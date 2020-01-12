Trump warns Iran not to kill protesters, door still open to talks

You are here

US President Donald Trump warned Iran against killing protesters who have risen up over the regime’s downing of a civilian airliner. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

  • Trump’s salvo came as Iran’s Islamic regime faced a challenge from angry street protests
  • Britain, France and Germany urge Iran to stick to 2015 nuclear deal
LONDON: US President Donald Trump warned Iran Sunday against killing protesters who have risen up over the regime’s downing of a civilian airliner as his defense secretary left the door open to talks with Tehran without preconditions.
Trump’s salvo came as Iran’s Islamic regime faced a challenge from angry street protests, having come to the brink of war with the US with a series of tit-for-tat confrontations.
“To the leaders of Iran — DO NOT KILL YOUR PROTESTERS,” Trump tweeted, warning the world and “more importantly, the USA is watching.”
In an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation” just before the tweet, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Trump was stilling willing to hold talks with Iran’s leaders.
“We’re willing to sit down and discuss without precondition a new way forward, a series of steps by which Iran becomes a more normal country,” Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Meanwhile, the leaders of Britain, France and Germany on Sunday called in a joint statement on Iran to return to full compliance with a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and refrain from further violence.
“We urge Iran to reverse all measures inconsistent with the agreement and return to full compliance,” the leaders said in the statement issued by the office of French President Emmanuel Macron.
“We call on Iran to refrain from further violent action or proliferation; and we remain ready to engage with Iran on this agenda in order to preserve the stability of the region,” they added.

(With AFP and Reuters)

Topics: Iran Donald Trump

Updated 12 January 2020
AFP

Qatar emir to visit Iran amid regional crisis

  • Qatar is close to the US and hosts Washington's largest military base in the region, but it also enjoys strong ties with Tehran
  • It is understood Sheikh Tamim will meet with President Hassan Rouhani and other top Iranian leaders
Updated 12 January 2020
AFP

DOHA: Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will visit Tehran, the government said Sunday, amid soaring tensions following the US killing of an Iranian commander and retaliatory strikes.

Qatar is close to the US and hosts Washington's largest military base in the region, but it also enjoys strong ties with Tehran, with whom it shares the world's largest gas field.
It is understood Sheikh Tamim will meet with President Hassan Rouhani and other top Iranian leaders.
Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani reportedly called for a peaceful solution that would lead to de-escalation during a visit to Tehran in the immediate aftermath of the US strike on Jan. 3.
“Yes it's confirmed,” an official at Qatar's Government Communications Office said, adding Sheikh Tamim would fly to Iran for what is believed to be his first official visit to the Islamic republic, following a stop in Oman.
Sheikh Tamim left Doha for Muscat on Sunday morning "to offer condolences on the death of Sultan Qaboos", the state-run Qatar News Agency reported.
The visit follows the US killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike near Baghdad's airport, and Iran's admission that it shot down an airliner near Tehran by mistake on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.
Iran retaliated against the US for Soleimani's death by firing missiles at American assets in Iraq, which US President Donald Trump said caused no casualties.

