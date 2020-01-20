You are here

Google honors female Egyptian lawyer Mufidah Abdul-Rahman

Abdul-Rahman was a strong supporter of gender equality in Egypt, she regularly strove to improve women’s rights and was first female lawyer to take cases to the Court of Cassation in Egypt. (Courtesy of Google)
  • Abdul-Rahman was born 106 years ago in Cairo in 1914, she died on Sept. 3, 2002
  • Abdul-Rahman co-founded the National Feminist Party, an organization that fights for universal suffrage in Egypt
DUBAI: Mufidah Abdul-Rahman, one of Egypt’s first female lawyers was honored in a Google doodle on Monday.

Abdul-Rahman was born 106 years ago in Cairo in 1914, she died on Sept. 3, 2002 when she was 88. She graduated from Cairo University’s Faculty of Law and became the premiere female attorney in the country.

A strong supporter of gender equality in Egypt, she regularly strove to improve women’s rights and was first female lawyer to take cases to the Court of Cassation in Egypt and present cases before a military court.




While practicing law, she co-founded the National Feminist Party, an organization that fights for universal suffrage in Egypt.

Abdul-Rahman was also recruited into the women’s rights group Bint Al-Nil (Daughter of the Nile).




Google Doodle has honored a number of Egyptian greats in the past, including actor Omar El-Sherif, Singer Umm Kalthoum, actress Faten Hammama and more.

