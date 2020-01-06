You are here

  • Home
  • One man’s passion wins school for Afghan village

One man’s passion wins school for Afghan village

Students attend a class at the Nooranya School in the southeastern Paktika province of Afghanistan as women make huge strides in education. (AN Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yffhr

Updated 06 January 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

One man’s passion wins school for Afghan village

  • Education Ministry invited father to Kabul last week, presented him with medal
Updated 06 January 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Afghan Education Ministry has said it will build a school in the village of a man who spent seven years traveling by foot or motorbike to take his daughters to a school 12 km away from his home, the ministry’s spokesman said on Sunday.

Mia Khan, an illiterate wage laborer and heart patient who lives near the city of Sharan, in the southeastern Paktika province, would park his motorcycle outside the school every morning and wait for classes to end so the family could make the long journey back home.

Last week, the Afghan Education Ministry invited Khan to Kabul and presented him a medal and pledged to build a high school for girls in his village.

“Providing education to children is a responsibility of households, but Mia Khan’s case was exceptional because for years he had to ride or walk his two daughters for miles,” the ministry’s public affairs chief, Noorya Nazhat, told Arab News on Sunday.

“The (education) minister has promised to build a school near his home.”

Nazhat did not specify the details of the school project, such as its cost and size or when it would be completed.

Khan could not be reached for comment.

Afghan women have made huge strides in the country since they were banned during Taliban rule of 1996 to 2001 from schools, work, politics and going outside without a male relative.

But Afghanistan is still not an easy place to be a woman, with forced marriages, domestic violence and high maternal mortality rates prevalent nationwide, particularly in rural areas.

BACKGROUND

Arab News highlighted illetarate laborer Mia Khan’s passion for his daughters’ education in a story published last month.

Access to public life has improved, especially in cities such as the capital Kabul, where many women work outside the home and more than a quarter of members of Parliament are female.

However, four decades of war, from occupation to internal fighting, have destroyed the Afghan economy, rendering it one of the poorest in the world, with few jobs for a mostly young population.

Women occupy a particularly precarious place, as they face cultural barriers and hostility — not just from conservative family members, but also hard-line militant groups — for pursuing financial independence and greater equality.

Arab News highlighted Khan’s passion for his daughters’ education in a story published last month.

“You know, we don’t have any female doctors in our town,” Khan told Arab News in an interview.

“It is my ultimate wish to see my daughter as its first female doctor. I want her to serve humanity.”

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul Afghan education

Related

Special
World
Afghanistan fears fallout from Soleimani’s death
Offbeat
Angelina Jolie, beautiful stranger behind Afghan school

Donald Trump Jr. dodges fire after posing with crusader symbol assault rifle

Updated 51 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Donald Trump Jr. dodges fire after posing with crusader symbol assault rifle

  • The AR-15’s magazine sported a medieval helmet with a Jerusalem Cross
  • Trump Jr.'s spokesman said there was no link to current tensions with Iran
Updated 51 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Donald Trump’s son has dismissed criticism he received for posting an image of himself holding an assault rifle featuring a crusader symbol.

The AR-15’s magazine sported a medieval helmet with a Jerusalem Cross that was the symbol of the Latin Kingdom of Jerusalem, established in the 11th century after the city was seized from its Muslim rulers.

The rifle also had an image of Hilary Clinton behind bars - a reference to his father's claims that his presidential rival should have gone to prison over her use of a private email server.

“Nice day at the range,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote on the Instagram post on Sunday, before thanking firearm firms for “adding a little extra awesome” to his assault rifle and magazine.

 

 

The timing of his post came amid the risk of further military confrontations with Iran and its allies in the Middle East after the US killed Iran’s most powerful military commander in a drone strike near Baghdad airport.

But according to his spokesman, Trump Jr. had not timed the image to coincide with the latest turmoil in the region.

“Anyone claiming that the Jerusalem Cross is some sort of political statement, couldn’t be more ignorant,” the spokesman said. “Symbols depicting different warriors are about as common in gun culture as hating President Trump is in the oped pages of the New York Times.”

The US president’s eldest son had come under fire for the imagery from some quarters.

British historian Dan Jones told the Washington Post: “At a time when tensions in the Middle East are running high, it’s an inflammatory time to run around with a gun with a crusader image on it.”

But that is unlikely to bother many of Trump Jr.’s 2.2 million Instagram followers.

A poll last week found 29 percent of Republican voters would consider voting for him in 2024.

Trump Jr. is a keen gun enthusiast and hunter. Since his father entered the White House, he and his brother Eric have run the Trump Organization.

Topics: Donald Trump Jr. Donald Trump crusader Jerusalem

Related

World
Donald Trump Jr.: provocateur, master preacher for father
World
Trump Jr: 'Nonsense' that family's profiting from presidency

Latest updates

China’s farmers reap rich harvest through video-sharing apps
Valencia boss praises Saudi Arabia’s vision for sports
Hyundai joins Uber in bid to develop electric air taxi
Donald Trump Jr. dodges fire after posing with crusader symbol assault rifle
Red alert for Aston Martin as profit, shares slump

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.