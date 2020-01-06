You are here

  • Home
  • GCC bourses close in the red as US-Iran tensions escalate

GCC bourses close in the red as US-Iran tensions escalate

Most Gulf markets are reacting negatively due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions and the situation may continue for some time. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9rbk8

Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters
AFP

GCC bourses close in the red as US-Iran tensions escalate

  • Egypt’s blue-chip index also hard hit as all its shares ended lower
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters AFP

DUBAI: Gulf bourses saw steep declines on Sunday, with Kuwait falling the most following tensions between the US and Iran, while outside the Gulf Egypt was also hard hit as all its shares ended lower.

Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was killed on Friday in a US drone strike on his convoy at the Baghdad airport, seen by Tehran as an act of war that risks regional conflagration.

“Not surprising, the Gulf markets are reacting negatively given we are in the middle of all the geopolitics action,” said Vrajesh Bhandari, a senior portfolio manager at Al Mal Capital.

“We fear this can be an overhang over the next few months and not just a one day or week thing.”

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index lost 2.4 percent, weighed down by a 2.1 percent drop in Al-Rajhi Bank and a 1.7 percent fall in Saudi Aramco to SR34.6 ($9.2), which hit its lowest intraday level since last month’s market debut.

Egypt’s blue-chip index dived 4.4 percent, touching its lowest since September 2019. The country’s largest lender Commercial International Bank closed down 1.9 percent and Eastern Company dived 4.9 percent.

In Kuwait, the index plunged 4.1 percent with all stocks in the red including Kuwait Finance House, down 5.1 percent, and National Bank of Kuwait, off 2.8 percent.

The Dubai index tumbled 3.1 percent, hurt by a 3.1 percent slide in its largest lender Emirates NBD and a 3.7 percent decline in Emaar Properties.

Abu Dhabi’s index lost 1.4 percent, with the UAE’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank retreating 1.2 percent, while Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank was down 3.3 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index lost 2.4 percent.

• The Dubai index tumbled 3.1 percent.

• Abu Dhabi’s index lost 1.4 percent.

• The small bourse of Oman dropped by just 0.3 percent.

The decline in Gulf shares comes despite a surge in oil prices, on which all six GCC nations rely heavily for public revenues.

“It’s certainly due to fears of a possible US-Iranian conflict breaking out in the Gulf,” said Mohammed Zidan, market strategist at Thinkmarket in Dubai.

“I think the decline will continue for some time and especially as long as tensions and the threat of an armed conflict continue,” Zidan told AFP.

The Qatar index eased 2.1 percent with all its 20 stocks closing lower. Lender Masraf Al Rayan fell 2.7 percent and Qatar National Bank declined 1.4 percent.

The normally dormant bourse of Bahrain, home to the US 5th fleet, fell 2.3 percent.

The small bourse of Oman dropped by just 0.3 percent.

Topics: GCC US-Iran

Related

Middle-East
US-Iran envoy says Bahrain to host Gulf maritime security conference
Middle-East
Trump threatens ‘major retaliation’ if Iran launches attacks as Tehran abandons nuclear limits

Amid tech turmoil, global electronics platform set to showcase latest gadgetry

Updated 06 January 2020
AFP

Amid tech turmoil, global electronics platform set to showcase latest gadgetry

  • More than 4,500 exhibitors to woo over 175,000 attendees searching for innovations of the future quis
Updated 06 January 2020
AFP

LAS VEGAS: The Consumer Electronics Show opening on Tuesday offers a chance to showcase the newest and shiniest gadgetry, looking past the turmoil engulfing the global technology industry.

The annual Las Vegas gathering with more than 4,500 exhibitors brings out about 175,000 attendees searching for innovations of the future.

For an industry facing unprecedented turbulence, the hope is that what happens in Vegas does not stay in Vegas after it closes on Friday, but filters into the world where consumers can adopt new technologies for health, communication, transportation, the home and lifestyles.

The show opens against the backdrop of mounting concerns on how data gathered from connected devices can be exploited by marketers, governments and hackers. There has also been a wave of attacks from politicians and activists against dominant tech platforms, as well as intense trade frictions between the world’s economic and technological powers, the US and China.

Roger Kay, an analyst with Endpoint Technologies Associates, said consumers are slowly coming to terms with the digital world and its privacy tradeoffs, and still appear to be driven toward new gadgetry.

“People always want to see a shiny new object,” Kay said.

“I think people are going to adjust to this world and adopt the technology that comes along that suits them.”

CES 2020 will feature devices infused with artificial intelligence for cars, homes, smart cities and for personal health, with many gadgets embracing voice assistants from Amazon, Google and others.

“We will see AI and apps being used to make people’s lives easier, such as speech recognition and object recognition,” said Sarah Brown of the Consumer Technology Association, which organizes the show that includes media previews on Sunday and Monday.

“You will see that across the entire CES — AI embedded in all these technologies.”

Trade and industry attendees will see wearables offering more precise health monitoring, for both athletes and seniors; cars with better computer vision to avoid accidents; televisions designed as smart home
hubs; and robots with features to help understand or express emotion.

A series of panel discussions will also explore questions around consumer privacy, the importance of 5G wireless, technology for travel and tourism, the promise of quantum computing and how lifestyles will change in “smart cities.”

Some of the new CES gadgets will collect and analyze data such as facial expressions and tone of voice — creating the opportunity for more personalized services, but with risks as well.

This could mean a robot might be a better personal companion for the elderly, and a vehicle may adapt to signs of driver fatigue or impairment.

According to a report by the consulting firm Accenture, emotional data “is reaching a tipping point of opportunity” for firms which can decode human emotions for marketing, market research and political polling purposes.

“Emotional data will challenge companies because reading people’s emotions is a delicate business,” an Accenture report said. “Emotions are highly personal, and users will have concerns about privacy invasion, security breaches, emotional manipulation, and bias.”

Although CES is not about politics, it takes place while US-China tensions simmer over trade, tariffs, industrial espionage and national security.

But China will still represent the largest non-US delegation at CES, with hundreds of exhibitors including Huawei, the smartphone and infrastructure giant which has been blacklisted by Washington over national security concerns.

“In terms of exhibit space, Chinese space is down slightly from last year, but most of the major exhibitors are returning and some even upping size of presence,” Brown said.

Simon Bryant of Futuresource Consulting said Chinese firms see the show as an important opportunity to demonstrate their ability to compete globally with Silicon Valley.

“Chinese firms are looking at places like Latin America and Europe, where they have enormous opportunities,” Bryant said. CES offers big Chinese tech firms like Baidu the chance to show their digital assistants that compete with those of Amazon and Google, for example.

“The Chinese tech companies are very aggressive,” he said. “Their domestic market is saturated, and they need to grow outside China, but not necessarily in the US market.”

Related

Science & Technology
Robots walk, talk, brew beer and take over CES tech show
Science & Technology
Tech show offers up-close and (very) personal

Latest updates

Ramy Youssef wins Golden Globe for Arab-Muslim comedy
Pelosi says House to vote on a resolution to limit Trump’s military actions regarding Iran
Saudi Human Resources Development Fund deposits $131 million in accounts of Hafiz beneficiaries
Students, youth wing of pro-ruling party outfit clash in India’s capital
Protesters in Iraq slam Iranian, American ‘occupiers’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.