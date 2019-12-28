NAJRAN: Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz, governor of Najran, visited the border areas to review strategic projects along the Kingdom’s borders and the operation and control mechanism.
The commander of the Border Guards in the region, Maj. Gen Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Duwaikh, affirmed the determination of the Saudi forces to protect their homeland.
Najran is one of the most southerly provinces of Saudi Arabia and shares a border with Yemen. It has more than a million people with an area equal to that of the US state of Pennsylvania, which is 46,000 sq. miles. In August 2014, a report claimed that a Saudi-French archaeological team has unearthed in Najran what might be considered the oldest inscription in the Arabic alphabet.
Najran governor visits troops on Saudi Arabia’s southern border
https://arab.news/gx6ge
