Priyanka Chopra cuts a sleek figure in Nicolas Jebran

DUBAI: In recent years, the celebrations that precede the Grammys have proven to be just as glamorous, star-studded and highly-anticipated as the annual awards show itself.

You don’t have to look further than the Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala, which took place on Jan. 25 in Beverly Hills. Each year before the hotly-anticipated awards ceremony, the elegant bash brings together the who’s who of Hollywood wearing their glittering best, and this week’s gala was no different.

Everyone from Diddy, who was the recipient of the Industry Icons Award at the music executive’s legendary pre-awards gala this year, to Dua Lipa and Naomi Campbell, who were both dressed to the nines, were all in attendance.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who chose to don an ensemble from an Arab designer for the occasion, also turned up for the event.

The “Quantico” actress was a sight to behold in a satin bronze creation from Lebanese couturier Nicolas Jebran’s Spring 2019 offering. The backless, sleeveless look included a halter-neck secured at the nape of the neck, long train and thigh-high slit. She accessorized the ensemble with a pair of matching Stuart Weitzman pointed-toe pumps and Bulgari jewels.







As for her hair and makeup, Chopra kept it classic with smoked-out eyes and nude lips courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips and tousled, texturized locks.

The glamorous look served as a warm-up act for the 62nd edition of the annual Grammy Awards, which will take place on Jan. 26 in Los Angeles’ Staples Center. The 37-year-old actress will be in attendance to support her husband of two-years, popstar Nick Jonas, who, in addition to performing at the awards ceremony alongside his brothers, is also up for the Best Pop Duo award for “Sucker.”

Arab designers also found a fan in American singer Jessie J, who showed up to the bash with her on-again partner Channing Tatum wearing a black, heavily-embellished Zuhair Murad couture gown.

Meanwhile, also in attendance at the star-studded bash was Cardi B and her rapper husband Offset, singers Janet Jackson and Hailee Steinfeld, part-Palestinian model Anwar Hadid and Best Album nominee Lana del Rey.