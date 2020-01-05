You are here

  • Home
  • Aisha Al-Miqrawi: The stutterer who captured Asir governor’s attention

Aisha Al-Miqrawi: The stutterer who captured Asir governor’s attention

Prince Turki bin Talal
Short Url

https://arab.news/gsfzk

Updated 05 January 2020
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Aisha Al-Miqrawi: The stutterer who captured Asir governor’s attention

  • Prince Turki bin Talal appoints professor to Asir civil service role
Updated 05 January 2020
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

ABHA: Aisha Al-Miqrawi, a computer science professor at King Khalid University in southern Saudi Arabia, is set to start her new job in Asir, after being appointed as a civil servant by Prince Turki bin Talal, governor of Asir, two days ago.
Al-Miqrawi’s landed her job after she created an app that saves stutterers time and effort, allowing them to attend a virtual clinic to help overcome stuttering.
Al-Miqrawi, who also suffers from the issue, told Arab News that she was only looking to present a scientific solution for stutterers’ problems around the world. While talking about the merits of her project, thinking she would not be able to deliver her message, she was surprised at the prince’s decision to appoint her immediately to the civil service to hear her views and those of the people she represents.
Al-Miqrawi said she had never been shy, speaking with confidence about society’s role promoting communication. She is a proven storyteller, and is a writer with Rabitat Katibat Al-Ghad (The Association of Tomorrow’s Writers) with three published stories as part of the Bayn Arwiqat Al-Hayat book.
Al-Miqrawi said that patience and determination had empowered her to achieve her vision, deliver her message and make her voice heard. Stutterers, she said, must not be muted.
She added that she was getting ready for her new job, set to start on Sunday, which, she said, was the result of years of hard work, patience, and belief in the power of God to change everything. She promised to be the voice of stutterers that will be heard everywhere in the Kingdom.  
Dr. Rana Al-Qadi, who introduced Al-Miqrawi to Prince Turki bin Talal, told Arab News that hers was a story of determination and holding onto hope.
Al-Qadi, who works for the General Development Authority of Asir, stated that when she accompanied a government team to learn about the needs of the region and its provinces, she found a message from Al-Miqrawi on Twitter asking to meet with her.
As soon as she heard her voice, she added, she was surprised to learn Al-Miqrawi suffered from the condition, so distinguished were her words. She insisted, moreover, that Al-Miqrawi’s app would serve all stutterers.

Topics: Asir ASEER

Related

Saudi Arabia
Governor of Saudi Arabia’s Asir region inaugurates waterfront projects in Al-Haridah
Saudi Arabia
Most Saudis consider pop music an effective way to uplift mood, says study

Saudi Arabia and 7 countries form council to secure Red Sea and Gulf of Aden

Updated 06 January 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia and 7 countries form council to secure Red Sea and Gulf of Aden

  • King Salman met foreign ministers of the countries involved in Riyadh
  • The Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden are two of the world’s busiest shipping routes
Updated 06 January 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman praised on Monday the formation of the a new council aimed at securing the waterways of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
The council, which includes Egypt, Jordan, Eritrea, Yemen, Sudan, Djibouti and Somalia, will increase cooperation between the countries and aims to tackle piracy, smuggling and other threats in the seas that are key international shipping routes.
King Salman met the foreign ministers of the countries involved in Riyadh on Monday.
They discussed a number of issues related to developing joint cooperation in order to enhance security and stability in the region.


The ministers signed a founding charter for the Council of Arab and African States bordering the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, said the meeting came at a sensitive time when cooperation needs to be increased capabilities enhanced “so that we can deal with any risks or challenges facing our region, and work to protect the security of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.”
“The Kingdom is very keen to coordinate and cooperate with the member states of this council, to face these challenges and the risks that surround us from every side,” he added.
The Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden are two of the world’s busiest shipping routes connecting Europe to Asia and the Middle East.

Topics: King Salman Saudi Arabia Egypt Eritrea Somalia Jordan Djibouti Yemen Sudan Sameh Shoukry Ayman Safadi Osman Saleh Muhammad Al-Hadrami Asmaa Mohamed Abdullah Mahmoud Youssef Ahmed Issa Awad

Related

Saudi Arabia
King Salman receives newly appointed Saudi ambassadors
Saudi Arabia
King Salman calls Iraqi president, expresses Kingdom’s keenness on stability in Iraq

Latest updates

Israel approves more than 1,900 new settler homes: NGO
UN resumes grain milling in starvation-threatened Yemen
US-Iran tensions roil world markets as gold hits 7-year high
How Iranian, Qatari media glorified Qassem Soleimani
Giniel De Villiers wins Dakar Rally second stage in Neom, Fernando Alonso loses wheel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.