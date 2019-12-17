You are here

KSrelief to spend $2m on Yemen rehab units

KSRelief will spend more than $2 million equipping and operating two centers providing patients with limb prosthetics in Yemen’s Taiz. (Supplied)
KSRelief will spend more than $2 million equipping and operating two centers providing patients with limb prosthetics in Yemen’s Taiz. (Supplied)
KSrelief to spend $2m on Yemen rehab units

  • More than 2,100 people will benefit from the facilities
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) will spend more than $2 million equipping and operating two centers providing patients with limb prosthetics in Yemen’s Taiz and Ma’rib governorates.
More than 2,100 people will benefit from the facilities, which will be set up following an agreement on Tuesday between KSrelief and the International War and Disaster Victims Protection Association.   
The agreement was signed by KSrelief’s Assistant Supervisor General of Operations and Programs, Ahmed Al-Baiz, at KSrelief’s Riyadh headquarters.
The project will include training for Yemeni staff in making and fitting high-quality prosthetics. Local staff will also be trained in providing rehabilitation services to patients.
Head of KSrelief’s health and environmental aid department, Dr. Abdullah Al-Moallem, said that 729 high-quality upper and lower limb prosthetics will be made and fitted as part of the project. 
The project will provide physical rehabilitation for 1,300 patients and resettlement services for 73 young Yemenis who will work in centers in the two governorates.
Training programs will also be offered to 95 Yemenis on producing and installing prostheses, as well as providing physical rehabilitation services and psychological support to patients.

1 killed, 3 injured as walls of Saudi Arabia's Almaarefa University collapse in Riyadh

1 killed, 3 injured as walls of Saudi Arabia's Almaarefa University collapse in Riyadh

  • The outer wall and the parking roof of the university collapsed
  • Four people were rescued, one of whom was in a critical condition
RIYADH: A resident was killed and three others injured in Riyadh on Tuesday after walls at a university collapsed.
The outer wall and the parking roof of the Almaarefa University in the north of the capital caved in before noon local time.
Search and rescue teams from the Saudi Civil Defense rescued four people, one of whom was in a critical condition.


The Saudi Red Crescent dispatched 16 emergency teams to assist with the rescue and clearing operations.
Earlier, Al-Ekhbariya’s correspondent witnessed heavy equipment arriving at the scene of the accident “to clear the rubble” and “raise the university’s collapsed ceiling.”

