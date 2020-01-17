UK adds entire Hezbollah movement to terror blacklist

LONDON: Britain's finance ministry on Friday said it had added Lebanon's entire Hezbollah movement to its list of terrorist groups subject to asset freezing.

The ministry previously only targeted the Shiite organisation's military wing but has now listed the whole group after the government designated it a terrorist organisation last March.

The change requires any individual or institution in Britain with accounts or financial services connected to Hezbollah to suspend them or face prosecution.

"Hizballah itself has publicly denied a distinction between its military and political wings," the Treasury said in a notice posted on its website, using an alternate spelling for the group.

"The group in its entirety is assessed to be concerned in terrorism and was proscribed as a terrorist organisation in the UK in March 2019," it added.

"This listing includes the Military Wing, the Jihad Council and all units reporting to it, including the External Security Organisation."

HM Treasury has designated the entire organisation of Hizballah under the Terrorist Asset-Freezing Act 2010. This asset freeze aligns with the decision made last year by the Chancellor - when Home Secretary – to proscribe the entire organisationhttps://t.co/CcdituHV03 — HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) January 17, 2020

According to the Treasury statement, individuals or organizations that have accounts or any financial ties to Hezbollah must:

i. check whether they hold any accounts, funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to the group;

ii. freeze such accounts, and other funds or economic resources;

iii. suspend the provision of any financial services to that entity;

iv. refrain from dealing with such funds or making them available to such entity;

v. report any findings, together with any additional information that would facilitate compliance with the Terrorist Asset-Freezing Act 2010;

vi. provide any information concerning the frozen assets of designated persons.

The statement said failure to comply with the requirements would be deemed a criminal offence, and seek to circumvent the provisions would also be a criminal offence.

Hezbollah is a Shiite militant movement established in 1982 during the Lebanese civil war by Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Its capture of two Israeli soldiers in 2006 sparked a 34-day war in which 1,200 people were killed.

The group is seen as a key component of Shiite-majority Iran's strategy for regional influence.

Britain's move comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, after the US killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in an air strike earlier this month.

Tehran retaliated by firing a volley of missiles at US troops stationed in Iraqi military bases.

Britain currently proscribes 75 international terrorist organisations under terrorism legislation passed in 2000.