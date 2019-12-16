You are here

Qantas to put more experienced crew on board world’s longest flights

Qantas Airways could buy up to 12 Airbus A350 planes for the commercial flights of up to 21 hours that includes the Sydney-London route. (AFP)
Updated 16 December 2019
Reuters

  • Qantas could buy up to 12 Airbus A350 planes for the commercial flights of up to 21 hours that includes the Sydney-London route
  • Carrier has conducted crew fatigue studies on London-Sydney and New York-Sydney test flights
SYDNEY: Qantas Airways plans to have more experienced pilots on board the world’s longest non-stop flights than on its current long-haul flights for the first 18 months as it evaluates fatigue, said sources with knowledge of the matter.
The airline said last week it could buy up to 12 Airbus A350 planes for the commercial flights of up to 21 hours that includes the Sydney-London route, but the deal depends on pilots voting to approve a pay agreement in March.
“To be clear, we have not yet placed an order for this aircraft because we still have a gap to close in the business case,” Qantas Chief Pilot Dick Tobiano said in an internal memo to pilots seen by Reuters.
Qantas said Australia’s aviation regulator had provisionally advised it saw no regulatory obstacles to the flights, which could extend pilot duty times to as long as 23 hours to account for potential delays. The Civil Aviation Safety Authority did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
The airline has conducted crew fatigue studies on London-Sydney and New York-Sydney test flights.
On its current long-haul flights, Qantas has a crew of one captain, one first officer and two second officers, the latter of which can only fly at cruising altitudes and cannot perform takeoffs or landings.
Rival Singapore Airlines uses two captains and two first officers on its near-19 hours flights from Singapore to New York.
Qantas has offered to crew non-stop flights to London and New York with one captain, two first officers and one second officer for the first 18 months so it can evaluate fatigue-related issues, according to its pilot union newsletter, two pilots and a company source familiar with the matter who were not authorized to speak with media. Qantas declined to comment.
Qantas has proposed the pilots on its A330 fleet, which fly mostly cross-country and Asian flights, also fly the ultralong-haul missions on the A350, since they can be licensed on both models.
Adam Susz, a 737 captain and union negotiator for the Australian and International Pilots Association, said Qantas had tabled a draft proposal that had been deemed unacceptable by the union committee, in part because it introduced a lower pay scale for new second officers. But he said talks would resume in the new year.
“I am pretty confident that we will get agreement in the end,” Susz told Reuters on Monday. “I don’t think the issues are insurmountable but there are a couple of elements to the Qantas proposal that we find extremely unpalatable and we will avoid those the best we can.”

German economy stagnating despite signs of industrial rebound

Updated 23 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

German economy stagnating despite signs of industrial rebound

  • Indicators at the start of the fourth quarter point to subdued private consumption even though disposable incomes continue to rise
  • Bundesbank says households’ real disposable income fell due to a slowdown in employment growth
Updated 23 min 41 sec ago
Reuters

BERLIN: The German economy is more or less stagnating, the economy ministry said on Monday, adding there are initial signs that an industrial recession could be coming to an end as orders stabilize.
The ministry also said in its monthly report that indicators at the start of the fourth quarter pointed to subdued private consumption even though disposable incomes continued to rise.
Consumption has helped keep Europe’s biggest economy humming by compensating for weak exports. Trade tensions this year pushed the German manufacturing sector into a recession but the overall economy narrowly escaped the same fate.
“Industrial production has probably not reached the trough,” the ministry said. “But orders and sales have stabilized at a low level. This suggests that industry has gradually stabilized and could pick up slightly in the New Year.”
There are fears that should the manufacturing sector continue to shrink; the slowdown could spread to an otherwise resilient services sector.
IHS Markit’s flash composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for December on Monday confirmed the diverging trends: manufacturing activity slipped and services rose.
Markit said the rate of decline in new orders and exports was stabilizing, giving hope for the manufacturing sector.
The German central bank said last week that Germany faced another sluggish year despite a likely rebound in exports as households see their spending power shrink. The Bundesbank said households’ real disposable income fell due to a slowdown in employment growth.
It trimmed its growth forecast for this year to 0.5 percent and halved its prediction for 2020 to 0.6 percent.
In another grim sign for the economy, the BGA trade association said on Monday that wholesalers planned to cut investments and their tendency to hire new staff had decreased despite expectations that their nominal revenue will rise by 2.3 percent to €1.3 billion this year.

Topics: economy Germany

Related

Business & Economy
Germany mulls how to attract skilled labor from outside EU
Business & Economy
Germany has fiscal muscle to counter next crisis, says finance minister

