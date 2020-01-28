Nicki Minaj’s brother sentenced to 25 years to life

NEW YORK: The brother of rapper Nicki Minaj was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl at his Long Island home.
A judge convicted Jelani Maraj of predatory sexual assault and child endangerment in November 2017. The victim testified during the trial that Maraj repeatedly raped her in 2015 while her mother was at work.
Prosecutors have said DNA evidence recovered from the girl’s pajama pants was linked to Maraj. The girl’s younger brother also testified at the trial that he witnessed one assault.
Maraj’s attorney appealed conviction in 2018, claiming that there was jury misconduct. The judge ruled in October that the defense did not meet the necessary burden of proof.
Maraj said in court Monday that he had an alcohol problem and asked for a “second chance.” One of his attorneys said he suffered from health issues including hypertension, gout and anemia and requested the minimum sentence of 10 years to life.
Maraj’s appellate attorney, Stephen Scaring, said he plans to appeal the judge’s decision.
DUBAI: Model Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin) stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday to support her husband Justin Bieber’s new YouTube docu-series, “Seasons,” which premiered at the Regency Bruin Theatre, and for the occasion donned a design from Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad.
It would certainly appear that Bieber couldn’t wait to get her hands on the black, heavily-embellished dress as it was plucked from the Ras Baalbek-born couturier’s Ancient Egyptian-inspired Spring 2020 couture collection, which he showcased only a week ago in Paris.
The sleeveless, sheer design was embellished with hundreds of tiny dazzling black sequins and featured a keyhole cut-out on the midriff. The model accessorized the look minimally, opting for matching Sergio Rossi heels and diamond hoops.
People Magazine recently reported that Justin and Hailey wouldn’t be sporting their wedding rings for a while. But it seems like the model couldn’t contain herself: She posed for pictures with her mother-in-law while wearing her six-carat oval engagement ring from Solow & Co. flanked by two 18-carat gold, diamond-encrusted Tiffany & Co. bands.
As for her hair, the 23-year-old opted to rake her sandy blonde lengths into a loose updo. When it came to her makeup, the Arizona-born model accentuated her year-long California glow with a sun-kissed complexion achieved by blending a dusting of bronzer along her cheekbones and a veil of rose powder on her cheeks and nose. She completed the look with brushed-out brows and a swipe of flesh-toned gloss on her lips.
It’s not the first time Bieber has chosen a design from the Lebanese fashion house for a premiere. Back in 2018, the model demanded a double take wearing a red beaded Zuhair Murad number to the New York premiere of “The American Meme.”
Indeed, Bieber can — and does — have her pick of the globe’s thousands of designers, but she routinely turns to Murad to dress her for important events and red carpets. Who can forget the gold, form-fitting jumpsuit with beaded fringe details that she wore to the 2018 I Heart Radio Awards in California?
Memorably, she dazzled in a sheer, plunging Zuhair Murad catsuit with a velvet waist-cinching belt at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.