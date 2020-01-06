You are here

  • Home
  • Pentagon chief denies US leaving Iraq after letter 'sent by mistake'

Pentagon chief denies US leaving Iraq after letter 'sent by mistake'

Iraqi counter-terrorism forces stand guard in front of the US embassy in the capital Baghdad on Jan. 2, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rpcc2

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters
AFP

Pentagon chief denies US leaving Iraq after letter 'sent by mistake'

  • Iraqi PM Abdul Mahdi said US and Iraq must work together on troops departure
  • NATO says all members stood behind the US in the Middle East
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters AFP

BAGHDAD: The United States has no plans to pull American troops out of Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday, following reports by Reuters and other media of a US military letter informing Iraq officials about the repositioning of troops in preparation to leave the country.
The developments come in the aftermath of an American drone strike ordered by US President Donald Trump that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, widely seen as Iran’s second most powerful figure behind Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
“There’s been no decision whatsoever to leave Iraq,” Esper told Pentagon reporters when asked about the letter, adding there were no plans issued to prepare to leave.
“I don’t know what that letter is... We’re trying to find out where that’s coming from, what that is. But there’s been no decision made to leave Iraq. Period.”
The United States has about 5,000 US troops in Iraq.
The letter was a poorly worded draft document meant only to underscore increase movement of US forces, the top US military officer told reporters.
“Poorly worded, implies withdrawal. That’s not what’s happening,” US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, said, stressing there was no withdrawal being planned.
The authenticity of the letter, which was addressed to the Iraqi defense ministry’s Combined Joint Operations Baghdad and signed by a US general, had been confirmed to Reuters by an Iraqi military source.
Esper added the United States was still committed to countering Daesh in Iraq, alongside America’s allies and partners.
Several helicopters could be heard flying over Baghdad on Monday night. It was not immediately clear if this was a related development. The letter said coalition forces would be using helicopters to evacuate.
In Tehran, Khamenei wept in grief with hundreds of thousands of mourners thronging the streets of the Iranian capital on Monday at Soleimani’s funeral. He was killed by a US drone at Baghdad airport on Friday.
“Sir, in deference to the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq, and as requested by the Iraqi Parliament and the Prime Minister, CJTF-OIR will be repositioning forces over the course of the coming days and weeks to prepare for onward movement,” the letter stated.
It was signed by US Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William Seely III, commanding general of the US-led military coalition against Islamic State.
CJTF-OIR stands for Combined Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve.
“We respect your sovereign decision to order our departure,” the letter said.
Iran’s demand for US forces to withdraw from the region gained traction on Sunday when Iraq’s parliament passed a resolution calling for all foreign troops to leave the country.
Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Abdel Abdul Mahdi told the US ambassador to Baghdad on Monday that both nations needed to implement the resolution, the premier’s office said in a statement. It did not give a timeline.
The letter stated, “During this time, there will be an increase in helicopter travel in and around the International Zone (IZ) of Baghdad.” The International Zone is the formal name of Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, home to government buildings and foreign missions.

Topics: Death of Qassem Soleimani Qassem Soleimani Iraq US Embassy in Baghdad Jens Stoltenberg NATO Adel Abdul Mahdi Matthew Tueller US Embassy in Israel

Related

Update
World
Asian countries brace to evacuate workers in Iraq, Iran
Middle-East
Protesters in Iraq slam Iranian, American ‘occupiers’

Prince Charles to meet Palestinian president Abbas in Bethlehem

Updated 22 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

Prince Charles to meet Palestinian president Abbas in Bethlehem

  • The heir to the British throne will also commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz 75 years ago
Updated 22 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Prince Charles will meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in Jerusalem during his visit this month.

The heir to the British throne will also commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz 75 years ago when he visits Jerusalem, his office said on Monday.

He will be the most senior British royal to pay an official visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories.

Charles will attend the World Holocaust Forum at the Holocaust remembrance centre Yad Vashem on Jan. 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in southern Poland, the largest Nazi death camp in World War Two.

He will also meet British Holocaust survivors who will be travelling to Israel for the event.

"The prince is honoured to be among the small number of international leaders who have been invited to address the event," Scott Furssedonn-Wood, the prince's Deputy Private Secretary, said.

Full details of the trip were still being finalised but he hoped to visit his grandmother's grave in Jerusalem and might visit other holy sites, his office said.

In 2018, Charles's son Prince William became the first British royal to visit Israel and the Palestinian Territories in an official capacity in 2018.

Topics: Prince Charles Palestine Mahmoud Abbas

Related

Middle-East
Netanyahu’s son calls for UK diplomats to be kicked out of Israel ahead of Prince Charles visit
World
Prince Charles discusses climate change with Indian experts

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Khalid bin Salman meets with US Secretary of State Pompeo
Saudi foreign minister reviews preparations for G20 Summit in Riyadh
Mohammed Al-Hakbani, CEO of the Telecommunications Towers Co. (TAWAL)
Prince Charles to meet Palestinian president Abbas in Bethlehem
Saudi Arabia gears up for the Spanish Super Cup

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.