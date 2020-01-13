You are here

  Louis Vuitton's Spring 2020 menswear campaign explores the beauty of Morocco

Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2020 menswear campaign explores the beauty of Morocco

Louis Vuitton Spring 2020 Menswear collection. (Supplied)
  Entitled "Footprints," the campaign was lensed by Dutch artist Viviane Sassen
  Setting the stage for the first series of images is the Moroccan cities of Tangier and Chefchaouen
DUBAI: This week, Virgil Abloh unveiled the latest images of his Spring 2020 campaign, entitled “Footprints,” as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton Men’s.

Photographed by Dutch artist Viviane Sassen, the artful images are the first in a series of five men’s campaigns intended to portray man's positive footprint on planet Earth, the brand says.




The images feature a diverse cast of models scouted locally in Morocco. Supplied

Setting the stage for the first series of images is the Moroccan cities of Tangier and Chefchaouen, the Northwestern old town famous for its blue-washed houses that look like something straight out of a Wes Anderson film.

The images feature a diverse cast of models scouted locally in Morocco wearing the American designer’s new collection and traipsing windswept beaches and grassy dunes and posing against the backdrop of picturesque sunsets and with bushes of blooms, which serve as the main theme behind the menswear offering.




Entitled “Footprints,” the campaign was lensed by Dutch artist Viviane Sassen. Supplied

Indeed, wild flowers were at the forefront of the collection, appearing on jumpers, trousers, coats and bags. The Off-White designer also brought in a florist to decorate the brims of straw hats worn by some of the model’s with fresh blooms.

Abloh, who made history as the first African-American to spearhead the storied French house,  presented the collection in the cobbled streets and cafes of Paris’s Place Dauphine in June 2019.  Program notes for the show revealed that he’d the idea of flowers as a metaphor for diversity.

The subsequent campaigns for future men’s collections will be lensed on every continent, with the photographers yet to be determined. “Honing the travel-centric core of the House, the campaigns illustrate and celebrate the formative acts and feelings shared by male youth around the globe, irrespective of culture and creed,” explained the French maison in a release.




The images were shot in the Moroccan cities of Tangier and Chefchaouen. Supplied

Louis Vuitton isn’t the only French fashion house to draw inspiration from the North African nation for its latest campaign.

 Yves Saint Laurent Beauty decided to photograph the campaign of its newest cosmetics collection entitled “Pure Shots,” in Marrakech.

The Parisian maison tapped Moroccan model Tilila Oulhajj to star in the images, which were lensed by Belgium-based Moroccan photographer Mous Lamrabat. 

Topics: Louis Vuitton Morocco

How Saudi chef Nour Al-Zaben is transforming the country’s culinary scene

Saudi chef Nour Al-Zaben trained at Paris’s Cordon Bleu culinary school. (Supplied)
Khaoula Ghanem 

How Saudi chef Nour Al-Zaben is transforming the country's culinary scene

  The young chef earned her stripes as a professional cook shortly after graduating from the prestigious Cordon Bleu culinary school in Paris
  She is the brainchild behind the menus of hotspots across the Kingdom
DUBAI: In 2018, Saudi chef and food consultant Nour Al-Zaben single-handedly revived a tiny, obsolescent concept in Jeddah, now known as Urb Kitchen, which would go on to establish itself as one of the trendiest restaurants in the Kingdom.

The young chef earned her stripes as a professional cook shortly after graduating from the prestigious Cordon Bleu culinary school in Paris, refurbishing and overhauling a number of restaurants dotted throughout Saudi Arabia. By the time she completed her chef training, Al-Zaben was the brainchild behind the menus of hotspots like Riyadh’s Poké Bowl.

Al-Zaben first discovered her passion for cooking at the age of 14, during her time at a boarding school in Lebanon. Without culinary help from her family, the blossoming chef had to fend for herself in the kitchen. She would provide meals for herself and her younger siblings, aged nine and 11 at the time, occasionally dialing up her mother for recipes.

Despite having a natural knack for cooking, Al-Zaben never would have thought to pursue it as a career. (Supplied)

“I used to call either my mom, grandma or the nanny back home that used to cook for us to ask how I could make certain recipes that I missed or dishes that my brother was craving,” shared Al-Zaben with Arab News.

It wasn’t long before Al-Zaben’s classmates began to enjoy the lunches and dinners she cooked. “It kind of became a thing,” she explained. “I began cooking for people who didn’t have families in the boarding school.”

But despite having a natural knack for cooking, Al-Zaben “never in a million years” would have thought to pursue it as a career.

“It wasn’t a common career path for Arab girls at the time,” she explained. “It was kind of looked down on.”

After a lot of persuasion, she was able to convince her parents to enroll in culinary school. (Supplied)

It wasn’t until one of the chef’s friends decided to go to culinary school that Al-Zaben opened up to the idea of cooking as a career path.

“After I graduated, I realized that I didn’t want to spend the rest of my life working at a desk job,” she reflected. “After a lot of persuasion, I was able to convince my parents to allow me to enroll in culinary school.”

As for what’s next? Well, you can expect to see the chef on your small screen come February.

Though Al-Zaben couldn’t share too many details, she revealed that she is currently filming a travel and cooking show that aims to introduce the Saudi audience to different cultures and cuisines around the world, while simultaneously showing the world what the Kingdom has to offer.

Watch this space.

 

Topics: Nour Al-Zaben

