You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Saudi Arabia, meets crown prince

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Saudi Arabia, meets crown prince

1 / 4
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Riyadh on Saturday, on a trip during which he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Twitter: @KSAMOFA)
2 / 4
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Riyadh on Saturday, on a trip during which he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Twitter: @KSAMOFA)
3 / 4
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Riyadh on Saturday, on a trip during which he met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (Twitter: @KSAMOFA)
4 / 4
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is received at King Khalid International Airport by the governor of Riyadh region Prince Faisal bin Bandar. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5vfmk

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Saudi Arabia, meets crown prince

  • Khan was received at King Khalid International Airport by the governor of Riyadh region Prince Faisal bin Bandar
  • Ambassadors from both countries were in attendance
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Riyadh on Saturday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Khan was received at King Khalid International Airport by the governor of Riyadh region Prince Faisal bin Bandar, the Saudi ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, and Pakistan’s ambassador to the Kingdom Raja Ali Ejaz.

On Saturday, Khan met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh at a meeting attended by Saudi and Pakistani officials.

On his last trip to the Kingdom in October this year, Khan also met with King Salman and the crown prince.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan Saudi Arabia

Related

Update
Saudi Arabia
Saudi king, crown prince meet Pakistan's PM Imran Khan

Saudi Arabia cautions citizens, residents in India following violent protests

Updated 46 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia cautions citizens, residents in India following violent protests

  • The new Indian law will grant citizenship to religious minorities including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled Muslim-majority Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan prior to 2015
  • The law excludes Muslims
Updated 46 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has advised citizens and residents currently in northeast India to “exercise caution” and avoid areas where protests are underway, the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in New Delhi said in a Twitter post on Saturday.
The cautionary note follows travel advisories issued by the US, UK and Canada, asking citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to northeast India, in light of violent demonstrations that broke out after the Indian government passed the divisive Citizenship Amendment Act on Thursday.
“The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in India hopes that visiting Saudi citizens and residents in India exercise caution regarding the occurrence of demonstrations in a number of Northeast Indian states and avoid places of demonstrations,” the tweet said.
The new Indian law, which was a key election promise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will grant citizenship to religious minorities including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled Muslim-majority Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan prior to 2015, and sought refuge in India. The law excludes Muslims.
The law has triggered widespread protests in the northeastern, resource-rich state of Assam, where protesters said it would convert thousands of illegal immigrants, specifically from neighboring Bangladesh, into legal residents. Locals accuse the immigrants of stealing their jobs and diluting the region’s cultural identity.
Now, human rights organizations say the law could also justify the deportation of thousands of Muslims living in Assam and unable to provide documents to prove their Indian citizenship.
Since Wednesday, tens of thousands of protestors have taken to the streets across India, but particularly in the Northeast, where clashes with police have plunged the region into chaos. An indefinite curfew has been enforced in Guwahati city in Assam and mobile and internet services have been suspended in 10 different districts of the state.

Topics: Saudi Arabia India Citizenship Amendment Act

Related

World
India reaches boiling point as citizenship bill protests flare

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia cautions citizens, residents in India following violent protests
Fears of Islamophobia in the UK even as record number of Muslim MPs elected 
Al-Hilal knock out Africa’s Esperance de Tunis in FIFA Club World Cup
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Saudi Arabia, meets crown prince
Lebanese security forces and Hezbollah supporters clash in central Beirut

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.