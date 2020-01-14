You are here

  • Home
  • Revealed: Erdogan’s $2.7bn Libya cash grab

Revealed: Erdogan’s $2.7bn Libya cash grab

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ma764

Updated 14 January 2020
Arab News

Revealed: Erdogan’s $2.7bn Libya cash grab

  • Turkey demands compensation for debts owed since 2011 collapse
Updated 14 January 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Recep Tayyip Erdogan has struck a deal with the UN-backed Libyan government for Tripoli to pay $2.7bn in compensation for debts owed to Turkey before Libya’s nine-year civil war began.
Turkish companies were heavily involved in lucrative infrastructure and construction projects in Libya from the 1970s, but they collapsed when dictator Muammar Qaddafi was removed in 2011 and the country descended into chaos.
Now, as peace talks in Moscow edge toward an agreement between warring factions in Libya, the Turkish president is maneuvering to restore business links between the two countries. In addition to compensation for Turkey’s losses, the new deal paves the way for new contracts in the energy, housing and construction sectors.
The agreement is expected to be signed in February. The exact amounts have still to be negotiated, but they are thought to include a $1bn letter of guarantee, $500m in compensation for looted or damaged machinery and other equipment, and unpaid debts of $1.2bn.
Karol Wasilewski, a Turkey analyst at the Polish Institute of International Affairs, in Warsaw, said Turkey would welcome the cash, but the restoration of business ties was of more long-term benefit to Ankara.

BACKGROUND

The new deal paves the way for new contracts in the energy, housing and construction sectors.

“That compensation money for the construction sector is just a side effect, even if a very beneficial and a needful one for the Justice and Development Party and the businessmen connected to the party,” he told Arab News.
Turkish companies Ustay Yapi, Tekfen, Enka, Renaissance and Guris Insaat have mostly dominated the Libyan construction and infrastructure sectors.
Meanwhile, Libyan peace talks in Moscow hit an obstacle when Khalifa Haftar, whose eastern Libyan National Army forces are besieging Fayez Al-Sarraj’s Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, asked for more time to study a cease-fire document.
Haftar and his ally Aguila Saleh “view the document positively,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, but they “have asked for a bit more time until morning to make a decision on its signing.”
The document spells out the terms of a truce that took effect at the weekend. GNA leader Al-Sarraj and Khaled Al-Mechri, head of the High Council of State in Tripoli, signed the deal on Sunday.

Topics: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Libya Turkey

Related

Update
Middle-East
‘Putschist Haftar’ has ‘ran away’ from Moscow after Libya truce talks – Turkey’s Erdogan
Middle-East
Libyan forces loyal to commander Khalifa Haftar have declared ceasefire

Turkey’s main opposition urges govt neutrality in Libya

Updated 16 January 2020
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkey’s main opposition urges govt neutrality in Libya

  • ‘Play a mediation role between two rival camps rather than siding with Tripoli administration’
Updated 16 January 2020
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Turkey’s main opposition leader on Tuesday urged Ankara to play a mediation role in Libya between the country’s two rival camps, rather than siding with the Government of National Accord (GNA) headed by Fayez Al-Sarraj.

“We’ve … urged the government not to follow the Syria policy in Libya. We told them not to support one side, but try to mediate between the fighting parties. Turkey has … followed this policy between Iran and Iraq, for instance,” said Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).

He also urged the government to mend ties with other countries in the region, especially Syria, Israel and Egypt.

“Rather than trying to assume the role of an honest broker, the government has preferred to take part in regional conflicts, which has caused great damage to Turkey,” Kilicdaroglu said, citing the Syrian conflict.

Turkey backs Al-Sarraj’s Tripoli-based government against forces loyal to Gen. Khalifa Haftar, who is based in eastern Libya.

Ankara recently sent military advisers to Libya to reinforce its support to the GNA, in return for a controversial maritime agreement in Mediterranean waters.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened a large-scale military intervention after he obtained parliamentary approval.

Ariz Kader, an independent researcher on regional conflicts, said Kilicdaroglu is urging the government to become a mediator because this is what the Turkish public wants to hear.

“Erdogan is trying to save his last Muslim Brotherhood ally in North Africa. It’s something he can’t say outright without giving up the game,” Kader told Arab News.

Unal Cevikoz, the CHP’s deputy chairman responsible for foreign relations, said the deterioration in Ankara’s ties with regional countries such as Israel and Egypt undermines Turkey’s role as an honest broker, especially in the Middle East and the eastern Mediterranean. Deploying troops abroad is also triggering accusations of neo-Ottomanism, he added.

Turkey does not currently have ambassadors in Syria, Israel or Egypt due to tensions with those countries. Ankara began explicit contacts with Damascus at the level of spy chiefs only two days ago.

“To assume a mediation role, Turkey should begin by prioritizing the role of the UN in the Libyan crisis rather than insisting on hard-power capabilities, which only serves to escalate the conflict even further,” Cevikoz told Arab News.

To regain its reliability in the eyes of the international community, Turkey has to drop its policy of taking sides in regional conflicts, said Cevikoz, a former ambassador to the UK.

Meanwhile, Erdogan warned on Tuesday that Turkey will not refrain from “teaching a lesson” to Haftar if his forces continue to attack the people and government in Tripoli.

“It’s our duty to protect our kin in Libya,” Erdogan said, referring to Libyans of Turkish origin.

Germany will be hosting a summit on Libya with the UN on Sunday to gather the rival camps.

Topics: Tripoli CHP

Related

Middle-East
Turkey threatens to ‘teach lesson’ to Libya’s Haftar
Middle-East
Turks oppose sending troops to war-torn Libya, survey shows

Latest updates

Saudi finance forum plots path to stable growth
Saudi Arabia named world leader for reforms advancing economic role for women
Saudi university team wins international award for pioneering marine technology
Four held in raid on Turkish news office in Cairo
Turkey’s main opposition urges govt neutrality in Libya

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.