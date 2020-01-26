Kyrgios wins the longest match of his career

You are here

Nick Kyrgiost reacts during his match against Karen Khachanov. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic, the sixth seed, won only one game against Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit, the world No. 31, as she went down 6-0, 6-1
MELBOURNE: Home favorite Nick Kyrgios went five sets to ensure an Australian Open showdown with Rafael Nadal on Saturday as a series of shocks caused carnage in the women’s draw. Kyrgios survived the longest match of his career to beat Russia’s Karen Khachanov 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (6/8), 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (10/8), collapsing on his back after the fifth-set tie-breaker.
“That was insane — I’ve got no words to how I’m feeling right now,” he said, after the 4hr 26min marathon marked by his trademark tweeners and exchanges with the umpire.
“This is just epic man, I don’t even know what’s going on. My legs feel about 40 kilos each.”
The outspoken Aussie now heads into a last-16 clash with Nadal, with whom he has history after calling him “super salty” following criticism from the Spaniard last year.
“Whatever happens between us, he’s an amazing player, he’s arguably the greatest of all time,” said Kyrgios.
Top seed Nadal had a comparatively easy ride against his Davis Cup teammate Pablo Carreno Busta, racing through 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in what he called his “best match of the tournament so far.”
While the men’s Big Three of Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are all still alive, it’s a different story in the women’s competition where six of the top 10 seeds crashed out in the third round.

FASTFACT

Nick Kyrgios now heads into a last-16 clash with Rafael Nadal.

After Serena Williams and title-holder Naomi Osaka fell by the wayside on Friday, second seed Karolina Pliskova bombed on Saturday with a 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/3) defeat to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
“I was about 40 percent today of my game,” lamented the Czech.
Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic, the sixth seed, won only one game against Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit, the world No. 31, as she went down 6-0, 6-1.
And a resurgent Garbine Muguruza, a two-time Major-winner, thrashed fifth seed Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-2. Tenth seed Madison Keys lost to Maria Sakkari on Friday.
“I was very concentrated and focused on what I wanted to do, it all went fast my way,” said Muguruza, who raced through the first set in just 23 minutes.
Croatian 19th seed Donna Vekic also crumbled to lower-ranked opposition when she lost 7-5, 6-3 to Poland’s Iga Swiatek, who is returning from a stress fracture in her foot.
However, Wimbledon champion Simona Halep stayed on course with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva.

CAIRO: In what could go down in history as one of the most unorthodox moves in sport, footballer Kashif Siddiqi last year moved from England’s Oxford United club to South Asia to play for Real Kashmir on a one-year loan.

But Siddiqi is no average sportsman. The 33-year-old has dedicated much of his career to using football as way to create peace and encourage dialogue across the world.

In 2013 he co-founded Football for Peace (FfP) with former Chile international Elias Figeroa. The organization runs programs worldwide that use the game to address social issues.

Siddiqi says his loan to Kashmir — territory disputed by India and Pakistan — is “proof” of his commitment to the wider importance of the game.

“Real Kashmir probably has the biggest profile in India as a club,” he said. “They’ve grown really fast. I think going to Kashmir makes a really big statement and brings real visibility to football diplomacy.”

Siddiqi’s ultimate dream — after playing for Real Kashmir — is to set up the Cities for Peace program across the Middle East.

“Football is loved by kids in the Middle East. We’d like to bring Arab children together from all over the place … and unite them in a love of the game. It’s a step toward transforming preconceptions of each other,” he said.

“By nominating Cities for Peace across the region, we could conduct cultural exchange programs. That makes for a really strong dialogue, and that’s how to bring about change.”

Siddiqi began his job as a diplomatic ambassador by even setting foot in divided Kashmir. Despite being partly of Indian origin, he has also represented Pakistan at international level.

Sandeep Chattoo, co-founder of Real Kashmir, told UK newspaper The Guardian that the decision to sign Siddiqi was taken for more than just football reasons.

Chattoo said: “Kashif is a unique player who’ll fit right in, and we hope his Football for Peace efforts will align with our mission and continue to bring hope and joy to the region.”

Siddiqi says his mixed family background has inspired his philanthropic approach to football. His father hailed from India, and his mother came to the UK as a refugee fleeing war-torn Uganda in the Idi Amin era.

“My mother’s background is the whole reason why I founded the FfP movement,” he said. “She has been the driving force for me both on and off the pitch.”

Siddiqi describes FfP as a “diplomatic sports movement that brings people together and creates understanding through the beautiful game.”

The organization conducts one-off football matches held around the world to raise awareness of football diplomacy and promote a message of equality and peace.

The body also runs Young Ambassador Training, a local community initiative that uses football to connect young people from different faiths, cultures and backgrounds, and get them to play together and better understand one another.

Siddiqi says his vision is that every country in the world uses football diplomacy to help bring about peace and more tolerant societies.

“Growing up as a footballer, I was color-blind. It didn’t matter where my fellow players were from — we were friends on the pitch and just passed the ball,” he said.

“That way, as players grow up, no matter what we do in our lives, we’re always connected. We want these children to be connected from a young age so they form those tolerant relationships.”

