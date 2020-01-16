You are here

Saudi Arabia tops donor states to Yemeni aid fund

Saudi Arabia is a top aid provider in Yemen.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been named as the world’s top contributor to a fund providing vital humanitarian aid for Yemen.

According to a report issued by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the Kingdom remained the chief supporter of the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (YHRP) 2019, which is estimated to be $4.19 billion. 

The total funding of Saudi Arabia was $968.4 million, representing 28 percent of the YHRP, with the US coming second with a donation of $907.6 million (26 percent).

The OCHA aims to raise a further $71 million toward the relief program to help tackle the continuing and deteriorating humanitarian situation in Yemen. The response plan supports sectors including food security, agriculture, health, water and hygiene, sanitation, nutrition, shelter, and education, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The YHRP is the largest distress call by humanitarian organizations to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people while working to support sustainable recovery.

The war in Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest country, has caused what the UN has described as the globe’s worst humanitarian crisis, with 22 million people needing aid. 

 

KUALA LUMPUR: Saudi Arabia has compensated the families of Malaysian pilgrims who were killed or injured while performing Hajj in 2015 when a crane crashed into the Grand Mosque in Makkah, killing a total of 111 pilgrims of various nationalities and injuring hundreds of others.

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Malaysia Mahmoud Hussein Saeed Qattan delivered the compensation payments to the Putrajaya Islamic Complex on Tuesday. Each family of the seven Malaysians who lost their lives in the accident received SR1 million ($267,000), while each of the three pilgrims injured was compensated with SR500,000 ($133,000). The compensation was paid personally by King Salman.

Malaysian Religious Affairs Minister Mujahid Rawa and representatives from Tabung Haji — the Malaysian Hajj pilgrims fund board were present at Putrajaya when Qattan delivered the payments. Rawa expressed his gratitude to King Salman for “the empathy and attention given to Malaysian pilgrims,” adding, “we are thankful for his kindness and generosity.”

The families also received an additional $5,000 from Tabung Haji and $5,000 from a takaful protection scheme.

