  Dr. Essam Al-Ammar,  associate professor at King Saud University

Dr. Essam Al-Ammar,  associate professor at King Saud University

Essam Al-Ammar
Updated 15 December 2019
Dr. Essam Al-Ammar,  associate professor at King Saud University

Energy chiefs, last week,  signed a deal to set up the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s first specialized equipment test lab in Saudi Arabia at the 9th Saudi Arabia Smart Grid Conference in Jeddah.

Dr. Essam Al-Ammar, who has been a member of the International Sustainable Organization, since October 2011, was part of the technical committee of the conference. 

Al-Ammar is an associate professor at King Saud University’s (KSU) electrical engineering department.

He obtained a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at KSA in 1997. He worked at Lucent Technology Co. as a power/software engineer until August 1999. 

Al-Ammar went to the US to pursue higher studies and obtained a master’s degree in electrical engineering at the University of Alabama in 2003. He did his Ph.D. at Arizona State University in 2007.

On his return to the Kingdom, he worked as an energy consultant and adviser at different organizations, including Riyadh Techno Valley, Ministry of Water and Electricity and Saudi Aramco. He also worked at the Saudi Electricity and Co-generation Regulatory Authority as the organization’s adviser for over seven years until July 2019.

Al-Ammar joined KSU as an assistant professor in October 2007 and in January 2012 he was promoted as associate professor.

He is also a senior member of the Institute of Electronic Engineers since October 2001.

He has authored nearly 100 research papers and has 20 patents in energy and water.

LA Italian eatery Madeo delights the palate in Riyadh Season pop-up

LA Italian eatery Madeo delights the palate in Riyadh Season pop-up

  • Despite minor setbacks he faced while setting up, Vietina considers the experience to be a positive one
RIYADH: Renowned Italian restaurant Madeo has opened up in Al-Murabba for Riyadh Season. 

The pop-up has started brightly, and head chef Gianni Vietina invited Arab News to sample the menu and chat about his experience.

Vietina, in Saudi Arabia for the first time, said that he loved the location he had set up in, and was very happy to be opening up in the Kingdom. 

“The location is gorgeous. At night, with all the lights on, the music going, it’s very nice.”

Despite minor setbacks he faced while setting up, Vietina considers the experience to be a positive one and that the response was even better than he had expected. 

“Like anything new, you have quests, you have problems. Up to now, we’re doing pretty good. We are up and running. We’re comfortable now, which is a shame as we’re leaving pretty soon,” he said.

He added that he would repeat the experience in a heartbeat if he could: “They were nice enough to ask me to stay in Saudi a little longer, but I can’t. I need to go back home. But I would love to come back.”

He said that while he was not planning to open up a permanent restaurant in Saudi Arabia, he would not rule it out completely.  “I’ve been offered options, and friends have offered to show me locations while I’m here, but I can’t do it right now, I just opened a new restaurant two months ago,” he said.

“I chose the dishes that I know that most of the Saudis that visit my restaurant in Los Angeles like.”

Gianni Vietina, Head chef of Madeo

The pop-up’s menu contains most of what the original restaurant offers, including his ever-popular penne amadeo and spaghetti bolognese, with the chefs using a combination of imported and locally sourced ingredients. 

“I chose the dishes that I know that most of the Saudis that visit my restaurant in Los Angeles like,” he told Arab News.

For the pop-up, Vietina has stuck to using halal and alcohol-free ingredients. 

“It was challenging at the beginning. But the bolognese at Amadeo doesn’t contain pork, and I realized after we tried cooking without wine that almost nothing changed. I actually prefer it,” he said.

Madeo is a favorite of Saudis visiting Los Angeles, with Vietina going so far as to describe the restaurant as a “Little Riyadh” on most evenings between July and September. 

He even recognizes some of the customers who have come into the Riyadh pop-up, and always stops over to greet them.

Upon sampling the menu, it’s easy to see why the food at Madeo has remained popular all these years. 

The eggplant parmigiana is a perfect blend of crusty cheese and silky smooth eggplant, with hints of basil and rosemary. 

The bolognese is rich, meaty and decadent, without being too heavy and greasy. And the penne Amadeo, which Vietina has been eating since his childhood, is a timeless classic of crushed tomato, basil, finished off with butter and Parmigiano Reggiano for a creamy, rich flavor.

