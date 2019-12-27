From interviewing victims to dealing with witnesses, Saudi rights body trains police on anti-human trafficking methods

JEDDAH: The Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC) concluded a four-day training program in Riyadh titled “Research and investigation procedures in trafficking cases.”

The aim was to strengthen the capacity of security and police personnel involved in combating human trafficking.

The program reviewed special and financial investigations, the basic rules of collecting criminal evidence, methods of interviewing victims, and measures to protect victims and witnesses during criminal justice proceedings.

The program was part of the Kingdom’s efforts to combat human trafficking by building a systematic and institutional framework that ensures the protection of people from such crimes, promotes the prosecution and conviction of perpetrators and the issuance of harsh sentences, and provides medical, psychological and legal assistance to victims.

The HRC plans to implement the program in the Makkah region on Jan. 12, and in the Eastern Province on Jan. 26.