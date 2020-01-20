Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi mosque attack in Yemen that killed more than 100

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has condemned an attack by Houthi militia on a mosque in the Marib province of Yemen that killed more than 100 people.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the terrorist attack carried out by the Houthi militia,” the foreign ministry said. The assault “reflects this terrorist militia’s disregard for sacred places and... for Yemeni blood.”

Egypt and the UAE also condemned the attack. The UAE Foreign ministry said in a statement that the country rejects all forms of violence aimed to destabilize a nation's security.

The Houthis attacked a mosque in a military camp in the central province of Marib — about 170 kilometers (105 miles) east of the capital Sanaa — during evening prayers on Saturday.

“We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on a mosque by the Houthi militias... which left more than 100 dead and dozens injured,” the Yemeni foreign ministry said on Twitter.

The death toll on Monday increased to 116 and is expected to rise, military and medical sources told AFP on Monday.