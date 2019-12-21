You are here

G20 event on infrastructure investment concludes in Riyadh

Family picture of the G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) taken on Dec. 19 at the close of their two-day symposium. (Twitter photo)
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi G20 presidency concluded a one-day symposium on infrastructure investment in Riyadh.
The symposium was held on the sidelines of the first G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting, which took place on Wednesday and Thursday in the Saudi capital.
The symposium brought together G20 member countries, international organizations, leading international and local asset managers, and institutional investors to discuss solutions to challenges that prevent or limit private investment in infrastructure. It was also attended by relevant Saudi government entities to enrich and reflect local content.
The symposium’s overall objective was to explore a potential partnership between the IWG and asset managers and institutional investors to collectively promote infrastructure investment.
Dr. Fahad Al-Dossari, deputy governor for research and international affairs at the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority, welcomed speakers and guests at the event.
In his opening remarks, he highlighted the importance of encouraging private sector investment in infrastructure to close the financing gap.
Al-Dossari said the Saudi G20 presidency will foster cooperation with the private sector to increase private investment and enhance the quality of infrastructure spending.
“This symposium will provide an important forum for G20 countries, international organizations, asset managers and institutional investors to put into motion a new collaborative model to continue efforts in promoting infrastructure as an asset class,” he added.
The Global Infrastructure Hub estimates a cumulative infrastructure financing gap of $15 trillion to meet adequate global infrastructure needs between now and 2040.
According to the World Bank, around 1 billion people worldwide live more than 2 km away from a drivable road, almost 1 billion lack access to electricity, and 4 billion lack access to the internet.
Under the Saudi G20 presidency, the IWG will focus on promoting private sector investment in infrastructure and exploring ways to utilize technology to increase efficiency, value delivery and sustainability of infrastructure investment.

Over 2.2 million visas issued since the beginning of this year’s Umrah season

JEDDAH: The official statistics of the Umrah indicator have shown that 2,212,690 Umrah visas have been issued since the beginning of this year’s Umrah season.

According to these statistics, 1,782,554 pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom, while 1,373,963 have already left Saudi Arabia after performing their Umrah.

The indicator looks into aspects such as the number of visas issued, the total number of pilgrims arriving by air, land or sea, the countries that account for the largest number of pilgrims and the number of pilgrims that leave the Kingdom after performing their rites.

The numbers also showed that 1,705,567 pilgrims arrived by air, 76,882 arrived by land and 105 arrived by sea.

Those who arrived included 450,011 Pakistanis, 399,103 Indonesians, 238,981 Indians, 110,739 Malaysians, 85,808 Egyptians, 70,626 Turks, 64,238 Algerians, 61,111 Bangladeshis, 37,191 Emiratis and 27,540 Jordanians.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched its Inaya (care) centers to provide comprehensive and diverse services to pilgrims.

These centers contribute to the objectives of the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision and improve the pilgrims’ experience.

“The centers will be available in the areas where pilgrims are, in Makkah, Madinah and Jeddah. Pilgrims, those organizing their affairs or Hajj and Umrah services companies will be able to finalize their procedures in the centers through self-service systems or by directly contacting the centers’ qualified Saudi employees,” said the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammed Saleh Benten.

