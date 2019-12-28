You are here

  • Home
  • Najran governor visits troops on Saudi Arabia’s southern border

Najran governor visits troops on Saudi Arabia’s southern border

Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz, governor of Najran, inspects border areas on Saturday. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gx6ge

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Najran governor visits troops on Saudi Arabia’s southern border

  • Najran is one of the most southerly provinces of Saudi Arabia and shares a border with Yemen
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

NAJRAN: Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz, governor of Najran, visited the border areas to review strategic projects along the Kingdom’s borders and the operation and control mechanism.
The commander of the Border Guards in the region, Maj. Gen Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Duwaikh, affirmed the determination of the Saudi forces to protect their homeland.
Najran is one of the most southerly provinces of Saudi Arabia and shares a border with Yemen. It has more than a million people with an area equal to that of the US state of Pennsylvania, which is 46,000 sq. miles. In August 2014, a report claimed that a Saudi-French archaeological team has unearthed in Najran what might be considered the oldest inscription in the Arabic alphabet.

Topics: Najran

Related

Saudi Arabia
Historic mud palace still takes pride of place in Najran region
Saudi Arabia
Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz, governor of Najran province

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa promotes Dakar Saudi Arabia 2020

Updated 28 December 2019
Arab News

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa promotes Dakar Saudi Arabia 2020

Updated 28 December 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai’s Burj Khalifa is part of a global campaign to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the Dakar Rally from January 5 to 17, the first time the world’s most challenging race will be held in Asia.

The campaign features an action-filled video ad that will be screened in iconic locations around the world such as Burj Khalifa, Times Square in New York and Leicester Square in London, in addition to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam in Saudi Arabia.

The campaign will also appear in Milan and Madrid as well as Paris, the home of Dakar Rally.

 

 

Saudi Arabia, through the video promotion, aims to introduce the Kingdom’s uncharted desert to the world of motorsport as well as feature its distinctive terrain so racing fans would know what to expect when the adventure begins on January 5.

“This campaign is our way of giving the world a glimpse of Saudi Arabia’s stunning natural beauty, fascinating desert, unparalleled hospitality, and world-class standards in staging international sporting events,” Prince Khalid bin Sultan Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Motorsport Federation, said.

Dakar Saudi Arabia 2020, with more than 550 drivers from 62 world countries competing in the race, gets underway in Jeddah before the teams navigate their way to the north through the challenging trip along the coast, passing by Red Sea Project and the futuristic megacity of Neom.

The drivers then cruise then through the sandy hills of Ha’il on the way to Riyadh before taking a turn to the west in the center of the Kingdom’s enormous desert and then looping back towards the east to enter the Empty Quarter ahead of crossing the finish line in Qiddiya.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Dakar Saudi Arabia 2020

Related

Sport
We’re here to race and win, says Dakar Saudi Arabia 2020 driver Talal Bader
Sport
Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia ‘opens new roads to the Kingdom’: GSA chairman

Latest updates

Najran governor visits troops on Saudi Arabia’s southern border
Libya’s NOC may evacuate Zawiya refinery due to fighting nearby
Day of carnage on Egypt's roads kills 28
Dubai the destination of choice for Ronaldo’s New Year celebrations
Saudi military industries signs Patriot maintenance deal with Raytheon Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.