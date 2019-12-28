You are here

  • Home
  • Rare first edition King James Bible to go on show at Riyadh’s King Faisal Center

Rare first edition King James Bible to go on show at Riyadh’s King Faisal Center

The leather-bound edition of the Christian text was published by Robert Barker. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2ukth

Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Rare first edition King James Bible to go on show at Riyadh’s King Faisal Center

Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A first edition of the King James Bible, published in 1611, is set to go on show at the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies (KFCRIS) after the rare text was received on loan from a private Saudi collector.

The leather-bound edition of the Christian text was published by Robert Barker, a printer to King James I of England, in the 17th century and is known as the “He” Bible due to a printing error on one of the pages in which the phrase “and he went into the citie” is written, instead of  the correct “she went.”




The work is notable for its decorative binding and use of calf leather with brass plates and clasps. (Supplied)

Experts say that this tiny error makes the copy more valuable due to its rarity, while the book is also notable for its decorative binding and use of calf leather with brass plates and clasps.

The copy of the Bible will go on show at KFCRIS in early 2020 alongside a collection of printed copies of the Qur’an in an exhibition that will explore how early printing technology impacted religious studies.




Early editions, such as the one on loan to the KFCRIS, also contain maps, genealogies and tables of psalms. (Supplied)

The King James Version of the Bible was commissioned by King James I in 1604, only a year after his accession to the throne. It was the first officially sanctioned translation of the Bible from Latin into common English, which caused controversy at the time.

Fast forward four centuries later and the text has become the standard Bible that unifies the English-speaking church — it was revised once in 1769 and has remained largely unchanged since then.




Early editions, such as the one on loan to the KFCRIS, also contain maps. (Supplied)

Early editions, such as the one on loan to the KFCRIS, also contain maps, genealogies and tables of psalms that no longer exist in modern editions.

This translation of the Bible inspired countless works of art and poetry by famous figures such as the composer George Frideric Handel, author Ernest Hemingway and trailblazing political figures like Martin Luther King Jr.  

Sharjah Islamic Arts Festival returns for its 22nd edition

“Bloom,” by Li Hongbo. Supplied
Updated 28 December 2019
Arab News

Sharjah Islamic Arts Festival returns for its 22nd edition

  • The 22nd edition of the Sharjah Islamic Arts Festival is currently underway in the emirate
  • The festival features a mishmash of artworks that celebrate the splendor of Islamic art by 108 artists
Updated 28 December 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: The 22nd edition of the Sharjah Islamic Arts Festival, which kicked off this month, is currently underway throughout the emirate, with thought-provoking exhibitions presented in three different locations: The Sharjah Art Museum, Al-Majaz Waterfront and Maraya Art Center. 

Bringing together exhibitions, installations, talks and workshops scattered across the emirate, the event, which runs until Jan. 21, 2020, is not one to miss.

The month-long art festival is organized under the theme of “Prospect,” and features a mishmash of artworks that celebrate the splendor of Islamic art by 108 artists from 31 different countries.

Among the artists showcasing their works is Egyptian sculptor Ahmed Karaly, who is known for his architectural installations. He is presenting his work “The Spirit of The City” at the contemporary art space, the Maraya Art Center. For the installation, the artist used eight layers of chiffon in his reinterpretation of Islamic architecture.

The Egyptian sculptor’s work is presented alongside Chinese artist Li Hongbo’s paper sculptures that are inspired by the patterns prevalent in traditional Islamic art.

Other highlights include Emirati artist Moza Matter, who is showcasing work centered around the act of making du’aa — an Islamic supplication. The work portrays people raising their hands in du’aa during their Hajj pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, Syrian-American artist and architect Mohamad Hafez reconstructed the ancient city of Damascus’s streetscapes, replete with intricately carved wooden doors, clotheslines hanging from balconies and satellite dishes via a hyper-realistic diorama.

Another standout art piece on display is an immersive installation entitled “Infinitum.” The piece of work was designed by Italian architect and designer Antonio Pio Saracino, who drew inspiration from the distinctive arches of the region, which are a fixture in Islamic architecture.  

Australian artist James Tapscott and Shozy, a Russian 3D artist, are also participating in the 22nd edition of the fair.

Established in 1998, the annual Sharjah Islamic Arts Festival aims to spotlight the different styles of Islamic art through various mediums.

Topics: Sharjah Islamic Arts Festival

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal celebrate AFC Champions League win in Dubai
Rare first edition King James Bible to go on show at Riyadh’s King Faisal Center
UAE denies developing popular Mideast app as spy tool
Lebanese protesters turn their ire on banks
Dubai’s Burj Khalifa promotes Dakar Saudi Arabia 2020

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.