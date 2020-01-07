You are here

  • Home
  • Malaysian political leader to host Islamic conference in wake of PM’s controversial summit

Malaysian political leader to host Islamic conference in wake of PM’s controversial summit

Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim. (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2zx9j

Updated 15 sec ago
Nor Arlene Tan

Malaysian political leader to host Islamic conference in wake of PM’s controversial summit

  • The event is expected to include celebrity Muslim scholars
Updated 15 sec ago
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim is to host an international conference aimed at tackling global challenges faced by Muslims.

This week’s meeting comes in the wake of Malaysian Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad’s controversial Kuala Lumpur Summit in December, which was criticized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) over its list of invitees.

Anwar, who is president of the People’s Justice Party, along with his politician daughter, Nurul Izzah, will gather together a high-profile panel of global Islamic experts for the Unity in Diversity (UID) Conference 2020 being held in the capital on Jan. 8.

News portal Free Malaysia Today said that the event would include “celebrity Muslim scholars” that were “theologically aligned.”

Speakers are expected to include American Muslim scholar Omar Suleiman, the founder of a Texas-based Islamic think tank, Nuruddin Lemu, the son of Nigerian Grand Mufti Ahmed Lemu, and Yasir Qadhi, a Saudi-educated Pakistani American scholar.

A spokesperson for the International Institute of Islamic Thought (IIIT) and the Muslim Professionals Forum (MPF) said the idea for the conference first came about in July last year when Anwar had met with Suleiman while they were both performing Hajj, adding that it was “mischievous” to suggest it had been staged as a follow-up rival to Mahathir’s gathering.

Ali Salman, CEO of the Islam and Liberty Network Foundation, told Arab News that Anwar’s UID conference could not be compared to the Kuala Lumpur Summit because the level of engagement with world leaders was quite different.

He said both events “should be taken only as a start, as large parts of the Muslim community still live under conditions of authoritarianism, poverty and bigotry.”

Anwar has been widely tipped to succeed Mahathir as PM of Malaysia, but no date has been set for any transition of power.

“In any event, the domestic political struggle in Malaysia should not overshadow larger questions and issues faced by the Muslim world,” Salman added.

Prof. James Chin, an Australia-based Malaysia expert and director at the Asia Institute, told Arab News that the UID conference would likely be of little significance to the Islamic world.

“This conference consists of people friendly to the leadership of the Islamic world in contrast to the KL Kuala Lumpur Summit. Outside the Islamic world, it will have little appeal to the rest of the world.

“Of course, Anwar will be the main beneficiary of this event as he will reinforce his international brand as a progressive Islamic leader,” Chin added.

Topics: Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim

Related

Exclusive video
World
Anwar Ibrahim: ‘You can’t erase the past, but you can chart a new future’
Special
World
Politician Anwar Ibrahim lauds Malaysian reform movement

India worried about oil imports being affected by regional developments

Updated 07 January 2020
Sanjay Kumar

India worried about oil imports being affected by regional developments

  • The Middle East is the closest extended neighborhood for India
Updated 07 January 2020
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India is being dragged into Middle East tensions following US President Donald Trump’s claim that an Iranian general was behind a terror attack in New Delhi, foreign policy experts have told Arab News.

Qassem Soleimani, who was head of the overseas Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was among those killed in Baghdad last Friday by a US airstrike.

Trump, who ordered the hit, said the slain general had contributed to deaths worldwide: “Soleimani made the death of innocent people his sick passion, contributing to terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London,” Trump said on Saturday referring to the bombing of an Israeli diplomatic vehicle in New Delhi almost eight years ago.

India called for restraint and calm after Solemani’s death came to light.

Anil Trigunayat, a former diplomat who served as India's  ambassador to Gulf nations, told Arab News that any negative developments in the region would have a direct effect on India and its interests. 

The Middle East is the closest extended neighborhood for India and New Delhi was reliant on the region for almost 70 percent of its hydrocarbon requirements, he said.

But India’s strategic neutrality in the region would not be compromised because it had friendly relations with all countries there, he added. “India also remains the next big economic opportunity for the region and the world. These provide India with the credibility to be an honest interlocutor.”

Pranay Kotasthane, from the Bangalore-based Takshashila Institution, said it would not be easy for India to maintain non-adversarial ties with Middle Eastern countries.

“India's stance of maintaining a non-adversarial relationship with all major West Asian powers will come under strain in a crisis situation,” he told Arab News. “Every decision made by India will be seen by a few countries in zero-sum terms — if you are not with us, you are against us. India should continue to keep away from the many conflicts in that region and pursue parallel diplomacy with all sides.” 

Topics: India Qassem Soleimani Oil Donald Trump

Related

Business & Economy
Oil prices will ease if global tensions do not flare up: India oil minister
Business & Economy
Slowdown-hit Indian economy counts costs of stronger rupee

Latest updates

Startup of the Week: Saudi business venture offers bright future for sustainable food production
Arab, African coastal states vow to boost cooperation
Young Saudis take the reins in Kingdom’s camel racing culture
German musicians enthrall with captivating performance in Saudi Arabia
Palestinians face mounting barriers to peaceful protest

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.