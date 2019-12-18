You are here

Celebrities dazzle on the Global Gift Gala red carpet in Dubai

Egyptian singer Carmen Soliman performed at the gala wearing a strapless, canary-colored gown. Photo: Arab News
Updated 18 December 2019
Hams Saleh

Celebrities dazzle on the Global Gift Gala red carpet in Dubai

  • The Global Gift Gala brought a slew of A-listers to Dubai on Tuesday night
  • Huda and Mona Kattan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Carmen Soliman and Eva Longoria all hit the red carpet
Updated 18 December 2019
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: The Global Gift Gala brought a slew of A-listers to Dubai on Tuesday night, with a star-studded red carpet and designer gowns galore.

The seventh edition of the annual event, founded by entrepreneur and activist Maria Bravo, saw US-Iraqi businesswomen Huda and Mona Kattan, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Egyptian singer Carmen Soliman and, of course, honorary chair Eva Longoria hit the red carpet at Dubai’s Waldorf Astoria on The Palm.

Also in attendance was presenter Rosemin Madhavji, who accepted the Global Gift We Believe In People Award wearing a purple and red one-shouldered dress from Ralph and Russo. 

“For me it's giving. Giving is the most fulfilling part. Whether its time, money, or knowledge,” Madhavji said after she was honored. 




Rosemin Madhavji wore Ralph & Russo to accept the Global Gift We Believe In People Award. Photo: Arab News

Meanwhile, Hollywood actress Longoria stepped out in a striking ensemble by Dubai-based designer Rami Al-Ali. She opted for a floor-length, crystal-embellished dress, which faded from sparkling silver to nude tones on the floor-grazing skirt.

“Every time we think of an organization that is physically responsible, we try to focus on the women,” Longoria told attendees at the gala. “If you help a woman, she immediately helps her family. And if she helps her family, that betters community and once you better a community, you improve nations.”

Mona Kattan, the Global President of Huda Beauty, won the Global Gift Women Empowerment Award.

“I am super honored (and) I am so grateful. I love Global Gift, I love Eva, Maria, I love everybody involved so I am super, super grateful. (I) couldn’t be happier,” she told Arab News. 




Mona Kattan and Eva Longoria pose for pictures at the 7th annual gala. Photo: Arab News

Huda, who’s brand was a sponsor for the event, wore a nude gown covered in sequins and feathers. She finished off her look with an updo, which according to Huda, she “has never done before.”

Soliman, who wore a strapless canary colored gown, spoke to Arab News about performing at the event. “I am so excited and it is an honor to be here and to be a part of this huge event and this huge foundation. I am so happy and I hope today is going to be on fire,” she said.

Bravo launched the Global Gift Gala Dubai, in association with the Global Gift Foundation, in 2012 with the aim of elevating the wellbeing and lives of children and families.

The black-tie event included a dinner and an auction, which featured works from British artist Sacha Jafri, with all proceeds going toward initiatives by UAE-based global philanthropic organization Dubai Cares, as well as the Global Gift Foundation.

Saudi author longlisted for 2020 International Prize for Arabic Fiction

Updated 18 December 2019
Arab News

Saudi author longlisted for 2020 International Prize for Arabic Fiction

Updated 18 December 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: It’s a noteworthy coincidence that the 16-strong longlist of books vying for the 2020 International Prize for Arabic Fiction (IPAF) have been announced in conjunction with Arabic Language Day.

The novels, which were handpicked by an expert panel of five judges chaired by Muhsin al-Musawi, an Iraqi literary critic and professor at Columbia University, hail from nine different countries within the Middle East and North Africa.

The 16 novels in contention for the 13th edition of the prize include 13 male and three female authors and were all published in the Arabic language between July 2018 and June 2019.  Each of the selected novels address a number of issues affecting the Arab world and shed light on the history of the Arab region.

Among the nations represented is Saudi Arabia. Novelist Magbool Al-Alawi is longlisted for “Seferberlik,” a novel that revolves around a man who falls captive of the Ottoman soldiers. The main character, who initially traded slaves, now has his freedom taken away.

Memorably, Al-Alawi's first novel “Turmoil in Jeddah” was longlisted for the 2011 Arabic Booker Prize.

Meanwhile, leading the pack with the largest number of longlisted works is Syria with four authors, including Khalil Alrez who is nominated for the annual literary prize for prose fiction in Arabic for “The Russian Quarter.”

The novel tells the story of a neighborhood, which for many years resisted being dragged into war, but is finally compelled to get involved. However, it enters the war with stories rather than weapons.

The Levant nation is followed by Algeria, which boasts three longlisted books from authors Samir Kacimi, Said Khatibi and Bachir Mefti.

Other countries represented include Egypt, Iraq, Libya, Morocco and Tunisia.

Representing Lebanon is Zhorta-born writer Jabbour Douaihy with “The King of India.” Despite the book’s title, the story is not about a king or India. The Lebanese author’s novel is a detective story set on the background of family and sectarian feuds.

Six novels will be shortlisted at a press conference in Morocco on Feb. 4 2020, with the winner of the 13th IPAF award being announced at a ceremony in the UAE capital on Apr. 14, 2020, ahead of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

In addition to the $50,000 prize money, the award also provides funding for an English translation for its winners.

See the full list below.

“The Last Days of the Pasha” by Rasha Adly (Egypt)

“The Spartan Court” by Abdelouahab Aissaoui (Algeria)

“Seferberlik” by Magbool Al-Alawi (Saudi Arabia)

‘The Russian Quarter” by Khalil Alrez (Syria)

“Al-Mutanabbi’s Rabat” by Hassan Aourid (Morocco)

“What About Rachel, the Jewish Lady?” by Salim Barakat (Syria)

“The King of India” by Jabbour Douaihy (Lebanon)

“The Golden Hamam” by Mohammed Eissa al-Mu’adab (Tunisia)

“The War of the Gazelle” by Aisha Ibrahim (Libya)

“Sleeping in the Cherry Field” by Azhar Jerjis (Iraq)

“The Stairs of Trolar” by Samir Kacimi (Algeria)

“No-one Prayed Over Their Graves” by Khaled Khalifa (Syria)

“Firewood of Sarajevo” by Said Khatibi (Algeria)

“The Tank” by Alia Mamdouh (Iraq)

“The Mingling of the Seasons” by Bachir Mefti (Algeria)

“Fardeqan – the Detention of the Great Sheikh” by Youssef Ziedan (Egypt)

Topics: Books

