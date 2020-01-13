Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2020 menswear campaign explores the beauty of Morocco

DUBAI: This week, Virgil Abloh unveiled the latest images of his Spring 2020 campaign, entitled “Footprints,” as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton Men’s.

Photographed by Dutch artist Viviane Sassen, the artful images are the first in a series of five men’s campaigns intended to portray man's positive footprint on planet Earth, the brand says.







The images feature a diverse cast of models scouted locally in Morocco. Supplied



Setting the stage for the first series of images is the Moroccan cities of Tangier and Chefchaouen, the Northwestern old town famous for its blue-washed houses that look like something straight out of a Wes Anderson film.

The images feature a diverse cast of models scouted locally in Morocco wearing the American designer’s new collection and traipsing windswept beaches and grassy dunes and posing against the backdrop of picturesque sunsets and with bushes of blooms, which serve as the main theme behind the menswear offering.







Entitled “Footprints,” the campaign was lensed by Dutch artist Viviane Sassen. Supplied



Indeed, wild flowers were at the forefront of the collection, appearing on jumpers, trousers, coats and bags. The Off-White designer also brought in a florist to decorate the brims of straw hats worn by some of the model’s with fresh blooms.

Abloh, who made history as the first African-American to spearhead the storied French house, presented the collection in the cobbled streets and cafes of Paris’s Place Dauphine in June 2019. Program notes for the show revealed that he’d the idea of flowers as a metaphor for diversity.

The subsequent campaigns for future men’s collections will be lensed on every continent, with the photographers yet to be determined. “Honing the travel-centric core of the House, the campaigns illustrate and celebrate the formative acts and feelings shared by male youth around the globe, irrespective of culture and creed,” explained the French maison in a release.







The images were shot in the Moroccan cities of Tangier and Chefchaouen. Supplied



Louis Vuitton isn’t the only French fashion house to draw inspiration from the North African nation for its latest campaign.

Yves Saint Laurent Beauty decided to photograph the campaign of its newest cosmetics collection entitled “Pure Shots,” in Marrakech.

The Parisian maison tapped Moroccan model Tilila Oulhajj to star in the images, which were lensed by Belgium-based Moroccan photographer Mous Lamrabat.