Lebanon’s Georges Hobeika dazzles couture lovers in Paris

The Théâtre National de Chaillot in Paris served as the backdrop for the new couture offering. (AFP)
Updated 21 January 2020
Khaoula Ghanem

  • The collection at Georges Hobeika's show came with exquisite, well-placed embroidery in a rich palette of neutrals and playful tones, as well as luxurious materials such as satin duchesse and silk chiffon
PARIS: For Spring 2020, Lebanese couturier Georges Hobeika transported his jam-packed front row, that included Dubai-based influencer Hala Abdullah and Lebanese television presenter Diala Makki, to the idyllic shores of Sardinia, Italy.




Hobeika’s newest offering features plenty of feminine and bold designs set to take over the red carpets to come. (AFP)

The Théâtre National de Chaillot in Paris served as the backdrop for the new couture offering, which was a reflection of Hobeika’s favorite inspirations: “The force of nature,” “the ecstasy of freedom” and the “philosophy of entertainment,” according to the show notes.




The collection also came with exquisite, well-placed embroidery in a rich palette of neutrals and playful tones. (AFP)

The first look, a black crochet minidress adorned with oversized yellow and lavender flowers, set the tone for the lineup of sequined evening gowns, voluminous skirts and heavily-embellished tops that followed.




Hobeika's metallic gown with crystals and sequins is fit for a princess.(AFP)

Some of the looks were paired with oversized hats that served as a nod to the umbrellas that line the shores of sunny Italian beaches.




Some of the looks were paired with oversized hats that served as a nod to the umbrellas that line the shores of sunny Italian beaches. (AFP)

The collection also came with exquisite, well-placed embroidery in a rich palette of neutrals and playful tones, as well as luxurious materials such as satin duchesse and silk chiffon — elements that have made the Baskinta-born designer revered by the royals and red carpet stars that make up his loyal clientele.




Celebrities constantly turn to Hobeika to dress them in his show-stopping creations for some of their most important events. (AFP)

Indeed, celebrities constantly turn to Hobeika to dress them in his show-stopping creations for some of their most important events. Case in point: Singer-turned-actress Jennifer Lopez who chose an elegant off-the-shoulder black gown for the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Monday and before that, a cream-colored, backless gown encrusted with gems at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards earlier this month.




Georges Hobeika's show featured his Spring 2020 collection. (AFP)

With awards season in full swing, Hobeika’s newest offering features plenty of feminine and bold designs set to take over the red carpets to come. 




Singer-turned-actress Jennifer Lopez was the latest to champion Hobeika’s designs. 

There was a pink, heavily-embellished top paired with a purple crochet skirt and a black oversized bow, a romantic floral-printed blazer that boasted sequined lapels, a long-sleeved gown drenched in black and pink ombre crystals, a metallic minidress embellished with thousands of tiny crystals and sequins and a hot pink ball gown that featured floral appliques on the bodice and feather fringed pouf sleeves. 




Hobeika also offered brides-to-be something to dream about. (AFP)

Meanwhile, Hobeika also offered brides-to-be something to dream about in the form of a metallic gown with crystals and sequins that’s fit for a princess.

Georges Chakra politicizes couture in an ode to Lebanon

Georges Chakra continuously unveils his aesthetic concepts through his couture shows during fashion weeks. (Supplied)
Updated 21 January 2020
Khaoula Ghanem

Georges Chakra politicizes couture in an ode to Lebanon

  • The 47-piece offering was an extravagant ode to the Beirut-born designer’s home country of Lebanon, where nation-wide protests have been ongoing for the past couple of months
Updated 21 January 2020
Khaoula Ghanem

PARIS: Lebanese Georges Chakra presented his Spring 2020 couture collection at Paris’ Petit Palace on Monday. The 47-piece offering was an extravagant ode to the Beirut-born designer’s home country of Lebanon, where nation-wide protests have been ongoing for the past couple of months.

Lebanese Georges Chakra presented his Spring 2020 couture collection at Paris’ Petit Palace. (Supplied)

Placed on each of the guest’s seats along with the show notes was a synthetic white rose accompanied by a note that read “un rose pour la liberte,” which translates to “one rose for freedom.”

Placed on each of the guest’s seats along with the show notes was a synthetic white rose which read “one rose for freedom.” (Supplied)

The message? Fashion is an act of resistance. Chakra wanted to create the real-life looks that reflected the sophisticated and rebellious nature of Lebanese women. These included a show-stopping lineup of striking eveningwear in a burst of white, hot pink and blue color palettes.

Chakra’s brand signature combines elaborate and intricate back details coupled with modern and bold fabrics. (Supplied)

The glimmer-creating Japanese app Kirakira, which turns anything sparkly into a disco ball–like reflection of shine and shimmer, was the preferred medium for capturing Chakra’s runway today — and rightly so. There were plenty of crystal and sequin embellished pieces on the runway that will surely hit the red carpet soon. 

There were plenty of crystal and sequin embellished pieces on the runway that will surely hit the red carpet soon. (Supplied)

Standout looks included a pink, strapless satin duchesse dress that was short at the front and long at the back and boasted a violet floral print, an asymmetrical gown that featured dashes of sequins in varying hues of green, an icy blue sheath dress with an organza train and a hand-painted blue-grey gazar dress with a fan shaped neckline.

Chakra wanted to create the real-life looks that reflected the sophisticated and rebellious nature of Lebanese women. (Supplied)

You can picture his longtime client US actress Janina Gavankar looking devastating on the red carpet wearing the bright pink slit dress with a criss-cross neckline and long train. Or his new client, actress Nina Kiri, who wore one of his creations to the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 20, in the strapless, aquamarine satin dress with a high slit.

Chakra began his work in a war-clad Beirut, after he graduated from Canada. (Supplied)

As is customary, the last look was the bridal look. The off-the-shoulder wedding dress was accessorized with a glittering emerald and diamond necklace made by Lebanese jeweler Fawaz Gruosi. In addition to the striking sartorial lineup, the necklace will also be available for purchase, with a portion of the proceeds going to Beirut’s Children's Cancer Center of Lebanon and scholarships at the Ecole Saint Vincent de Paul.

