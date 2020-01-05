You are here

Kenya police arrest 5 over Al-Shabab attack on military base

Above, US airmen from the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron conduct a flag-raising ceremony at Camp Simba, Manda Bay, Kenya in this photo taken on Aug. 26, 2019. (Staff Sgt. Lexie West/US Air Force via AP)
Kenyan police officers check vehicles traveling from Lamu to Malindi on January 2, 2020 after an earlier ambush by gunmen, which killed three people. (AFP)
Updated 05 January 2020
AP

Kenya police arrest 5 over Al-Shabab attack on military base

  • Kenya military: Four of the attackers have been killed
  • Al-Shabab has been fighting to overthrow the UN-backed Somali government
Updated 05 January 2020
AP

NAIROBI, Kenya: A Kenyan police official says five suspects have been arrested after the Al-Shabab extremist group on early Sunday attacked a military base used by US and Kenyan troops.

Lamu county commissioner Irungu Macharia told The Associated Press the five suspects are being interrogated about the attack.

The US Africa Command has confirmed the attack on Camp Simba in Lamu county. There is no immediate report of US or Kenyan deaths.

There was no report of US or Kenyan deaths. The camp has under 100 US personnel, according to Pentagon figures.

An internal Kenyan police report seen by The Associated Press said two fixed-wing aircraft, a US Cessna and a Kenyan one, were destroyed along with two US helicopters and multiple US vehicles at the Manda Bay military airstrip. The report said explosions were heard at around 5:30 a.m. from the direction of the airstrip. The scene, now secured, indicated that Al-Shabab likely gained entry “to conduct targeted attacks,” the report said.

Al-Shabab’s claim of responsibility said the attack destroyed US equipment including aircraft and vehicles. It said fighters covertly “entered enemy lines” and that the attack was ongoing.

Kenya’s military, however, said that “the airstrip is safe.” It said that “arising from the unsuccessful breach a fire broke out affecting some of the fuel tanks located at the airstrip.” The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority said the airstrip was closed for all operations.

Al-Shabab, which is linked to Al-Qaeda, is based in neighboring Somalia and has launched a number of attacks in Kenya. The group has been the target of a growing number of US airstrikes during President Donald Trump’s administration.

The latest attack comes just over a week after an Al-Shabab truck bomb in Somalia’s capital killed at least 79 people and US airstrikes killed seven Al-Shabab fighters in response.

Last year Al-Shabab attacked a US military base inside Somalia. The extremist group has carried out multiple attacks against Kenyan troops in the past in retaliation for Kenya sending troops to Somalia to fight it. Al-Shabab also has attacked civilian targets in Kenya including buses, schools and shopping malls.

The early Sunday attack comes days after a US airstrike killed Iran’s top military commander and Iran vowed retaliation, but Al-Shabab is a Sunni Muslim group and there is no sign of links to Shiite Iran or proxies.

The Al-Shabab claim of responsibility said Sunday’s attack was part of its “Jerusalem will never be Judaized” campaign, a rarely made reference that also was used after Al-Shabab’s deadly attack on a luxury mall complex in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, in January 2019.

Topics: Kenya Al-Shabab

Drunken driver in Italy plows into German tourists, kills 6

Updated 05 January 2020
AP

Drunken driver in Italy plows into German tourists, kills 6

  • The deadly crash occurred in a village of Valle Aurina, northeast of Bolzano, as the tourists gathered to board their bus
  • The driver of the car had a high blood alcohol content, police said
Updated 05 January 2020
AP

ROME: A drunken driver plowed into a group of young German tourists in northern Italy early Sunday, killing six people and injuring 11 others, Italian authorities said.
The deadly crash occurred in a village of Valle Aurina, northeast of Bolzano in the Alto Adige region, shortly after 1 a.m. as the Germans gathered to board their bus. They were between the ages of 20-25.
The largely German-speaking autonomous region of northern Italy, with its ski resorts in the Dolomites and quaint villages around Bolzano, is popular with German tourists.
“The new year begins with a terrible tragedy,” said the regional president of Alto Adige, Arno Kompatscher. “We are left stunned.”
The driver of the car had a high blood alcohol content and was driving particularly fast, a Carabineri police official in Brunico told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to give his name. He said police had concluded that the car crash into pedestrians was not an act of terrorism.
The Lutago volunteer fire service said on Facebook that six people were killed at the scene. The 11 injured, four of whom were in critical condition, were taken to several regional hospitals, including two who were airlifted to a hospital in Innsbruck, Austria, said Bolzano Carabinieri Cmdr. Alessandro Coassin.
Coassin said the driver, identified by Italian media as a 28-year-old man from the nearby town of Chienes, was arrested on suspicion of highway manslaughter and injury and was being treated at the hospital in Brunico.
Most of the victims hailed from western Germany, though two of the injured were Italian, officials said.
“We are currently working on the assumption that most of the deceased come from North Rhine-Westphalia,” the state’s governor, Armin Laschet, said on Twitter. “These young people wanted to spend a good time together and were torn out of their lives or seriously injured from one second to the next.”
In all, 160 rescue workers and emergency medical personnel responded to the crash, which “looked like a battlefield,” according to Helmut Abfalterer of the Lutago volunteer fire service.
Mourners later left candles and flowers at the crash scene, which was located along a two-lane road dotted by hotels and piles of snow in the mountainous region.
Kompatscher told a press conference the victims were part of a group of young Germans on vacation. He expressed his condolences to their families and declined to provide further details pending notification to their loved ones.
The accident occurred on the final long weekend of the Christmas and New Year’s holiday in Italy, which will be capped by Epiphany on Monday.

Topics: Italy Germany tourists

