Aisha Al-Miqrawi: The stutterer who captured Asir governor’s attention

ABHA: Aisha Al-Miqrawi, a computer science professor at King Khalid University in southern Saudi Arabia, is set to start her new job in Asir, after being appointed as a civil servant by Prince Turki bin Talal, governor of Asir, two days ago.

Al-Miqrawi’s landed her job after she created an app that saves stutterers time and effort, allowing them to attend a virtual clinic to help overcome stuttering.

Al-Miqrawi, who also suffers from the issue, told Arab News that she was only looking to present a scientific solution for stutterers’ problems around the world. While talking about the merits of her project, thinking she would not be able to deliver her message, she was surprised at the prince’s decision to appoint her immediately to the civil service to hear her views and those of the people she represents.

Al-Miqrawi said she had never been shy, speaking with confidence about society’s role promoting communication. She is a proven storyteller, and is a writer with Rabitat Katibat Al-Ghad (The Association of Tomorrow’s Writers) with three published stories as part of the Bayn Arwiqat Al-Hayat book.

Al-Miqrawi said that patience and determination had empowered her to achieve her vision, deliver her message and make her voice heard. Stutterers, she said, must not be muted.

She added that she was getting ready for her new job, set to start on Sunday, which, she said, was the result of years of hard work, patience, and belief in the power of God to change everything. She promised to be the voice of stutterers that will be heard everywhere in the Kingdom.

Dr. Rana Al-Qadi, who introduced Al-Miqrawi to Prince Turki bin Talal, told Arab News that hers was a story of determination and holding onto hope.

Al-Qadi, who works for the General Development Authority of Asir, stated that when she accompanied a government team to learn about the needs of the region and its provinces, she found a message from Al-Miqrawi on Twitter asking to meet with her.

As soon as she heard her voice, she added, she was surprised to learn Al-Miqrawi suffered from the condition, so distinguished were her words. She insisted, moreover, that Al-Miqrawi’s app would serve all stutterers.