You are here

  • Home
  • UK adds entire Hezbollah movement to terror blacklist

UK adds entire Hezbollah movement to terror blacklist

The group was established in 1982 by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and is an important part of a regional Tehran-led alliance known as “the axis of resistance.”
Short Url

https://arab.news/6qdxm

Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

UK adds entire Hezbollah movement to terror blacklist

  • Previously it was only Hezbollah’s Military Wing which was subject to asset freezing under UK government rules
  • The US designates Hezbollah as a terrorist organization
Updated 6 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Britain's finance ministry on Friday said it had added Lebanon's entire Hezbollah movement to its list of terrorist groups subject to asset freezing.

The ministry previously only targeted the Shiite organisation's military wing but has now listed the whole group after the government designated it a terrorist organisation last March.

The change requires any individual or institution in Britain with accounts or financial services connected to Hezbollah to suspend them or face prosecution.

"Hizballah itself has publicly denied a distinction between its military and political wings," the Treasury said in a notice posted on its website, using an alternate spelling for the group.

"The group in its entirety is assessed to be concerned in terrorism and was proscribed as a terrorist organisation in the UK in March 2019," it added.

"This listing includes the Military Wing, the Jihad Council and all units reporting to it, including the External Security Organisation."

According to the Treasury statement, individuals or organizations that have accounts or any financial ties to Hezbollah must:

i. check whether they hold any accounts, funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to the group; 

ii. freeze such accounts, and other funds or economic resources;

iii. suspend the provision of any financial services to that entity;

iv. refrain from dealing with such funds or making them available to such entity;

v. report any findings, together with any additional information that would facilitate compliance with the Terrorist Asset-Freezing Act 2010; 

vi. provide any information concerning the frozen assets of designated persons.

The statement said failure to comply with the requirements would be deemed a criminal offence, and seek to circumvent the provisions would also be a criminal offence.

Hezbollah is a Shiite militant movement established in 1982 during the Lebanese civil war by Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Its capture of two Israeli soldiers in 2006 sparked a 34-day war in which 1,200 people were killed.

The group is seen as a key component of Shiite-majority Iran's strategy for regional influence.

Britain's move comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, after the US killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in an air strike earlier this month.

Tehran retaliated by firing a volley of missiles at US troops stationed in Iraqi military bases.

Britain currently proscribes 75 international terrorist organisations under terrorism legislation passed in 2000.

Topics: Hezbollah UK

Related

Special
Middle-East
Hezbollah leader warns US troops will have to leave region dead or alive
Special
Middle-East
Hezbollah’s unsettling presence in South America

US State Department sanctions top IRGC general for crackdown on protesters

Updated 17 January 2020
Arab News

US State Department sanctions top IRGC general for crackdown on protesters

  • Hook praised the UK and its decision to classify Lebanon's Hezbollah as terrorist group
  • Hook also said that US sanctions were working
Updated 17 January 2020
Arab News

WASHINGTON: The US Department of State imposed sanctions on Friday on a leading Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps general following Iran’s crackdown on protesters, US Special Representative on Iran Brian Hook said.

“The United States is listing IRGC Brig. Gen. Hassan Shavapor under Section 7031c, visa sanctions,” Hook told reporters.

“General Shavapor committed gross violations of human rights against protesters at the press briefing. He oversaw the massacre of 148 helpless Iranians in the Mashar region last November,” he said.

His press statement came after Iran’s top leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made comments about the day Tehran hit US bases in Iraq with missiles in response to the killing of the country’s top military commander Qassem Soleimani, calling it “a day of God.”

He also said that the killing of Soleimani was a “disgrace” to the American administration and that the attack showed the “terrorist nature” of Washington.

In response, Hook said: “The more Iran threatens the world, the more isolated it will become.”

Hook also said that US sanctions were working, citing Iran's president Hassan Rouhani admitting financial losses due to the sanctions and pointing toward Iran's "major banking crisis." 

He added: "We have succeeded in making the Iranian regime and whoever helps it pay a heavy price."

Also on Friday, Hook praised the UK and its decision to classify Lebanon's Hezbollah movement as a terrorist group.

Topics: Middle East Iran Iran protests Brian Hook sanctions US

Related

Update
Middle-East
Countdown to UN sanctions on Iran over nuclear deal
Middle-East
US stands firm against Iran, it will strike if attacked: Brian Hook

Latest updates

US State Department sanctions top IRGC general for crackdown on protesters
Ukraine says Iran to hand over downed jet’s black boxes
Global civil unrest and violence in quarter of countries in 2019, expected to rise in 2020: Report
Libya strongman Haftar in Greece ahead of peace meeting
Iraq’s top cleric Al-Sistani discharged from hospital

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.