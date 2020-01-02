You are here

  • Home
  • Three women investigated for causing deadly blaze at German zoo

Three women investigated for causing deadly blaze at German zoo

A picture taken on January 2, 2020 shows flowers and candles left at a makeshift memorial site in front of the burned-out monkey house at Krefeld zoo, western Germany, after a fire on New Year's Eve, killed dozens of animals, including orangutans, chimpanzees and marmosets. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cjngb

Updated 02 January 2020
AP

Three women investigated for causing deadly blaze at German zoo

  • The women are being investigated on suspicion of negligent arson
  • The fire started in a corner of the ape house’s roof in the first minutes of the new year and spread rapidly
Updated 02 January 2020
AP

BERLIN: Three women are under investigation in Germany for launching paper sky lanterns for the new year which apparently ignited a devastating fire that killed more than 30 animals at a zoo, officials said Thursday.
The three local women — a mother and her two daughters, ages 30 to 60 — went to police in the western city of Krefeld on New Year’s Day after authorities held a news conference about the blaze, criminal police chief Gerd Hoppmann said.
The women are being investigated on suspicion of negligent arson, prosecutor Jens Frobel said. The offense can carry a prison sentence of up to five years.
Many Germans welcome in the new year legally with fireworks at midnight. Sky lanterns, however, are both illegal and unusual in Germany. The mini hot-air balloons made of paper have been used in Asia for centuries.
The fire started in a corner of the ape house’s roof in the first minutes of the new year and spread rapidly. The zoo near the Dutch border says the ape house burned down and more than 30 animals — including five orangutans, two gorillas, a chimpanzee and several monkeys — were killed, as well as fruit bats and birds. The animals either burned to death or died from smoke inhalation, authorities said.
Hoppmann said the women had ordered five sky lanterns on the Internet and told authorities that they had believed they were legal in Germany. He added that there was nothing in the product description showing that they were banned.
Hoppmann described the women as “completely normal people who seemed very sensible, very responsible” and said it was “very courageous” of them to come forward, saving authorities a tricky investigation. He added that they feared reprisals and authorities limited the details given about the suspects.
Investigators believe that just one lantern started the blaze. They found the other four later, with handwritten good wishes for the new year attached.
The destroyed ape house lacked fire detectors and sprinklers, which weren’t required when it was built in the 1970s. The zoo said, however, that it had passed a regular fire protection check a few months ago.
The building’s roof had been renovated after a hailstorm a few years ago and plexiglass was added, Hoppmann said. He said while investigators were confident the sky lantern was to blame, they will look at other factors that may have contributed to the blaze, such as dry fallen leaves on the roof.
Investigators plan to carry out tests to help find out why the blaze spread so quickly. Firefighters were only able to rescue two chimpanzees. The zoo said Thursday it was satisfied with their condition.

Topics: Germany Zoo fire

Related

World
Germany kicks out Russian diplomats over Berlin murder
Media
Germany warns travelers to Turkey over legal action on VPN use

US envoy calls for ‘inclusive’ Kabul government

Updated 03 January 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

US envoy calls for ‘inclusive’ Kabul government

  • Consul urges political leaders to ‘reach out’ amid bickering over poll result
Updated 03 January 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The US envoy to Afghanistan, John Bass, has called for an inclusive, cross-factional government in Kabul, saying the low voter turnout in the country’s recent poll failed to deliver a “commanding mandate.”

Bass, who is nearing the end of his two-year mission in Kabul, said that with “fewer than a million votes in a country of over 30 million people,” the winner of the elections will lack majority support. 

Voter turnout in the election in late September was the lowest since the Taliban’s ouster in 2001.

Around 1.9 million people out of more than 9.6 million registered voters took part in the elections, according to Afghanistan’s election commission.

The commission released preliminary results of the election two weeks ago showing incumbent President Ashraf Ghani secured 50.6 percent of the vote and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah 39.5 percent, with the remaining votes split among 10 other candidates.

Abdullah has demanded the election commission discard 300,000 “bogus” votes cast in favor of the president. After weeks of dispute, the electoral body has begun investigating the allegations.

Ghani’s camp rejected the claims, and also filed complaints of mismanagement and fraud.

Many in Afghanistan fear the election could require a second round of voting if the political bickering continues.

In an interview broadcast on Wednesday, Bass said the poor voter turnout “is not a signal that a large majority of the people support the winner.”

“Whoever wins in the first round needs to approach it with a bit of humility. They need to reach out to other political factions. They need to be governing inclusively. They need to be listening to the desires, fears and objectives of a wider cross section of society, and to govern in a way that people feel they are being heard,” Bass said.

Ghani and Abdullah’s teams could not be reached for response.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Voter turnout in the election in late September was the lowest since the Taliban’s ouster in 2001.

• Around 1.9 million people out of more than 9.6 million registered voters took part in the elections.

The two have shared power in a national unity government as part of a deal brokered by Washington after the 2014 elections marred by allegations of heavy rigging.

Abdul Hafeez Mansoor, a pro-Abdullah politician, described the US envoy’s comments as “interference,” saying it was part of Washington’s efforts to create a “weak and controllable government in Afghanistan.”

“How does the US ambassador know there won’t be a second round and far more people will participate in it? America wants a less legitimate, divided and subdued government here,” he told Arab News.

Retired Afghan army Gen. Attiqullah Amarkhail said that the US wanted a “weak government in Afghanistan in order to keep its military presence.”

“The US ambassador is implementing his government’s policies here. America wants a divided country,” he said.

Bass’s comments follow the US resumption of direct talks with the Taliban in a bid to end the 18-year conflict in Afghanistan.

The envoy claimed the US was not insisting on a nationwide cease-fire with the Taliban.

“It depends on the Taliban. I mean, we are not insisting at this point that there has to be a nationwide cease-fire before anything can happen,” Bass said.

Topics: John Bass Kabul

Related

Special
World
Taliban deny reports of truce in Afghanistan

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia sets out night shift labor code
Saudi Arabia extradites suspect in murder of Pakistani social media star
The AI-powered app that reminds you to eat your veggies
Lebanon bank staff body threatens strike over assaults, insults
An Egyptian portal opens employment opportunities for people with disabilities

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.