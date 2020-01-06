Pentagon chief denies US leaving Iraq after letter 'sent by mistake'

Prince Charles to meet Palestinian president Abbas in Bethlehem

LONDON: Prince Charles will meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin in Jerusalem during his visit this month.

The heir to the British throne will also commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz 75 years ago when he visits Jerusalem, his office said on Monday.

He will be the most senior British royal to pay an official visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories.

Charles will attend the World Holocaust Forum at the Holocaust remembrance centre Yad Vashem on Jan. 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in southern Poland, the largest Nazi death camp in World War Two.

He will also meet British Holocaust survivors who will be travelling to Israel for the event.

"The prince is honoured to be among the small number of international leaders who have been invited to address the event," Scott Furssedonn-Wood, the prince's Deputy Private Secretary, said.

Full details of the trip were still being finalised but he hoped to visit his grandmother's grave in Jerusalem and might visit other holy sites, his office said.

In 2018, Charles's son Prince William became the first British royal to visit Israel and the Palestinian Territories in an official capacity in 2018.