You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi mosque attack in Yemen that killed more than 100

Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi mosque attack in Yemen that killed more than 100

Yemen’s internationally recognized government has been battling the Iran-backed Houthis since 2014, when the militants seized the northern capital of Sanaa. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8wqd3

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi mosque attack in Yemen that killed more than 100

  • The Houthis attacked a mosque in a military camp in the central province of Marib
  • UAE and Egypt also condemn the attack - one of the most deadly single assaults since conflict began
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has condemned an attack by Houthi militia on a mosque in the Marib province of Yemen that killed more than 100 people.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the terrorist attack carried out by the Houthi militia,” the foreign ministry said. The assault “reflects this terrorist militia’s disregard for sacred places and... for Yemeni blood.”

Egypt and the UAE also condemned the attack. The UAE Foreign ministry said in a statement that the country rejects all forms of violence aimed to destabilize a nation's security.

The Houthis attacked a mosque in a military camp in the central province of Marib — about 170 kilometers (105 miles) east of the capital Sanaa — during evening prayers on Saturday.

“We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on a mosque by the Houthi militias... which left more than 100 dead and dozens injured,” the Yemeni foreign ministry said on Twitter.

The death toll on Monday increased to 116 and is expected to rise, military and medical sources told AFP on Monday.

Topics: houthi attack

Related

Middle-East
7 Yemeni soldiers killed by Houthi missile in Marib military base
Middle-East
Yemeni army regains control of areas in Marib

Erdogan says Somalia has invited Turkey to explore for oil in its seas

Updated 20 January 2020
Reuters

Erdogan says Somalia has invited Turkey to explore for oil in its seas

  • Ankara and Libya’s internationally recognized government signed a maritime delimitation agreement in 2019
Updated 20 January 2020
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Somalia had invited Turkey to explore for oil in its seas, after Ankara and Libya’s internationally recognized government signed a maritime delimitation agreement last year, according to broadcaster NTV.

“There is an offer from Somalia. They are saying: ‘There is oil in our seas. You are carrying out these operations with Libya, but you can also do them here.’ This is very important for us,” Erdogan was cited as saying by NTV. “Therefore, there will be steps that we will take in our operations there.”

Topics: Erdogan Somalia

Related

Middle-East
Erdogan says Turkey not yet sent troops to Libya, only advisers
World
Cyprus blasts ‘pirate state’ Turkey’s new gas drilling bid

Latest updates

IMF cuts global growth forecast and flags Middle East security worries
Dubai designer unveils opulent wedding dress that ‘takes a village’ to transport
Erdogan says Somalia has invited Turkey to explore for oil in its seas
Erdogan says Turkey not yet sent troops to Libya, only advisers
Google CEO calls for regulation of artificial intelligence

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.