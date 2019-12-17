KSrelief to spend $2m on Yemen rehab units

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) will spend more than $2 million equipping and operating two centers providing patients with limb prosthetics in Yemen’s Taiz and Ma’rib governorates.
More than 2,100 people will benefit from the facilities, which will be set up following an agreement on Tuesday between KSrelief and the International War and Disaster Victims Protection Association.
The agreement was signed by KSrelief’s Assistant Supervisor General of Operations and Programs, Ahmed Al-Baiz, at KSrelief’s Riyadh headquarters.
The project will include training for Yemeni staff in making and fitting high-quality prosthetics. Local staff will also be trained in providing rehabilitation services to patients.
Head of KSrelief’s health and environmental aid department, Dr. Abdullah Al-Moallem, said that 729 high-quality upper and lower limb prosthetics will be made and fitted as part of the project.
The project will provide physical rehabilitation for 1,300 patients and resettlement services for 73 young Yemenis who will work in centers in the two governorates.
Training programs will also be offered to 95 Yemenis on producing and installing prostheses, as well as providing physical rehabilitation services and psychological support to patients.
