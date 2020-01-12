EU’s Borrell urges ‘de-escalation’ after Iran holds UK envoy

BRUSSEL: The EU’s diplomatic chief criticized Iran on Sunday for briefly detaining the British ambassador to Tehran, callling for “de-escalation.”

Very concerned about the temporary detention of the UK Ambassador @HMATehran in Iran. Full respect of the Vienna convention is a must. The EU calls for deescalation and space for diplomacy. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) January 12, 2020



“Very concerned about the temporary detention of the UK Ambassador @HMATehran in Iran. Full respect of the Vienna convention is a must. The EU calls for de-escalation and space for diplomacy,” Josep Borrell tweeted.

Britain’s ambassador to Tehran denied Sunday that he took part in a demonstration that broke out at a memorial for the 176 people killed when a plane was shot down.

Detained half an hour after leaving the area. Arresting diplomats is of course illegal, in all countries. See comments by Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab. https://t.co/djpr99iSwI — Rob Macaire (@HMATehran) January 12, 2020



“Can confirm I wasn’t taking part in any demonstrations! Went to an event advertised as a vigil for victims of #PS752 tragedy,” Rob Macaire said on Twitter, adding he had been detained for half an hour.