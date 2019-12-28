You are here

Saudi monetary authority warns 2 insurance providers on compliance

Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority.
Updated 28 December 2019
SPA

Saudi monetary authority warns 2 insurance providers on compliance

  • SAMA called on the two companies to quickly correct conditions within 20 working days or face license cancelation
Updated 28 December 2019
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) has announced that the Rowad Insurance Company of the Cooperative Insurance Agency and Forsan Insurance Agency Ltd. had failed to comply with regulatory requirements and instructions, and not responded to notifications from the authority.
SAMA called on the two companies to quickly correct conditions within 20 working days or face license cancelation.
SAMA has asked any insured by the two companies with a complaint against them to file it with the consumer protection department at www.SAMA.GOV.SA or to call the toll free number 800125666.  

 

Asian countries top list of pilgrims to Makkah

Asian countries top list of pilgrims to Makkah. (SPA)
Updated 28 December 2019
Arab News

Asian countries top list of pilgrims to Makkah

  • Figures are based on the weekly Umrah Index
Updated 28 December 2019
Arab News

JEDDAH: 2,371,441 Umrah visas were issued between Aug. 31 and Dec. 20, 2019. These numbers are based on the weekly Umrah Index.
It measures the number of Umrah visas issued, the total number of Umrah pilgrims arriving to the Kingdom through air, land and sea ports, nationalities of Umrah performers, and the number of pilgrims leaving after completing their pilgrimage.
The most represented nations in terms of pilgrim numbers were Pakistan with 495,270, Indonesia (443,879), India (262,887), Malaysia (116,335), Egypt (104,820), Algeria (80,238), Turkey (78,512), Bangladesh (73,142), UAE (46,370), and Jordan (32,011).

