Lebanon’s Georges Hobeika dazzles couture lovers in Paris

PARIS: For Spring 2020, Lebanese couturier Georges Hobeika transported his jam-packed front row, that included Dubai-based influencer Hala Abdullah and Lebanese television presenter Diala Makki, to the idyllic shores of Sardinia, Italy.







The Théâtre National de Chaillot in Paris served as the backdrop for the new couture offering, which was a reflection of Hobeika’s favorite inspirations: “The force of nature,” “the ecstasy of freedom” and the “philosophy of entertainment,” according to the show notes.







The first look, a black crochet minidress adorned with oversized yellow and lavender flowers, set the tone for the lineup of sequined evening gowns, voluminous skirts and heavily-embellished tops that followed.







Some of the looks were paired with oversized hats that served as a nod to the umbrellas that line the shores of sunny Italian beaches.







The collection also came with exquisite, well-placed embroidery in a rich palette of neutrals and playful tones, as well as luxurious materials such as satin duchesse and silk chiffon — elements that have made the Baskinta-born designer revered by the royals and red carpet stars that make up his loyal clientele.







Indeed, celebrities constantly turn to Hobeika to dress them in his show-stopping creations for some of their most important events. Case in point: Singer-turned-actress Jennifer Lopez who chose an elegant off-the-shoulder black gown for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Monday and before that, a cream-colored, backless gown encrusted with gems at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards earlier this month.







With awards season in full swing, Hobeika’s newest offering features plenty of feminine and bold designs set to take over the red carpets to come.







There was a pink, heavily-embellished top paired with a purple crochet skirt and a black oversized bow, a romantic floral-printed blazer that boasted sequined lapels, a long-sleeved gown drenched in black and pink ombre crystals, a metallic minidress embellished with thousands of tiny crystals and sequins and a hot pink ball gown that featured floral appliques on the bodice and feather fringed pouf sleeves.







Meanwhile, Hobeika also offered brides-to-be something to dream about in the form of a metallic gown with crystals and sequins that’s fit for a princess.