh
Business & Economy
Saudi investment fund PIF ‘has $300bn in assets and counting’

Latest updates

Hong Kong police make 3 arrests in another explosives case
Nepal seeks review of Gurkha recruitment deal with Britain
Region’s it-girls gather for the wedding of the season in Dubai
Insider attack kills 9 Afghan militia
Malaysia PM suggests he could stay in office beyond 2020

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.