You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey readying to give Libya military support

Turkey readying to give Libya military support

Fighters loyal to the internationally-recognized Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) open fire from their position in the Al-Sawani area south of the Libyan capital Tripoli during clashes with forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v4q88

Updated 21 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkey readying to give Libya military support

  • Turkey backs Tripoli administration in Libya, which has been split into rival political and military factions
Updated 21 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Turkey is ready to give Libya military support, a spokesman for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, with the country’s Parliament readying to authorize troop deployment.

Turkey backs the government of Fayez Al-Serraj in Libya, which has been split into rival political and military factions since 2011 when ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed. 

Al-Serraj’s Government of National Accord (GNA) has been battling the forces of veteran eastern commander Khalifa Haftar, who launched an offensive to seize Tripoli from fighters loyal to the GNA. 

Turkey and Libya recently signed a military cooperation deal. It includes provisions for a quick reaction force if requested by Tripoli.

“We will continue to support the internationally recognized Libyan government. This support may be in terms of military training, or other areas, such as political support,” presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said after Omer Celik, a spokesman for the ruling Justice and Development Party, said the country would use hard power instruments to protect its national interests if necessary.

The military cooperation deal has been criticized by the Turkish opposition, which said further military supplies to the GNA breach a UN arms embargo.  

But Erdogan pledged Sunday to intensify military backing to Libya along with ground, air and marine options. Some Turkish media have reported that the government may establish a military base in Libya to support its operations.

“It is important not to confuse Erdogan’s rhetoric and the physical reality of the actions he has taken lately,” Jalel Harchaoui, a Libya expert at the Netherlands Institute of International Relations, told Arab News. “Those are two very different things.”

He recalled that Turkey sent around 60 national intelligence officers to operate combat drones in Libya during the summer, in violation of the arms embargo.

HIGHLIGHT

The Turkish opposition has criticized military cooperation deal, saying military supplies to the Tripoli administration breach a UN arms embargo.

He said that the operation, although clandestine, helped the GNA to survive. “However, that Turkish mission stopped almost entirely in the second half of October. After the defense accord was signed on November 27, the mission has been partially resumed. But it is now a much more timid, much smaller version of summer’s operation. Very few airstrikes are being carried out by the Turks on behalf of Libya’s internationally recognized government.”

Ankara was only talking about possibly sending government troops, he said, but none of it had happened.

“Turkey’s intervention right now is much smaller than three or four months ago. And even back then, the Turkish military intervention was remarkably smaller than the Emiratis’ own military intervention, which now involves airstrikes conducted using fighter jets on a routine basis. Overall, since April, the total number of Emirati drone strikes has been three times as large as the Turkish drone strikes in Libya.”

Harchaoui said that Ankara seemed “deeply interested” in attempting some sort of diplomatic entente, particularly with Russia.

Russia has said it is concerned about the possibility of Turkey deploying troops in Libya. Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting Turkey next month, with the two nations expected to launch an important Libya initiative.

Erdogan said Wednesday he had discussed with his Tunisian counterpart, President Kais Saied, possible steps and cooperation to establish a cease-fire in Libya.

In a news conference alongside Saied, Erdogan said he believed Tunisia would have “valuable and constructive” contributions to establishing stability in Libya.

Topics: Turkey-Libya Recep Tayyip Erdogan Government of National Accord

Related

Middle-East
Turkey’s Erdogan says discussed Libya ceasefire with Tunisian president
Middle-East
Libya war leaves thousands homeless in Tripoli

Syria missile strike kills 5 pro-Iran fighters: monitor

Updated 42 min 14 sec ago
AFP

Syria missile strike kills 5 pro-Iran fighters: monitor

  • “Missiles of unidentified origin targeted the headquarters of the 47th Brigade of pro-Iranian militias," the Syrian Observatory said
  • Drones may have been responsible for the strikes, which caused “loud blasts”
Updated 42 min 14 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Five pro-Iranian fighters were killed by unidentified missiles on Wednesday evening in Syria’s eastern province of Deir Ezzor, a war monitor said.
“Missiles of unidentified origin targeted the headquarters of the 47th Brigade of pro-Iranian militias in the town of Albu Kamal, in the east of Deir Ezzor province, killing five fighters,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Observatory chief Rami Abdul Rahman said drones may have been responsible for the strikes, which caused “loud blasts.”
Iran and militias it supports, along with fighters from Iraq and elsewhere, have backed the regime of President Bashar Assad in Syria’s eight-year war.
Israel has vowed to prevent its regional arch-rival Iran from gaining a foothold in the country and has carried out hundreds of strikes against Iranian targets.
The vast desert province of Deir Ezzor, which neighbors Iraq, hosts several actors in the Syrian conflict besides pro-regime forces.
The Syrian Democratic Forces, a Kurdish-dominated armed group backed by the United States, was instrumental in destroying the self-declared “caliphate” of the Daesh group.
Five pro-Iranian fighters were killed in similar raids on the outskirts of Albu Kamal on December 8, the Observatory said.
In September, 28 pro-Iranian fighters including at least 10 Iraqis were killed in similar strikes.
The Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah blamed Israel for that attack, quoting a “security source in Syria.”
In June 2018, strikes in far eastern Syria were also attributed to Israel by an American official, on condition of anonymity. The Observatory said they killed 55 pro-regime forces.
Syria’s complex, multi-faceted conflict has left more than 370,000 people dead and displaced millions since it began in 2011 with anti-government demonstrations that were brutally repressed.

Topics: Syria missile Iran Deir Ezzor

Related

Middle-East
Displaced Syrian grows mushrooms to feed family

Latest updates

Dramatic ‘Ring of Fire’ solar eclipse is a first for Saudi Arabia
Turkey readying to give Libya military support
Personal ID cards ease access to health cover in Saudi Arabia
Syria missile strike kills 5 pro-Iran fighters: monitor
What We Are Reading Today: Against Political Equality by Tongdong Bai

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.