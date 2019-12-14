You are here

  • Home
  • Mohamed Salah scores twice as Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 to extend Premier League lead

Mohamed Salah scores twice as Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 to extend Premier League lead

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, gestures as Watford's goalkeeper Ben Foster makes a save during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Watford at Anfield stadium in Liverpool. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r4bqh

Updated 14 December 2019
AP

Mohamed Salah scores twice as Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 to extend Premier League lead

  • The win provisionally extended Liverpool’s lead over second-placed Leicester
  • Liverpool’s injury worries deepened when Georginio Wijnaldum was forced off
Updated 14 December 2019
AP

LIVERPOOL: Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool kept up their relentless Premier League title charge with a 2-0 win over last-placed Watford on Saturday.

Liverpool looked shaky defensively at times but Salah finished off a lightning counterattack to give the host the lead in the 38th minute at Anfield and then made sure of the victory with a cheeky backheel from a tight angle in injury time.

The win provisionally extended Liverpool’s lead over second-placed Leicester to 11 points ahead the afternoon games, when Brendan Rodgers’ team host Norwich. The Reds have won 16 of 17 league games so far, with one draw.

They entered this game as a massive favorite against the team at the bottom of the standings, but only poor finishing prevented Watford from taking at least a point in Nigel Pearson’s first game in charge.

Watford striker Troy Deeney missed a chance from eight yards in the sixth minute when he went with the wrong foot in trying to convert a cross from Ismalia Sarr. Will Hughes then skimmed a shot wide with three teammates in close proximity before both Abdoulaye Doucoure and Sarr had embarrassing mis-kicks in front of goal.

Salah, though, was as clinical as ever with his second double in four days after also netting twice in the Champions League in midweek

Liverpool’s opener came when they broke from a corner, with Sadio Mané playing Salah through one-on-one with Kiko Femenia. The Egypt international cut back onto his right foot before curling a shot up and over Ben Foster and into the far corner.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker then made two good saves early in the second half, one from Sarr and the other from Gerard Deulofeu, while Mané had a goal from a powerful header ruled out after VAR showed that his hip was fractionally offside.

Liverpool’s injury worries deepened when Georginio Wijnaldum was forced off with an apparent hamstring problem, meaning he could miss the upcoming Club World Cup in Qatar.

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk nearly had an embarrassing moment 10 minutes from time when he side-footed a 20-yard back pass past Alisson and could only watch with relief as the ball trickled by the post.

Salah then made the game safe after substitute Divock Origi mishit an attempted shot on target and the ball trickled over to the Egyptian, who used his first touch to backheel it into the net.

Topics: football soccer Liverpool Mohamed Salah Premier league Watford

Related

Sport
Liverpool look to sign off in style as Vardy hunts record
Sport
Free-scoring Salzburg pose serious threat to leaky Liverpool

Daniil Medvedev wins inaugural Diriyah Tennis Cup final in Saudi Arabia

Updated 11 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

Daniil Medvedev wins inaugural Diriyah Tennis Cup final in Saudi Arabia

  • The Saudi event makes history as the first to use Hawk-Eye Live technology
Updated 11 min 38 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Daniil Medvedev has won the inaugural $1 million Diriyah Tennis Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Medvedev beat Fabio Fognini 6-2, 6-2 in Saturday’s final.

Earlier in the tournament he beat Jan-Lennard Struff and Belgium’s David Goffin — also in straight sets.

The Diriyah Tennis Cup, sponsored by Saudi Aramco, will certainly go down in history as eight of the world’s best tennis stars met in the Diriyah Arena for the first international tournament played in the Kingdom.

The event also made tennis history as not only the first in Saudi Arabia, but also one of the first to use Hawk-Eye Live technology.

Replacing the need for line judges and providing more accuracy, Hawk-Eye Live sends visual and audio cues to the chair umpire and off-court monitors within a tenth of a second of a ball bouncing, to show faults and out-of-bounds shots without relying on the naked eye.

In the first of the two semifinals, Fognini overcame the spirited efforts of the ever-entertaining Frenchman Gael Monfils.

In the second semifinal, Medvedev — a standout performer on the ATP Tour in 2019 — maintained his remarkable form to outgun David Goffin, 6-3, 6-3 to ease his way into Saturday’s historic final.

BACKGROUND

The Diriyah Tennis Cup, sponsored by Saudi Aramco, will go down in history as eight of the world’s best tennis stars met in the Diriyah Arena for the first international tournament played in the Kingdom.

The Russian has won four titles in 2019 in Sofia, in Cincinnati, in St. Petersburg and in Shanghai. 

He was the finalist in Brisbane, Barcelona, Washington, Montreal and at the US Open.

Ranked No.5, Medvedev played his last match on Nov. 15 when he was defeated by Alexander Zverev in London.

The first day as part of a three-day tournament saw all eight players in action.

First up on court was Italian Fabio Fognini taking on American John Isner, ranked no. 19 and the holder of the third fastest serve of all time in men’s tennis.

Topics: Diriyah Tennis Cup Daniil Medvedev Saudi General Sports Authority (GSA) Diriyah DIRIYAH SEASON Diriyah Cup tennis

Related

photos
Sport
Diriyah Tennis Cup serves up top-class fare
Sport
Saudi siblings flying the flag for the Kingdom at Diriyah Tennis Cup

Latest updates

Nigeria warns Turkish Airlines of possible ban
Untiring protesters come up against elite in Algeria
Daniil Medvedev wins inaugural Diriyah Tennis Cup final in Saudi Arabia
China to target around 6% growth in 2020, step up state spending
Should Gulf builders be swapping bricks for clicks?

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.