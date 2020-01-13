You are here

Lebanon will probably restructure debt, foreigners will be paid-senior banker

Salim Sfeir, chairman of the Association of Banks in Lebanon and chief executive of Bank of Beirut, is pictured during an interview with Reuters in Beirut, Lebanon. (File/Reuters)
Reuters

  • One of the world’s most heavily indebted states, Lebanon is mired in a deep financial crisis
  • The crisis is rooted in decades of state corruption and bad governance
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s sovereign debt is probably going to be restructured in a way that hurts neither the economy nor depositors, and foreign holders will be repaid, the banking association head said on Monday.
Salim Sfeir also said he did not foresee problems with a proposal for Lebanese banks to swap their holdings in a maturing March Eurobond of $1.2 billion for longer dated notes, describing such swaps as “common practice.”
Central bank governor Riad Salameh has proposed the swap to Lebanese banks though it is up to the government to decide, senior financial and government sources said.
One of the world’s most heavily indebted states, Lebanon is mired in a deep financial crisis. A dollar shortage has led banks to control access to deposits and block transfers abroad.
Sfeir, the Bank of Beirut’s chief executive, said he had not seen such a crisis during his 50 years in banking.
“Everything we are doing is to preserve the wealth of Lebanon in Lebanon. If not, it will evaporate and Lebanon will be left without liquidity or foreign currency needed for essential goods,” he told Reuters.
“What is being done now is not against the people. Their money is secured and, let me add, the pressure is not from the large depositors.”
“MORE OXYGEN“
The crisis is rooted in decades of state corruption and bad governance. Lebanon’s gross public debt is $89.5 billion, 38% of it in foreign currency. Lebanese investors hold the bulk of the debt. Foreigners hold 30% of the Eurobonds.
“Probably the debt is going to be restructured in one way or another but without affecting the deposits of the people and they are currently working to assure that,” Sfeir said. This would “give more oxygen in order to stimulate our economy.”
Asked how the restructuring should take place, Sfeir said this would be the responsibility of a new government. But the general idea is that “interest rates would go down and maturities would be extended.”
Politicians have failed to agree a new government or a rescue plan since Saad Al-Hariri quit as prime minister last October.
Lebanese Eurobonds of $2.5 billion are set to mature this year.
“Of course foreign holders will be repaid,” Sfeir said.
He said the aim was “not to leave any hard feelings with the international community.”
“By restructuring, let us define what we mean. Restructuring is not hurting anybody. Restructuring is working on (maturity) time and interest rates. It does not mean surgical operations,” he said.
Sfeir also said he opposed the formalization of the banking controls, saying it would then be “difficult to return to normal practice.”
The central bank told banks to increase their capital by 10% by the end of 2019 and a further 10% by June 30, 2020, to help them withstand the crisis.
All banks are working on this, Sfeir said.
“Now what is the probability of success with each and every bank? I don’t know, but I don’t anticipate major difficulties,” he said.

Indonesia, UAE sign $23bn worth of business deals

Updated 13 January 2020
Reuters

Indonesia, UAE sign $23bn worth of business deals

  • President Joko Widodo witnessed the signing of the deals with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed during an official visit to Abu Dhabi
  • Widodo, who began his second term in office in October, is keen for an increase in foreign investment to help create jobs and boost growth
Updated 13 January 2020
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia signed 11 business deals with the United Arab Emirates worth a combined 314.9 trillion rupiah ($23 billion) covering investment in energy and other sectors, President Joko Widodo said on Monday.
Widodo witnessed the signing of the deals with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed over the weekend during an official visit to Abu Dhabi, the Indonesian president said in a tweet.
Widodo, who began his second term in office in October, is keen for an increase in foreign investment to help create jobs and boost growth in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, where economic growth has hovered at around 5% for several years.
In the petrochemical and gas sectors, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) signed deals with Indonesian companies PT Pertamina and PT Chandra Asri Petrochemicals , UAE state news agency WAM reported.
It said they included an agreement for ADNOC to supply 528,000 tons of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) to Pertamina by the end of 2020.
Pertamina and ADNOC signed a memorandum of understanding to explore the potential development of a petrochemicals complex in Balongan, West Java, ADNOC said in a statement on Monday.
The agreements with the Indonesian firms “will potentially help ADNOC to secure in-market presence in one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing economies,” Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and ADNOC Group CEO, said in the statement.
Widodo said five agreements were also signed between the governments. They covered education, health, agriculture and counter-terrorism, according to Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.
Widodo and the crown prince also discussed a plan to establish a sovereign wealth fund, said Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs, Luhut Pandjaitan.
Japan’s Softbank and the US International Development Finance Corp. (IDFC) were also interested in taking part in the fund, a statement from Pandjaitan said.
The UAE would be able to use the fund to invest in the development of Indonesia’s proposed new capital in East Kalimantan province on Borneo island.
It is also interested in investing in a property development in Aceh province on the island of Sumatra, Pandjaitan said.

