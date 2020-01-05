Adoption of orphans ‘helps social integration’ in Saudi Arabia

You are here

Minister of Labor and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi. (SPA)
Updated 05 January 2020
Fatima Muhammad

  • Government provides full support to take care of a child
Fatima Muhammad

JEDAH: Dr. Majed Qanash, a behavior and psychological specialist, has told Arab News that adopting orphans can aid their integration into society and have positive benefits on their mental state. What matters, he said, is whether the new parents are capable of treating the orphaned child as if he or she is their biological child.
“Unfortunately, we discovered that some families do not treat orphaned children well while some treat an orphaned child nicely, but everything changes after having their first biological child,” he said. “There is no doubt that such actions can have a negative impact on the mental and psychological state of any orphan.”
It is important that orphaned children are treated equally without any form of discrimination, Qanash said. 
Minister of Labor and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi announced earlier that the ministry plans to increase the number of foster families who can take care of orphaned children in 2020 and to shut down all orphan care centers.
The ministry reported a rise in the number of orphan care applications submitted by foster families and set the number as 3,000 applications from all over the Kingdom. The ministry also said that 8,694 families have adopted children.

FASTFACT

In 2017, the number of fostered orphans living with 7,358 Saudi families reached 8,412. The General Authority for Statistics said that Riyadh had the highest number of foster families at 1,611 with 1,914 orphans, followed by the Eastern Province at 745 families and 876 orphans, while the Northern Borders Region had the lowest number with 14 families and 15 orphans.

The ministry spokesman, Khalid Aba Al-Khail, said that the Family Foster Care Program aims to place orphans with families that can provide them with care and an environment conducive to sound mental and psychological development. Placing an orphan in a shelter house is a last option for the ministry.
The program also offers children a chance to live with a ministry-licensed family where he or she can learn the culture and acquire good values and morals and intermingle with their peers in society. The program supports orphaned children until they become independent. There are four requirements that foster families need to meet in respect to health, social, psychological and economic aspects, which ensure that the child will be raised in a good environment.
The government provides foster families with full support such as monthly allowances that help them take care of a child financially. The ministry launched the Family Foster Care Program within Vision 2030 because it believes it is the best option for the care of orphans, Al-Khail said. 
The ministry requires that the wife of the foster family should be younger than 50 years old and the family should enjoy good economic conditions and be free from contagious diseases and psychological problems.

Startup of the Week: Saudi business venture offers bright future for sustainable food production

Oaesis’ mission was aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.
Updated 16 min 42 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

  • The startup will help toward achieving the Vision 2030 goal of reducing waste and providing better food using sustainable and efficient resources
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: A Saudi startup is aiming to shed new light on food production using the latest laser technology.

Oaesis was established by entrepreneurs Vasiliki Kordopati and Robert Werfelmann to help solve the global problem of food scarcity by harnessing light to grow items sustainably.

The company’s laser-based artificial lighting system has proved to be a major boon to the horticulture industry since its introduction. “We utilize laser technology within the visible light spectrum, and we grow plants in a more efficient way,” Kordopati told Arab News.

“We noticed that most plants and salads we have (in the Kingdom) are imported, traveling long distances … so we asked ourselves: ‘Why not have indoor farms here in the region and in Saudi Arabia, where people can have fresh local produce with no pesticides or chemicals?’”

Oaesis is thought to be the world’s first provider of laser-based energy efficient grow lights for indoor farming, enabling growers to produce fresh, healthy, year-round vegetables and fruits.

“We utilize the laser technology providing artificial light with lower energy consumption and better efficiency,” Kordopati said. “This technology is capable of growing any kind of indoor farming plants (such as microgreens, lettuces, herbs and berries) on a commercial scale, maximizing yields effortlessly.”

She added that using light with less heat emissions was better for plants, with Oaesis’ system providing “up to 4.5 times more light to plants with almost 80 percent less heat emissions compared to current technologies. Our system is competitive with the cost of current technologies and has shown a 35 percent reduction of total operating costs for an indoor farm.”

 

Kordopati pointed out that the population of Saudi Arabia was expected to reach 39.5 million by 2030, “raising the need for food production by 35 percent.” One of the best potential sustainable ways of growing food locally was through the use of indoor/vertical farms, as opposed to traditional agricultural methods which used vast quantities of water and space.

“Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 tackles this problem by adapting more sustainable, productive and efficient ways to produce local food,” she said.

Oaesis’ mission was aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan. “Our mission is to help more companies, locally and globally, to improve their farms and provide better, fresh and nutritious produce with less energy demands,” Kordopati added.

“Also, Oaesis will hopefully inspire new local and global indoor farms to enter the market in Saudi Arabia.”

In addition, the startup will help toward achieving the Vision 2030 goal of reducing waste and providing better food using sustainable and efficient resources. “We wish to see a future where energy is used as efficiently as possible.”

On the company’s name, Kordopati said: “We’re in Saudi Arabia, and when we think about plants in a desert, an oasis comes to mind … We’re making an imaginary oasis in the Kingdom, and we want to be unique in what we’re doing.”

