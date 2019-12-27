You are here

  • Home
  • From interviewing victims to dealing with witnesses, Saudi rights body trains police on anti-human trafficking methods

From interviewing victims to dealing with witnesses, Saudi rights body trains police on anti-human trafficking methods

The program was part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to combat human trafficking by building a systematic and institutional framework. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8ttyj

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

From interviewing victims to dealing with witnesses, Saudi rights body trains police on anti-human trafficking methods

  • The HRC plans to implement the program in the Makkah region on Jan. 12, and in the Eastern Province on Jan. 26
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC) concluded a four-day training program in Riyadh titled “Research and investigation procedures in trafficking cases.”

The aim was to strengthen the capacity of security and police personnel involved in combating human trafficking.

The program reviewed special and financial investigations, the basic rules of collecting criminal evidence, methods of interviewing victims, and measures to protect victims and witnesses during criminal justice proceedings.

The program was part of the Kingdom’s efforts to combat human trafficking by building a systematic and institutional framework that ensures the protection of people from such crimes, promotes the prosecution and conviction of perpetrators and the issuance of harsh sentences, and provides medical, psychological and legal assistance to victims.

The HRC plans to implement the program in the Makkah region on Jan. 12, and in the Eastern Province on Jan. 26.

Topics: Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Human Rights Commission participates in conference on migrant workers
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief chief briefs Finnish FM on Saudi humanitarian aid

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj ministry signs agreements with Somalia, Syria

Updated 14 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj ministry signs agreements with Somalia, Syria

Updated 14 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

MAKKAH: Hajj and Umrah Minister Mohammed Saleh bin Taher Benten received at his office in Makkah the Somali Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs Nur Mohamed Hassan to discuss early preparations for this year’s Hajj season.

Later on, Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat received at his office in Makkah Secretary-General of the Syrian National Coalition and Head of the Syrian Pilgrims’ Affairs Abdul Basit Abdul Latif.

Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat receives the Syrian delegation. (SPA)

Both meetings looked into a number of topics related to Somali and Syrian pilgrims’ affairs, before an official meeting was held to discuss arrangements and preparations to serve pilgrims in the 2020 season.

An agreement to arrange affairs for the 2020 Hajj season was signed with both countries, aiming to organize the arrival of pilgrims from Somalia and Syria and provide all their needs through the many service authorities.

Both the Somali and Syrian delegations expressed their gratitude to the Saudi government for the services and facilitations it offers to pilgrims.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Hajj 2020

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s Hajj ministry signs agreements with Somalia, Syria
Riyadh governor receives Russian ambassador to Saudi Arabia
Adwa Al-Arifi, Saudi sports executive
Egypt to reopen historic Jewish synagogue in January
Cash-strapped Lebanon to probe ‘suspicious’ capital flight

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.