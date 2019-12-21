You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan lawyers back Musharraf ruling judge

Pakistan lawyers back Musharraf ruling judge

Pervez Musharraf’s supporters protest in Lahore on Friday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nwgss

Updated 21 December 2019
Aamir Saeed

Pakistan lawyers back Musharraf ruling judge

  • The government had criticized the wordings of the ruling, saying it would file a reference against the judge in the Supreme Judicial Council
Updated 21 December 2019
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council said on Friday it would file a petition in the Supreme Court to defend a judge who wrote the verdict in the high treason case against the country’s former leader, Gen. Pervez Musharraf.

The government had criticized the wordings of the ruling, saying it would file a reference against the judge in the Supreme Judicial Council.

Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth’s order in the detailed judgment released on Thursday drew widespread criticism for his instruction that the authorities “drag” Musharraf’s “corpse” to D-Chowkin Islamabad and hang it for three days, should he die before the death sentence handed to him be carried out.

The government announced shortly after the release of the judgment that it would move the council — a constitutional body authorized to hear cases of misconduct against the members of the country’s superior judiciary — against Justice Seth for his “despicable” observation in the judgment.

“We will challenge the government’s reference against Justice Seth in the Supreme Court, and defend his verdict in the case,” Syed Amjad Shah, vice chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council, the country’s top regulatory body of lawyers, told Arab News on Friday.

He said that the government’s “mala fide intent” against the judge was exposed by its stance against the verdict. “The government has the prerogative to file a reference against any judge, but under the law it cannot be entertained,” he said.

Shah said the government and other aggrieved parties can file a petition in the Supreme Court against the ruling, but “cannot get a judge removed” through the Supreme Judicial Council on the basis of a judgment.

Musharraf, the 76-year-old former military ruler of Pakistan was handed the death sentence on Tuesday in absentia as he currently resides in Dubai and is undergoing treatment for multiple ailments. He seized power in October 1999 in a bloodless military coup, and remained there until 2008.

The court’s senior lawyers said it was a lengthy and complicated process to file a reference against any judge of the superior judiciary and then get him removed for misconduct, or for physical or mental incapacity.

“The government apparently wants to offset pressure from different sides by filing the reference,” Habibullah Khan, senior advocate of the Supreme Court, told Arab News. “The government wants to show it has adopted a legal course against the judge who used graphic reference in the Musharraf ruling.”

The Supreme Judicial Council, he said, consisted of five members — the chief justice of the Supreme Court, its next two most senior judges and two senior high court judges.

The council may initiate a probe at the request of the president or on its own, if it suspects that a judge may be incapable of properly performing their duties due to physical or mental incapacity, or misconduct.

“If a judge is charged with any offense, he is removed by the president,” he said. “But in Justice Seth’s case, the government is not in a position to establish a cogent case against him.”

However, political analysts said the government was left with no option but to file a reference against the judge after the ruling against the former chief of the all-powerful military.

“The government is trying to save face by moving against the judge,” Zebunnisa Burki, a political analyst, told Arab News. “The government is caught: It can neither support the verdict nor oppose it openly.”

Topics: Pakistan Pervez Musharraf

Related

Turkish protesters march in support of Uighurs after Ozil comments

Updated 21 December 2019
Reuters

Turkish protesters march in support of Uighurs after Ozil comments

  • Soccer star Ozil, a German Muslim of Turkish origin, posted messages on social media calling minority Uighurs warriors who resist persecution
  • Turkey has in the past expressed concern about the situation in Xinjiang, including in February at the UN Human Rights Council
Updated 21 December 2019
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Thousands of protesters marched in support of China’s Uighurs in Istanbul on Friday and voiced solidarity with Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil after the furor caused by his criticism of China’s policies toward the Muslim minority.
Last week, soccer star Ozil, a German Muslim of Turkish origin, posted messages on social media calling minority Uighurs “warriors who resist persecution” and criticized both China’s crackdown and the silence of Muslims in response.
Members of Istanbul crowd held up banners reading “Stop the cruelty” and chanted “Murderer China, get out of East Turkestan” and “East Turkestan is not alone,” using the name that Uighur exiles use for Xinjiang.
The United Nations and human rights groups estimate that between 1 million and 2 million people, mostly ethnic Uighur Muslims, have been detained in harsh conditions in Xinjiang as part of what Beijing calls an anti-terrorism campaign.
China has repeatedly denied any mistreatment of Uighurs and its foreign ministry said Ozil had been deceived by “fake news.”
“Mesut Ozil’s honorable behavior inspired us... Everybody should raise their voice against this tyrant like Mesut did,” Adem Adil said, a protester marching with the crowd.
Turkey has in the past expressed concern about the situation in Xinjiang, including in February at the UN Human Rights Council, but has not commented over the Ozil affair.
At the Kuala Lumpur summit on Thursday, a question from the audience on the treatment of Uighurs was ignored after it was put to a dais that included Erdogan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.
Last Saturday, club Arsenal tried to distance itself from his comments, saying it always adhered to the principle of not being involved in politics.
Ozil has received support from former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who defended the player’s right to express his opinion.

Topics: mesut Ozil China Turkey Uighurs

Related

World
Arsenal’s Ozil condemns Muslim silence over Uighurs
World
Wenger defends Ozil after Uighur comments cause storm in China

Latest updates

Jeddah Book Fair enriches children's knowledge with different selections
ThePlace: Aqeeq Pond in Madinah province
Delight among Saudis as massive MDL Beast music festival rocks KSA
DJs are rocking in Saudi Arabia ... and so is the shopping
Saudi-Jordanian committee concludes meetings

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.