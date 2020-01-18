You are here

Britain's Harry and Meghan will no longer be working members of royal family

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, in Cape Town, South Africa. (File/Reuters)
Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, pose for a picture at in London, Britain June 26, 2018. (Reuters)
Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge come onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a military fly-past to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force (RAF). (File/AFP)
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex leave after the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • The queen added that she was "particularly proud" of how Meghan became one of the family
  • The palace said Harry and Meghan will no longer receive public funds and they will repay money spent on the refurbishment of their cottage at Windsor
LONDON: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer be working members of Britain's royal family and they will not use their "royal highness" titles as they embark on a more independent future, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.
"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family," Queen Elizabeth said in a statement, referring to the couple's baby son.


"I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life."
The queen added that she was "particularly proud" of how Meghan became one of the family.
Harry, 35, and his American wife, former actress Meghan, 38, sparked a crisis in the British monarchy this month by announcing they wanted to reduce their royal duties and spend more time in North America, while also becoming financially independent.


In recent days, the queen and her family have been working out with officials how this stepping back will work in practice.
The palace said Harry and Meghan will no longer receive public funds and they will repay money spent on the refurbishment of their cottage at Windsor, west of London.
The changes will come into effect in the spring of this year, the palace said.

Amazon indigenous leaders accuse Brazil of ‘genocide’ policy

  • Hundreds of elders gathered this week at Pairacu, deep in the rainforest, to form a united front against Bolsonaro’s environmental policies
  • “We do not accept mining on our lands, loggers, illegal fishermen or hydroelectricity. We are opposed to anything that destroys the forest,” a leader said
PIARACU: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s pledge to open up the Amazon to mining companies was tantamount to “genocide,” indigenous leaders said Friday at a meeting to oppose the government’s environmental policies.
Hundreds of elders gathered this week at Pairacu, deep in the rainforest, to form a united front against Bolsonaro’s environmental policies, which have seen deforestation in the jungle nearly double since the Brazilian leader came to power a year ago.
“Our aim was to join forces and denounce the fact that the Brazilian government’s political policy of genocide, ethnocide and ecocide is under way,” the group said in a draft manifesto drawn up at the end of the summit.
“We do not accept mining on our lands, loggers, illegal fishermen or hydroelectricity. We are opposed to anything that destroys the forest,” the text said.
They also said that “government threats and hate speech” had encouraged violence against Amazon communities and demanded punishment for the murder of indigenous leaders.
At least eight indigenous leaders were killed last year.
Brazil’s leading indigenous chief, Raoni Metuktire, said Thursday he would personally travel to the capital Brasilia to present the meeting’s demands to Congress.
“Over there, I’m going to ask Bolsonaro why he speaks so badly about the indigenous peoples,” said the 89-year-old leader of the Kayapo tribe.
Preliminary data collected by the National Institute for Space Research showed an 85 percent increase in Amazon deforestation last year when compared to 2018.

