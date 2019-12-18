Saudi construction representatives build case for reprieve on expat workers’ fees

You are here

The issue has been transferred to related authorities for review. (AFP)
Updated 18 December 2019
Fatima Muhammad

  • Representatives of the sector have reportedly received assurances from the authorities over the fees
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s construction sector is hoping to win an exemption from expatriate workers’ fees following a review that gave the industrial sector a five-year reprieve from the levy.

Representatives of the sector have reportedly received assurances from the authorities over the fees, which are imposed in a bid to “Saudize,” or nationalize, jobs in the Kingdom. 

Zuhair Zahran, an investor in the contracting sector and a member of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s construction committee, told Arab News that the sector has received promises from the Ministry of Commerce and Investment that it will review
“expat fees.”

The issue has been transferred to related authorities for review and “we are hoping for a positive outcome,” he said. A review in the industrial sector has led to an exemption for five years. “That is something positive, and we hope to see the same thing applied to the construction sector,” he added. 

“The construction sector is suffering the most,” Zahran said.

“The main goal of imposing expat fees is to Saudize jobs. But it is difficult to Saudize this sector, unlike many other sectors. The construction sector is the only sector that relies on expat workers and it is nearly impossible to Saudize it.” 

Zahran said that the average worker’s salary in the sector ranges from SR1,000 ($270) to SR2,000 per month. “No Saudi youth will accept work for less than SR3,000. There is no way to Saudize professions such as a plumber or carpenter, where up to 90 percent of the workers are expats,” he added.

 He said that the cost of each worker has reached up to SR9,800 per year before their salary, housing and Iqama transfer fees were taken into account. Contractors in the industry also face difficulties because projects are seasonal, Zahran said.

“Each contractor handles a project for one year in a specific city, then has to move to another city when the project is completed. In this case they are forced to relocate the workers. Is there any Saudi worker who likes to travel from one city to another every now and then? That is why it is very difficult to Saudize this sector.”

Saudi Minister of Commerce and Investment Majed Al-Qasabi told a recent gathering in Riyadh that a review on all fees, including expatriate workers’ fees, will be submitted to the relevant authorities.

He said that the ministry’s mission is to facilitate procedures and strengthen investment, and highlighted the role of the chamber of commerce in eliminating obstacles in the business sector. 

Al-Qasabi said that the government will continue to review and improve systems and procedures in order to create more investment opportunities.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi construction

Riyadh announced to become the first Arab Digital Capital

Updated 20 December 2019
NOOR NUGALI

  • Announcement follows Arab ministerial meeting in Riyadh
RIYADH: Riyadh is set to become the Arab world’s first digital capital city.

The announcement was made on Wednesday at the 23rd session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Communications and Information Technology, held at The Ritz-Carlton hotel in the Saudi capital.

The ministers’ decision to bestow the title on Riyadh came as a result of the city’s prominent role in adopting and promoting the use of digital technologies to enhance socio-economic development, advance health care, improve education, and ultimately increase community welfare.

The Kingdom’s information and communications technology (ICT) sector now makes up 4 percent of the Saudi GDP, and has helped the country not only to climb 16 places in the World Economic Forum’s global competitive index 2019 in terms of ICT adoption, but also to gain a top ease-of-doing-business ranking in the World Bank’s 2020 report.

The Arab Digital Capital initiative aims to encourage the creation of a stimulating ecosystem for investment in ICT, activate initiatives to develop knowledge within the ICT industry across Arab countries, and adopt new projects to help grow tech entrepreneurship in the region.

The Kingdom’s ICT sector is the largest in the Arab world and has experienced significant regulatory change, expressed across several public- and private-sector investment drives since the launch of Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia is also the region’s largest ICT market, ranking 13th globally, with a value of $28.7 billion (SR107 billion) in 2019 and strong growth in both the consumer and enterprise segments.

Supported by a young and tech-savvy population, the Kingdom is a market of early technology adopters, with one of the highest social media usages in the world. Mobile subscribers stood at 43.8 million in 2019, representing a 129 percent penetration of the total population.

“I am not exaggerating when I say you can do anything with a mobile app in Saudi Arabia,” Saud Al-Sabhan, the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology’s (MCIT) director general of corporate communications told Arab News.

“We are reshaping our digital economy and the way we live to create new value and lead the Arab world to play a more active role in the global digital economy.

“Based on Ookla’s global internet speed benchmarking, the Kingdom ranks 14 with average speeds of 51.8 mbps (megabits per second).

“Augmenting a mature mobile adoption rate of penetration of 129 percent, the Kingdom witnessed the first commercial 5G rollout in MENA (Middle East and North Africa region), which puts it in third place globally when it comes to 5G deployment, and of course Riyadh is leading Arab cities when it comes to the deployment of 5G networks,” said Al-Sabhan. International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Secretary-General Houlin Zhao said: “Saudi Arabia is a strategic partner of the ITU and a very important country in ICT development generally, playing an active role not just locally but internationally.

“It’s fantastic to have the Saudi government and Saudi ICT experts engaged at this level, as they have achieved a lot in this space. They have the knowledge and experience to help show how ICT can transform society and develop a digital economy.”

Dr. Mohammed Al-Tamimi, governor of the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC), said: “Saudi Arabia is one the world’s true pioneers in ICT innovation, with an Internet penetration rate of 93 percent and sector regulations among the most mature globally.

“With so many milestones already reached over the last five years, digital transformation has the potential to change the structure of Saudi Arabia’s ICT sector for the better, paving the way for further growth, productivity, and development.”

Earlier this year, the MCIT launched a five-year strategy aimed at accelerating the sector’s growth by 50 percent and elevating its contribution to GDP by $13.3 billion.

Despite the global trend toward job disruption as a consequence of digitalization, the MCIT’s technology localization initiatives significantly increased the ICT sector’s employment capacity in 2019.

The naming of Riyadh as the Arab world’s digital capital is recognition of the Kingdom’s achievements in the ICT sector and will provide an even greater impetus to the country’s already busy regional and international agenda for 2020.

As the only Arab nation represented in the G20, Saudi Arabia will be hosting G20 meetings throughout 2020 under the theme, “Realizing Opportunities of the 21st Century for All.” The G20 summit of world leaders will take place next year on Nov. 20 and 21 in Riyadh.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh Digital

