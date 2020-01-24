LONDON: Egyptian footballer Mo Salah will get his own life-size wax replica at Madame Tussauds in London, the world-famous attraction announced on Friday.
The international superstar attended a sitting with experts at Madame Tussauds, where hundreds of measurements and photographs were taken.
Salah said he is “so excited to be working with the artists of Madame Tussauds on my first ever figure.”
In a video he posted on Twitter, the Liverpool favorite said the wax figure will be unveiled at the end of the year.
Madame Tussauds also posted “behind the scenes” photos of Salah’s sitting, in which he is seen posing playfully with eyeballs used for figures.
When contacted by Arab News, Madame Tussauds declined to reveal any further information, but referred to a statement by its General Manager Steve Davies, who said the announcement “is sure to be a crowd-pleaser for football lovers around the world.”
Davies added: “As Egyptian Forward and currently both European and World Club Champion with Liverpool FC, Mo Salah is a global star at the peak of his power. We know that fans will love seeing him at the home of celebrity, where he rightly belongs.”
Salah will continue to work collaboratively with Madame Tussauds throughout the creation of his replica.
Salah to get Mo-mentous wax figure at Madame Tussauds
https://arab.news/mvqjg
Salah to get Mo-mentous wax figure at Madame Tussauds
- The wax figure will be unveiled at the end of the year
- The international superstar attended a sitting with experts at Madame Tussauds, where hundreds of measurements and photographs were taken
LONDON: Egyptian footballer Mo Salah will get his own life-size wax replica at Madame Tussauds in London, the world-famous attraction announced on Friday.