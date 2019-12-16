You are here

  • Home
  • Patients rally in Ecuador for legal use of medical cannabis

Patients rally in Ecuador for legal use of medical cannabis

In this Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 photo, products made with cannabis are displayed in Quito, Ecuador. Ecuador is about to be the latest in a tide of Latin American countries approving some form of medicinal cannabis use. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b6qfe

Updated 16 December 2019
AP

Patients rally in Ecuador for legal use of medical cannabis

  • Ecuador’s legislature approved medical use of cannabis containing less than 1 percent of THC, the high-producing ingredient in marijuana, in September
  • When the law is officially put on the books, Ecuador will be the latest in a tide of Latin American countries approving some form of medicinal cannabis use
Updated 16 December 2019
AP

QUITO, Ecuador: Unrelenting pain in her hips and weeks of insomnia left Nelly Valbuena desperate for relief from her metastatic breast cancer.

The university professor found freedom from her disease’s cruel side effects in an unexpected remedy: CBD, a compound extracted from the cannabis plant.

Now Valbuena is pushing Ecuador’s government to put into effect recently passed legislation permitting medicinal use of cannabis products so others like her suffering from agonizing illnesses can have new options for pain relief.

“I desperately needed something to help,” she said. “Only someone living in pain and unable to sleep could know what that means.”

Ecuador’s legislature approved medical use of cannabis containing less than 1 percent of THC, the high-producing ingredient in marijuana, in September. President Lenín Moreno was given a month to veto but did not. Now Ecuadorians are waiting for the new norm to be published in the official register.

When the law is officially put on the books, Ecuador will be the latest in a tide of Latin American countries approving some form of medicinal cannabis use.

Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay have all signed off on permitting therapeutic usage, giving rise to a new industry now growing at a rapid rate and with expanding opportunities.

“In Latin America, with a population of 625 million people, there is great potential,” said Álvaro Torres, a Colombian businessman who co-founded Khiron Life Sciences Corp., which produces and distributes medical cannabis.

Valbuena’s fight against cancer began in 2012 and within four years it had spread to other organs, making her daily life a battle with pain.

Morphine patches provided temporary relief but were soon no longer covered by insurance and purchasing them was prohibitively expensive. The patches also had uncomfortable side effects, like vomiting, nausea and headaches.

Valbuena read about cannabis and put a plea on Facebook for help. Within a day, a doctor responded, offering her an oral CBD spray.

“I fell asleep for 16 hours,” she remembered. “It was a huge relief.”

Valbuena isn’t the only one benefiting from medical cannabis in her household. So does Tahis Ponce, her husband’s 18-year-old daughter, who has severe cerebral palsy. The couple says CBD helps calm her laughing fits, anxiety and insomnia.

Valbuena and her husband have embarked on a media campaign to chip away at cannabis’ stigma in the socially conservative country.

CBD is often derived from hemp plants, which look a lot like another type of cannabis, marijuana, but contain only trace amounts of THC. The US government removed industrial hemp from its list of illegal drugs last year.

Though CBD has boomed in popularity, there is very little evidence to back up the health claims the industry touts. Proponents say it treats pain, reduces anxiety and helps with insomnia. But relatively little research has been done on humans to confirm those assertions.

Independent legislator Lourdes Cuesta recalled that before proposing the legislation, lawmakers called in patients and relatives to explain how traditional medicine left them without any quality of life, “but therapeutic cannabis returned it to them.”

Government institutions have not yet commented on how importation and production of medical cannabis will be regulated under the new norms.

Omar Vacas, a scientist at Ecuador’s Catholic University who has studied therapeutic cannabis, said that in the small South American nation it is already possible to find 30 different brands of national and imported medicinal cannabis on the black market.

Once such products are sold legally in pharmacies, there could potentially be a million consumers, he said.

Oscar Farith Pino Herrera, founder of a non-profit group promoting industrial hemp, added that Ecuador has ideal climatic conditions for growing hemp plants, which he said have a wide variety of potential uses beyond treating medical ailments.

“It could also help in the generation of jobs,” he said.

Alexis Ponce, Valbuena’s husband, said his family takes comfort in knowing that their own battles will one day help others.

“The relatives of someone with cancer or pain suffer just as much as the patient,” he said.

Topics: Ecuador

Related

World
Ecuador government, protesters agree deal to end deadly unrest
World
Ecuador protest talks set for Sunday as capital locks down

Philippine court dismisses case seeking $3.9bn of Marcos wealth

Updated 59 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

Philippine court dismisses case seeking $3.9bn of Marcos wealth

  • The country’s anti-graft court decided in favor of the Marcoses for the fourth time since August
  • Judges ruled that photocopied documents could not be used as evidence, so the case would not proceed
Updated 59 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: A Philippine court threw out a high-profile, 32-year-old forfeiture case on Monday involving the family of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, citing insufficient evidence to order the return of $3.9 billion of allegedly ill-gotten wealth.
The country’s anti-graft court decided in favor of the Marcoses for the fourth time since August, with judges ruling that photocopied documents could not be used as evidence, so the case would not proceed.
It has been referred to widely as the “mother” of cases in a three-decade effort by a special presidential panel to recover an estimated $10 billion allegedly siphoned off by Marcos and a family that had lived lavishly during his 20 years in power, 14 of which were ruled under martial law.
The case lodged by the Presidential Commission on Good Government had sought the return of 200 billion pesos ($3.93 billion) it said was tied up in equities, numerous local and foreign banks and real estate at home and in the United States and United Kingdom.
It also included the value of 177 paintings and 42 crates of jewelry worth nearly $9 million.
In a 58-page verdict, the court “acknowledged the atrocities committed during martial law under the Marcos regime and the ‘plunder’ committed on the country’s resources.”
“However, absent sufficient evidence that may lead to the conclusion that the subject properties were indeed ill-gotten wealth, the court cannot simply order the return of the same to the national treasury.”
The same court dismissed similar cases against the family in August, September and October, all for lack of evidence.
Despite being overthrown in a 1986 revolt and driven into exile, the Marcos family remain a powerful force in the Philippines, with loyalists throughout the bureaucracy and political and business elite.
The late leader’s wife Imelda was a four-term congresswoman, daughter Imee is currently a senator, as was son and namesake Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who has been tipped as a possible candidate for the presidency in 2022. A relative is the current Philippine ambassador to the United States.
The family has a powerful ally too in President Rodrigo Duterte, who has spoken well of the former dictator, backed Imee’s senate run and expressed a desire for Marcos Jr to have been his vice president.

Topics: Philippines

Related

World
Philippines loses bid to recover millions from estate of former dictator Marcos
World
Philippine court defers Marcos arrest after her graft conviction

Latest updates

Pentagon chief urges Iraq to stop attacks on bases housing US forces
German economy stagnating despite signs of industrial rebound
Image Nation celebrates rising filmmaking stars at Arab Film Studio 2019 Awards
Indian bank governor reiterates there is more scope to cut rates
Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie talk ‘Bombshell’ and tense scenes

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.